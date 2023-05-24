The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it, and there might not be a division with more underrated intrigue than the NFC North. The Vikings are the reigning champions coming off a 13-4 debut under Kevin O'Connell, and yet you wouldn't know it considering how much attention the runner-up Lions have gotten for their busy offseason. The Bears, meanwhile, are finally giving Justin Fields more help, and the Packers are set to play without Aaron Rodgers for the first time in almost two decades.

Until the games begin, here's a look at burning questions for all four NFC North squads entering 2023:

Bears: Will Justin Fields progress as a passer?

USATSI

Chicago claimed to be "all in" on its young quarterback going into last year. This year, the claim actually holds water, with the Bears declining to draft another top QB prospect and instead buying new pieces at running back, receiver and offensive line -- none bigger than D.J. Moore. Could they have done more? Sure. But now that Fields at least has a competent setup, nothing will be more instructive about this team's short- and long-term future than how the Ohio State product develops throwing the football. He's got MVP-level rushing ability, that much is clear. His ceiling as a downfield decision-maker is more of a mystery.

Lions: Can they live up to the hype?

USATSI

In Week 18 of last year, Detroit won many fans by playing spoiler, ending the Packers' season with a typically feisty performance under Dan Campbell. In Week 1 of this year, they'll open the entire season against the defending champion Chiefs -- a sign of how much the league believes in their trajectory. QB Jared Goff does have solid weapons across the board, and a once-shoddy defense has been bolstered with a slew of physical defensive backs, including rookie Brian Branch and ex-Eagles standout C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But this is still a franchise without a playoff victory since 1991. It's one thing to raise the bar; it's another to clear it.

Packers: Is Jordan Love ready to take over?

Getty Images

The natural follow-up is: Have they done enough to ensure the young QB is well-supported? Because Love's lineup is quite youthful, with first- and second-year players like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed headlining his pass-catching corps. Aaron Rodgers' departure after 18 seasons may lessen the pressure for Green Bay to make a title run. And truth be told, coach Matt LaFleur and running back Aaron Jones should be able to help lessen Love's own load. But for as lively as the former first-rounder's arm looked in brief 2022 action, the fact of the matter is he's entering a whole new world, as leader of the clubhouse.

Vikings: What is the internal goal for the season?

USATSI

Of course everyone wants one thing and one thing only: to win the Super Bowl. But Minnesota, more than most, has been in a sort of holding pattern this offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stripped the lineup of pricey big names (i.e. Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks, Za'Darius Smith) in favor of short-term rentals after their early playoff exit. QB Kirk Cousins is entering a contract year -- uncharacteristic for his time in purple. And Dalvin Cook may or may not be next to leave. This club could still contend for a division title, especially with Justin Jefferson lining up outside, but it's hard not to think the front office is just as interested in a more thorough reset.