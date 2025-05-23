There were 22 teams that voted to ban the tush push this week and If there's one thing that seems pretty clear about the voting breakdown, it's that most of those 22 teams voted in their best self-interest. If you need proof, just look at the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 schedule. The Eagles will be playing 14 different teams this year and 13 OF THEM voted to ban the play.

There is no team better at the tush push than the Eagles and Philadelphia's opponents all seem pretty well aware of that fact, which is likely one reason why they wanted to see the play thrown out of the game. Here's a look at the 14 teams on the Eagles' 2025 schedule and how they voted (The Eagles play 17 games, but they play the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders twice each, so they only play 14 different opponents).

That's right, the only team on the Eagles' 2025 schedule that voted to KEEP the tush push was the Detroit Lions, which wasn't surprising, because coach Dan Cambell had made it clear in March that his team wouldn't be voting to ban the play.

"I'm of the school of -- look, we don't run that, Jared Goff, we're not going to. It doesn't mean we don't quarterback sneak, but we don't do that," Campbell said at the NFL's annual league meeting in March. "But I am of the school of, 'Hey, they found something and it's for up to everybody else to stop it.' So I'm of a hard yes [when it comes to keeping the play]."

Not only did 13 of Philly's 14 opponents vote to ban the play, but 86.7% of the NFC voted to get rid of it, which is an astronomically high number when you consider that only 56.3% of AFC teams voted to dump the play. If you're scoring at home, that's 13 of 15 NFC teams that voted to ban the play (Not counting the Eagles) with only the Lions and Saints voting to keep it. In the AFC, nine of 16 teams wanted to see it eliminated from the game.

The only division in the AFC where all four teams voted FOR the ban was the AFC West, and in what may or may not be a coincidence, all four of those teams will be facing the Ealges this year. Of all the divisions, the AFC East was the most supportive of keeping the tush push with three of the four teams -- Patriots, Jets and Dolphins -- voting against the ban.

Most AFC teams only face the Eagles once every four years, so teams in that conference didn't seem as concerned about banning the tush push. On the other hand, teams in the NFC will be facing the Eagles' way more often than that and it's pretty clear that those teams don't want to deal with the tush push.

The fact that the Eagles' own conference is so adamantly against the play is almost an argument for keeping it. One of the biggest surprises is that the Cardinals and Colts voted to ban the play. Both teams are coached by a former coordinator for the Eagles with Jonathan Gannon in Arizona and Shane Steichen in Indianapolis.

If the play was going to get banned, a total of 24 owners would have had to vote to have it eliminated, but the vote came up two short, which means the tush push will be around for at least another year.