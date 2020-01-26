NFC vs. AFC odds, line, spread: 2020 Pro Bowl picks, NFL predictions from dialed-in expert on 14-7 run

The AFC and NFC square off in the 2020 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday in the league's annual showcase of many of its top players. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will try to put on a show after playing at an MVP level for most of the season, but he could be overshadowed on the other sideline by likely award winner Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. The game will be played in Orlando for the third straight year, and the AFC leads the all-time series, 24-22.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Sportsbooks peg the AFC as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under for total points set at 51, up a half-point from the opener. Before you make any 2020 Pro Bowl picks or NFL predictions, see what elite NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White owns two recent huge cashes in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Over the past month, White has nailed 67 percent of his NFL picks against the spread at SportsLine, going 14-7. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has studied the rosters for the Pro Bowl 2020 and released another confident point-spread pick. You can go here to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1.5

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 51

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Led by coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson

NFC: Led by coach Pete Carroll, QB Russell Wilson

Why the NFC can cover

Wilson will be able to throw to several of the league's top receivers, with Green Bay's Davante Adams, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Detroit's Kenny Golladay in the spotlight. Golladay quietly ranked seventh in the league with 1,190 yards and scored 11 times, while Evans had 1,157 yards and eight TDs. Adams missed four games, but still put up 997 yards and five scores.

The NFC secondary will feature Bears teammates Will Fuller and Eddie Jackson, who combined for five interceptions this season. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will participate in his second Pro Bowl, replacing George Kittle, who is headed to South Florida for the 2020 Super Bowl. Hooper had a career-high six touchdowns this season.

Why the AFC can cover

Jackson electrified fans all season, passing for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns while ranking sixth in the league in rushing with 1,206 yards. Watson threw for 3,852 yards, rushed for 413 more, and accounted for 33 TDs. The absence of Travis Kelce will open up chances for tight ends Mark Andrews of Baltimore and the Colts' Jack Doyle, who combined for 107 catches.

A pair of 2018 second-round picks will get a chance to shine at receiver for the AFC, with Denver's Courtland Sutton (1,112 yards) and Jacksonville's D.J. Chark (1,008) making their debuts. With tackles Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Geno Atkins (Bengals) and Jurrell Casey (Titans) holding down the front, the AFC should be well-stocked to defend the run.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

White is leaning under on the total, but he also says a crucial personnel mismatch makes one side of the spread a must-back. "The fact that defenders should lay off a bit" will help one player shine, carrying his team to a cover, White told SportsLine. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl 2020? And what crucial personnel mismatch makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has crushed the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition.