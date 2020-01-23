NFC vs. AFC odds, line, spread: 2020 Pro Bowl picks, NFL predictions from expert on 14-7 run

The AFC goes for its fourth straight win over the NFC when the 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC won 26-7 in 2019, the third straight year the game was played in Orlando, and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was named MVP. During its win streak, the AFC is allowing an average of 14.3 points.

Still, bookmakers list the NFC as a one-point favorite in the latest 2020 Pro Bowl odds, with the over-under for total points set at 50.5. Before you make any 2020 Pro Bowl picks or NFL predictions, see what elite NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White owns two recent huge cashes in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

Over the past month, White has nailed 67 percent of his NFL picks against the spread at SportsLine, going 14-7. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has studied the rosters for the Pro Bowl 2020 and released another confident point-spread pick. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines for the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl:

AFC vs. NFC spread: NFC -1

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 50.5

AFC vs. NFC money line: NFC -115, AFC -105

AFC: Led by coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson

NFC: Led by coach Pete Carroll, QB Russell Wilson

Why the NFC can cover

With Chiefs' Pro Bowlers not available because K.C. made the 2020 Super Bowl, the NFC appears to have an edge at most skill positions. Running backs Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) and Alvin Kamara (Saints) all should flourish in a game not known for hard tackling.

And the NFC's defensive front looks downright scary. Aaron Donald (Rams) and Fletcher Cox (Eagles) will man the middle, freeing up the NFL's top four pass rushers: Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett (19.5 sacks), Arizona's Chandler Jones (19 sacks), New Orleans' Cameron Jordan (15.5 sacks) and Minnesota's Danielle Hunter (14.5).

Why the AFC can cover

Despite the talent on the NFC's side, it isn't a lock to cover the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl spread. Jackson, the MVP front-runner, likely will try to prove a point after his Ravens were shockingly eliminated in the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. He's coming off a historic season in which he threw for 3,127 yards, ran for 1,206 more and accounted for 43 touchdowns.

He has plenty of weapons to lean on, starting with Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running backs Derrick Henry (Titans) and Nick Chubb (Browns). Houston's Deshaun Watson (33 touchdowns) and Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (NFL-best 9.6 yards per pass attempt) will follow Jackson.

Playmakers abound on the AFC's defense, led by pass rushers Melvin Ingram (Chargers) and Von Miller (Broncos) and safeties Jamal Adams (Jets) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers). Adams won the defensive MVP award in last year's Pro Bowl; he sacked Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and snagged an interception off a trick play. Afterward, Adams bemoaned the fact that he could have had two more picks.

How to make 2020 Pro Bowl picks

White is leaning under on the total, but he also says a crucial personnel mismatch makes one side of the spread a must-back. "The fact that defenders should lay off a bit" will help one player shine, carrying his team to a cover, White told SportsLine. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins AFC vs. NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl 2020? And what crucial personnel mismatch makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pro Bowl spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has crushed the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition.