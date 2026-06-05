NFC West 2026 win totals: The Rams look scarier than ever, can Seahawks repeat?

The NFC West just became the first division in NFL history to feature three 12-win teams ... followed by the 3-14 Arizona Cardinals. The Cards actually became the first team in NFL history to finish nine games worse than the rest of their rivals, per CBS Sports Research. The Seahawks shocked the NFL world by going 14-3, winning the NFC West, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference, and then winning the Super Bowl. Everything went right.

Seattle won the Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL all year. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the No. 1 passing attack in the league and won MVP at 37 years old, while Davante Adams caught a league-high 14 touchdowns, and Puka Nacua led the NFL in first downs receiving with 80. The San Francisco 49ers were another fascinating storyline, finishing 12-5 despite having the most games missed due to injury among playoff teams.

Now that the full 2026 NFL schedule is here, let's dissect the win totals for each NFC West team, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals: Over/Under 3.5 (Over -140, Under +115)

A 3.5 win total is jarring, even for a team that went 3-14 last year. It's the lowest win total in the NFL this year, and to make matters worse, the Cardinals have what is tied for the third-toughest schedule in the NFL.

There aren't too many reasons to be optimistic about the Cardinals. Mike LaFleur was not the most exciting hire, and the new offensive coordinator is Nathaniel Hackett. He spent last year as a defensive analyst for the Green Bay Packers. The Cardinals don't even know who their quarterback will be, as Jacoby Brissett is holding out for a reworked contract that more closely resembles what a starter makes these days. Arizona also signed Gardner Minshew in free agency and drafted Carson Beck in the third round.

The Cardinals have several legitimate weapons on offense, such as tight end Trey McBride, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, but this season is going to be an absolute grind. Looking at their schedule, they have winnable games against the New York Giants, maybe the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Commanders, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders. But all six of those teams are expected to be better than the Cards. No offense to our friends in Arizona, but I may take the under at plus money.

Verdict: Under 3.5

Los Angeles Rams: Over/Under 11.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

I can't remember the last time I agreed with the sportsbooks on the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl. Usually, it's the team that just won the Super Bowl or lost the Super Bowl, but this year, there's a clear-cut favorite that didn't make the Big Game last year. That's the Los Angeles Rams.

It's not hard to figure out why. The Rams had the No. 1 offense in the NFL with an MVP quarterback who had an elite supporting cast, and then the Kansas City Chiefs helped L.A. upgrade its defense with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Oh, and the Rams traded for Myles Garrett -- who just recorded an NFL record 23 sacks in a single season. Imagine what he's going to do for a defense that will be playing with a lead for the majority of the season. The future Hall of Famer is going to tee off on quarterbacks late in games. I can't even fathom what this defensive front will be capable of if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement.

The Rams are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the highest preseason win total, but Sean McVay is 7-2 to the over and has hit the over in three straight seasons. I have the Rams getting to 12-5.

Verdict: Over 11.5

San Francisco 49ers: Over/Under 9.5 (Over -146, Under +120)

The 49ers won double-digit games in four out of the last five seasons, so this line is interesting. We don't give this team enough credit for what they accomplished last year. Despite San Francisco's historically high $264 million free-agent spending deficit from players lost to those acquired in the offseason and all the injuries, the 49ers still went 12-5 and won a playoff game. Brock Purdy can take this team to the Super Bowl again if San Francisco can avoid the injury bug.

The most fascinating position group to break down for the 49ers is Purdy's weapons. George Kittle may not be ready for the season opener after tearing his Achilles on wildcard weekend, but San Francisco did add Mike Evans, who is about to turn 33-years-old. No one is debating his Hall of Fame credentials, but can he stay healthy? Can Ricky Pearsall stay healthy, for that matter? What about Christian Kirk? He hasn't played a full season in four years. Purdy better hope that position group has enough depth, because the trustworthy Jauan Jennings is no longer on the roster.

It's worth mentioning that the 49ers could break an NFL record with 38,105 miles traveled, as they have two international games in Australia and Mexico City. But I can't in good faith take San Francisco to go 9-8 or worse.

Verdict: Over 9.5

Seattle Seahawks: Over/Under 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks have an over/under win total of 10.5, which is their highest since 2017. They are also scheduled to have five primetime home games, tying the NFL record. I think most people are expecting some regression from 14-3, but how much is the question.

You could argue that the Seahawks got worse. Seattle brought in pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and running back Emanuel Wilson in free agency, but lost running back Kenneth Walker III, pass rusher Boye Mafe, cornerback Tariq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant. Still, don't expect much of a step back from one of the best defenses in the NFL. Keep an eye on running back Jadarian Price, who is one of my top picks to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The first-round pick should be ready for a starting opportunity after sharing a backfield with Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, and Seattle is the perfect landing spot. Not only did Walker walk in free agency, but Zach Charbonnet is coming off a late-season torn ACL, too.

This won't necessarily be a confident bet from me, but I have the Seahawks getting to exactly 11-6 with a win over the Rams' backups in Week 18.

Verdict: Over 10.5

Odds to win the NFC West in 2026

Team Odds Rams +100 Seahawks +215 49ers +290 Cardinals +10000