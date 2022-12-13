Guessing which three teams that will represent the NFC as the wild card teams in the playoffs is much harder than it looks. Outside of the Dallas Cowboys, picking the other two wild card teams is a crap shoot.

Dallas is as near of a lock to make the postseason as any team that has yet to clinch a playoff spot. The Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East race, but trail the Philadelphia Eagles by two games with four to play (and Philadelphia holds the head-to-head tiebreaker).

All four NFC East have a winning record through 14 weeks and it could become the first division since the 2022 realignment to get four teams into the playoffs. As the playoff picture currently stands, all four NFC East teams would qualify for the postseason (the Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth).

There are other teams still in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks are still in contention for a playoff spot while the Detroit Lions have entered the race after winning five of their last six games. Then there's the craziness of the NFC South and how that plays a role in the ever-changing playoff picture.

How does the NFC wild card race shape up with four weeks to play? Take a look at the current standings and the remaining schedule -- along with a current tale of the tape of each of the contenders.

Seed Team Record Remaining Schedule 5 Dallas Cowboys 10-3 at Jaguars (5-8), vs. Eagles (12-1), at Titans (7-6), at Commanders (7-5-1) 6 Washington Commanders 7-5-1 vs. Giants (7-5-1), at 49ers (9-4), vs. Browns (5-8), vs. Cowboys (10-3) 7 New York Giants 7-5-1 at Commanders (7-5-1), at Vikings (10-3), vs. Colts (4-8-1), at Eagles (12-1) 8 Seattle Seahawks 7-6 vs. 49ers (9-4), at Chiefs (10-3), vs. Jets (7-6), vs. Rams (4-9) 9 Detroit Lions 6-7 at Jets (7-6), at Panthers (5-8), vs. Bears (3-10), at Packers (5-8)

Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Conference record: 7-4

Outlook: The Cowboys are a near lock to make the postseason, up 2.5 games on the Giants and Commanders with the head-to-head tiebreaker over each of them (Dallas swept New York). The Cowboys are up three games on the Seahawks as well (Dallas doesn't play Seattle this year).

The Cowboys are just two wins away from locking up a postseason berth. Even with three of their final four games on the road and three games against teams over .500, they should make the postseason.

Prediction: No. 5 seed in NFC

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Conference record: 4-4-1

Outlook: The Commanders have a huge showdown with the Giants this week that will likely lock up one of the playoff spots in the NFC. The teams tied in their first matchup two weeks ago, but this game will be in Washington, and New York has not won a game since Week 10.

Even if Washington wins, the path to the playoffs isn't easy with a road game against the 49ers and the season finale at home against the Cowboys. A win will significantly help the Commanders' chances of getting into the postseason, leaving Washington with just one victory from making sure it returns to the playoffs. Nine wins with that tie should be enough to qualify.

Prediction: No. 6 or No. 7 seed in NFC

New York Giants (7-5-1)

Conference record: 3-5-1

Outlook: This scenario is the same as the Commanders, a matchup New York has to win to stop the free fall the Giants have been on. Since the 6-1 start, the Giants are 1-4-1 and have fallen to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. New York still controls its playoff fate even with all the injuries on both sides of the ball and Saquon Barkley's recent slump.

If the Giants beat the Commanders, the situation is simple. Nine wins with that tie should be enough to get New York into the playoffs.

Prediction: Outside looking in

Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Conference record: 5-5

Outlook: The Seahawks are on a similar free fall as the Giants, losing three of their last four games to fall out of one of the three wild card spots. All of those teams the Seahawks lost to are currently under .500. It was a portion of the schedule the Seahawks needed to take advantage of.

Unfortunately they didn't, and now Seattle has San Francisco on a short week, followed by Kansas City, with the New York Jets on the schedule. To have any chance of staying alive in the NFC West race and adding more pressure on the Giants and Commanders Sunday night, the Seahawks need to win Thursday.

Prediction: Outside looking in

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Conference record: 5-4

Outlook: The Lions are just 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot after winning five of six since their 1-6 start. Detroit still needs some help in order to get into the playoffs and have little margin for error. A win against the Jets would be huge for the Lions going forward as they end their schedule against three teams under .500.

A 3-1 finish would get the Lions nine wins, which may be enough to get in. Detroit does have a 5-4 conference record, the only one of the wild card contenders not named to Cowboys to hold that distinction. That's going to be massive if the tiebreakers come into play.

Prediction: No. 6 or No. 7 seed in NFC