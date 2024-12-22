The final push in the 2024 NFL playoff race is on, with several NFL matchups on the Week 16 NFL schedule having significant postseason implications. Among the most notable Week 16 NFL matchups are Eagles (-4, 45.5) vs. Commanders, Vikings (-3, 42.5) vs. Seahawks, 49ers vs. Dolphins (+1.5, 44.5), and Cowboys vs. Buccaneers (-4, 48) on Sunday Night Football. Bills (-14, 46.5) vs. Patriots and Packers (-14, 42.5) vs. Saints are the only matchups featuring double-digit favorites in the Week 16 NFL odds, though Bengals (-9, 46.5) vs. Browns and Falcons (-8.5, 42.5) vs. Giants come close. Which Week 16 NFL point spreads and NFL betting lines should you target when building your Week 16 NFL parlay picks?

Effectively building NFL parlays can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. Parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward. Before making any Week 16 NFL picks and parlays, you need to see the Week 16 NFL parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out well over $1 million for a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Top Week 16 NFL parlay picks

For Week 16, one of the model's parlay picks is Jahmyr Gibbs scoring the first touchdown in the Lions vs. Bears game at +260 odds at FanDuel. Gibbs is in line to see an increased workload with fellow running back David Montgomery sidelined with a knee injury. Gibbs was already in the midst of a breakout season, but will likely see a boost in production as the unquestioned lead back in Detroit's high-powered offensive attack.

Gibbs enters Week 16 with 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns on 186 carries, and 39 catches for 395 yards and three scores through the air. While those numbers are impressive, they have come with Montgomery serving as the team's primary goal line back. With the projected increase in touches, the likelihood that Gibbs scores the first touchdown in this game increases substantially. See the rest of the picks in the Week 16 NFL parlay here.

