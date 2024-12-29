The final push in the 2024 NFL playoff picture is on, with several NFL matchups on the Week 17 NFL schedule having significant postseason implications. Among the most notable Week 17 NFL matchups are Eagles (-7.5, 38) vs. Cowboys, and Packers vs. Vikings (-1, 49). The Week 17 Sunday NFL slate wraps up with Falcons vs. Commanders (-3.5, 46.5) on Sunday Night Football. There are two sizable favorites in the Week 17 NFL odds: Bills vs. Jets (+10, 46) and Buccaneers vs. Panthers (+9, 48). Which Week 17 NFL point spreads and Week 17 NFL betting lines should you target when building your Week 17 NFL parlay picks?

Effectively building NFL parlays can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. Parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward. Before making any Week 17 NFL picks and parlays, you need to see the Week 17 NFL parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out well over $1.6 million for a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 17 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a 7-leg NFL parlay that pays out well over $1.2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL parlay picks

For Week 17, one of the model's parlay picks is Jonathan Taylor scoring the first touchdown in Colts vs. Giants at +350 odds at FanDuel. Taylor is coming off a massive performance in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans where he rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, the former Wisconsin standout has 1,129 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and 15 catches for 122 yards and a score.

Taylor and the Colts will be facing a Giants team that ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 142.6 yards per game. Taylor has rushed for 421 yards in his last three games, and the model is projecting another strong performance and heavy workload for the 25-year-old running back on Sunday. See the rest of the picks in the Week 17 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $1.6 million

The parlay also includes six additional picks from SportsLine's computer simulation model, including two first NFL touchdown-scorer props that pay out at least 10-1. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 17 that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $1.6 million on just a $10 bet? And what optimal first touchdown scorer props pay out 10-1 or higher? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 17 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven simulation model that can be combined for a parlay that pays well over $1.6 million, and find out.