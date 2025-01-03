The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season has arrived and several matchups on the Week 18 NFL schedule will decide playoff seeding. Among the most notable Week 18 NFL matchups is Vikings vs. Lions (-3, 56) on Sunday Night Football. The winner will be the NFC North champion and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. The loser will be the No. 5 seed. In the AFC, the Denver Broncos can lock up the conference's final playoff spot with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver is favored by 10.5 points in the Week 18 NFL odds in a game where the Chiefs will rest multiple starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Which Week 18 NFL point spreads and Week 18 NFL betting lines should you target when building your Week 18 NFL parlay picks?

Effectively building NFL parlays can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. Parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward. Before making any Week 18 NFL picks and parlays, you need to see the epic Week 18 NFL parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out well over $1.9 million for a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 18 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a 6-leg NFL parlay that pays out well over $1.9 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top Week 18 NFL parlay picks

For Week 18, one of the model's parlay picks is Mike Evans scoring the first touchdown in Buccaneers vs. Saints at +350 odds at FanDuel. Evans has been an absolute weapon in the red zone this season, recording 11 touchdown receptions thus far. The 2024 season marks the sixth time in his Hall of Fame career that Evans has recorded double-digit touchdown receptions.

Evans is 85 yards away from going over 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th time in his 11-year NFL career. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound receiver has been targeted over nine times per game on average over the last three weeks, and is the unquestioned No. 1 option in Tampa Bay's passing attack. The model knows that the Buccaneers need to win on Sunday to clinch the NFC South title, so Evans will likely be a focal point in the team's offensive gameplan. See the rest of the picks in the Week 18 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $1.9 million

The parlay also includes six additional picks from SportsLine's computer simulation model, including two first NFL touchdown-scorer props that pay out at least 10-1. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 18 that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $1.9 million on just a $10 bet? And what optimal first touchdown scorer props pay out 10-1 or higher? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 1 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven simulation model that can be combined for a parlay that pays well over $1.9 million, and find out.