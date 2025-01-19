There was a clear trend during Wild Card Weekend, and it's one that you could possibly leverage with your Divisional Round NFL parlay picks. Five of the six Wild Card games saw a wide receiver score the first touchdown, and you can be assured that savvy bettors will keep this in mind with their NFL picks. There are several wideouts with histories of finding the end zone who would return over 5-1 as a first-touchdown scorer this week, including Cooper Kupp (+1500), Puka Nacua (+900), Rashod Bateman (+1200), Khalil Shakir (+1100) and Amari Cooper (+2800). Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored the first touchdowns on Saturday.

You could bet on one of them and get a strong return if your NFL prediction hits or you could combine all three into a single wager, and if successful, then you'd have a massive return. A $10 bet would net you over $27,000, but why stop there? What picks in the 2025 NFL playoffs could get you a life-changing sum of money, including a seven-figure payout? Before making any Divisional Round NFL picks and NFL parlays, you need to see the epic Divisional Round NFL parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out over $1.2 million for a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Divisional Round NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks, taking into account its NFL projections from 10,000 simulations, to form a 6-leg NFL parlay for Saturday and Sunday that pays out over $1 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top Divisional Round NFL parlay picks

For the Divisional Round, one of the picks featured in the 6-leg parlay is Kyren Williams as the first touchdown scorer in Rams vs. Eagles on Sunday (+650 at FanDuel). Over his last seven games, Williams has been the game's first touchdown scorer five times, and he's been the Rams' first touchdown scorer six times over that stretch. That includes in Week 12 versus Philadelphia when Williams had the game's only touchdown over the first 28 minutes. Philly gave up just one touchdown last week versus Green Bay, but it was to a fellow running back in Josh Jacobs.

Williams has scored 17 touchdowns over his 17 total games this season, and he's been just as efficient at finding the end zone via the passing game as teammate Puka Nacua, as both have three receiving touchdowns in the regular season plus playoffs. However, the ground game is where Philly is most exploitable as while it has the No. 1 pass defense, it's a little more vulnerable against the run, ranking 10th. Thus, L.A. will look to attack the Eagles on the ground -- to the advantage of Williams -- as he's projected to score 0.88 touchdowns. See the rest of the picks in the Divisional Round NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of over $1.2 million

The parlay also includes seven additional picks from SportsLine's computer simulation model, including a first NFL touchdown-scorer props that pay out more than 10-1. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for the NFL Divisional Round that can be combined into a parlay that returns over $1 million on just a $10 bet? And which optimal first touchdown scorer props pay out more than 10-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Divisional Round NFL picks from SportsLine's proven simulation model that can be combined for a parlay that pays over $1 million, and find out.