NFL 100: After Patriots, naming the five greatest dynasties of the Super Bowl era

Football did exist before the New England Patriots' current run of dominance, just in case there are any millennials out there who didn't know.

In fact, there was not only football before New England's current run of success, but there were also other storied teams that -- in one way or another -- helped lay down the foundation for the Patriots' modern-day dynasty. While each got their share of praise during their runs, the teams mentioned below, for whatever reason, have been lost in the years that followed their brilliant run of success.

Before the Patriots look to cap off another decade at the top of the NFL food chain, we look back at NFL's five greatest dynasties that came before New England's current run.

5. Joe Gibbs' Redskins

The only coach to win a Super Bowl with three different starting quarterbacks, Joe Gibbs built a Hall of Fame resume while guiding the Redskins to an incredible 10-year run of success. From 1982-91, the Redskins appeared in four Super Bowls, winning three and becoming one of the NFL's best franchises during that span.

Gibbs' Redskins won with several different philosophies. The '82 Redskins were built around 33-year-old workhorse John Riggins and an offensive line that was appropriately nicknamed "The Hogs," a group anchored by Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, and Jeff Bostic. The '87 Redskins featured a journeyman quarterback (Doug Williams) and a little-known running back (Timmy Smith) that devastated the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Williams became the first starting African-American quarterback to win the Super Bowl, while Smith rushed for 204 yards, a Super Bowl record that still stands. Washington's 35 points scored in the second quarter of that game is another Super Bowl record that has yet to be topped.

The "Diesel" and "The Hogs" were an unbeatable combination during Washington's first Super Bowl championship run. Getty Images

Four years later, Gibbs unleashed Washington's greatest team, a team that lost just two games that year en route to a blowout victory over the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI. This time, Washington featured a dynamic passing game led by quarterback Mark Rypien, who utilized the talents of receivers Art Monk, Gary Clark, and Ricky Sanders en route to winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

A formidable defense was also a staple of Gibbs' Redskin teams, with cornerback Darryl Green, defensive linemen Charles Mann, Dexter Manley and safety Barry Wilburn each playing key roles in Washington's championship runs.

4 - The late '70s/early '80s Raiders

After coming up short in a slew of championship games, the Raiders were finally rewarded with three Super Bowl wins in a seven-year span from 1976-83. Hall of Fame coach John Madden guided Oakland to their first title in '76, with the Raiders losing just one game that season en route to postseason wins over Pittsburgh and Minnesota, two of the decade's other elite teams.

Kenny "The Snake" Stabler and John Madden were the perfect quarterback - coach combination. Getty Images

Oakland's 1980 team, led by head coach Tom Flores, became the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl after dismantling the Eagles in Super Bowl XV. Three years later, the Los Angeles Raiders shocked the NFL world by blowing out the defending champion Redskins behind Marcus Allen's 191-yard, two touchdown effort and a defense that held Washington's high octane offense to a putrid nine points.

The Raiders collected stars the way kids collected baseball cards during that era. The Silver and Black's collection of stars included Allen, Hall of Fame quarterback Ken "The Snake" Stabler, receivers Cliff Branch and Fred Biletnikoff, Hall of Fame tight end Dave "The Ghost'' Casper, safety Jack "The Assassin" Tatum, cornerbacks Mike Haynes, Lester Hayes and Willie Brown, Hall of Fame linebacker Ted Hendricks, fellow linebackers Rod Martin, Matt Millen and Phil Villapiano, and offensive linemen Art Shell and Gene Upshaw. The Raiders also had Ray Guy, the first punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. The 1990s Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones transformed a Cowboys' team that went 1-15 in 1989 to an NFL powerhouse in just three years time. How did they do it? By drafting several Hall of Fame players and complementing them with players that they acquired through trades. Speaking of trades, the Cowboys' trade of Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 -- arguably the most famous trade in NFL history -- gave the Cowboys a slew of draft picks they would later use to springboard their run to NFL immortality.

After a 7-9 season in 1990, the Cowboys went 11-5 in 1991 while winning their first playoff game in a decade. By the time the '92 season came around, Johnson knew that his Cowboys were ready to dethrone the 49ers as the NFL's dominant team. Armed with the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense that season, Johnson's Cowboys also featured the "Great Wall of Dallas", the NFL's first offensive line that averaged over 300 pounds per man. The Great Wall opened gaping sightlines for Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who earned MVP honors during Dallas' 52-17 win over Buffalo in that year's Super Bowl.

The "Triplets" led the Cowboys to three titles in a four-year span. Getty Images

Aikman was part of the vaunted "triplets" that also included Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, became the NFL's first rushing champion to win the Super Bowl. His MVP performance in Super Bowl XXVIII helped the Cowboys become the fifth franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

While they weren't as dominant following Johnson's abrupt retirement during the '93 offseason, the Cowboys still managed to make it back to that year's NFC title game, falling just short against the 49ers, the team they had beaten the two previous years in the NFC Championship Game. Dallas didn't become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, but they did become the first team to win three in a four-year span after defeating the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

2. The 1970s Steelers

While the Patriots and 49ers had longer sustained runs of success, no team has been more dominant during a six-year stretch during the Super Bowl era than the Steelers, who won four Super Bowls in a six-season span between 1974-79. Pittsburgh went 4-0 in Super Bowl play while becoming the first team to win four Vince Lombardi Trophies. In fact, no other team had more than two when the Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

One of the NFL's "cellar dwellers" during their first four decades of existence, things began to change when Dan Rooney, son of Steelers' founder Art "The Chief" Rooney, started taking over the team's day-to-day operations in the late '60s. It was the Chief's son who made the push to hire Chuck Noll, who had just served as defensive coordinator on the Colts' devastating defense that was upset by Joe Namath and the AFL's Jets in Super Bowl III.

Noll's first order of business was the '69 draft. With his first pick, he and the Steelers selected Joe Greene, arguably the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history who would go on to lead Pittsburgh throughout the next decade. In the 13th round, the Steelers selected Greene's eventual sidekick in defensive end L.C. Greenwood, arguably Pittsburgh's best player not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The next year's draft saw the Steelers select Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Hall of Fame cornerback, Mel Blount. While the '71 draft produced a slew of talent that would help Pittsburgh win their Super Bowls later in the decade, the '72 draft produced Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back whose "Immaculate Reception'' that season gave Pittsburgh their first-ever playoff victory.

Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Franco Harris and Mel Blount celebrate Franco's pivotal touchdown late in Super Bowl XIII. Getty Images

The '74 draft was the one that put Pittsburgh over the top. The Steelers acquired four future Hall of Famers during that draft in receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth along with linebacker Jack Lambert and center Mike Webster. With a team that would eventually send nine players to Canton, the '74 Steelers won the first of Pittsburgh's four Super Bowls, as Pittsburgh's famed "Steel Curtain Defense" shut out Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton and Minnesota's offense in Super Bowl IX.

After winning a second Super Bowl a season later, Pittsburgh had a two-year absence at the top of the NFL's food chain before reinvnting itself heading into the 1978 season. While the NFL's "Mel Blount Rule" was supposed to slow the Steelers down, the new rules favoring offensive players worked in Pittsburgh's favor. Bradshaw, benched numerous times earlier in his career, earned league MVP honors before throwing four touchdown passes in Pittsburgh's victory over Dallas in Super Bowl XIII, the Steelers' second Super Bowl victory over the Cowboys that earned them the distinction as the Team of the '70s .

1. The 1980s/90s 49ers

The 49ers' run of success from 1981-98 is the only dynasty that truly compares with the run New England is currently enjoying. After winning the Super Bowl in 1981, San Francisco won at least 10 games per season 16 consecutive times, a record that was eventually broken by the modern-day Patriots. The 49ers won four Super Bowls during the '80s while becoming the first franchise to win five Super Bowls following their victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Wash's West Coast Offense revolutionized the game while helping make Joe Montana the NFL's greatest quarterback until Tom Brady -- who idolized Montana as a kid growing up in nearby San Mateo -- came along two decades later. Montana was complemented in the 49ers' early championship years by playmakers Dwight Clark (forever remembered by "The Catch" that jumpstarted San Fran's dynasty), Freddie Solomon, Roger Craig, Earl Cooper and Wendell Tyler, who helped San Francisco dismantle Miami's "Killer Bee" defense in Super Bowl XIX. Center Randy Cross anchored the 49ers' O-line during that era.

Jerry Rice joined the fray in 1985, earning Super Bowl MVP honors three years later while helping Montana cement his legacy as one of the most clutch quarterbacks in NFL history following his legendary game-winning drive late in Super Bowl XXIII. Rice, who was complemented by No. 2 WR John Taylor, helped the 49ers close out the '80s with back-to-back titles. San Fran's 55-point outburst in Super Bowl XXIV remains the highest scoring output in Super Bowl history. Their 45-point margin of victory over Denver in that game also remains a Super Bowl record.

Super Bowl postgame interviews became routine for Rice, Montana and the 49ers. Getty Images

Hall of Famer Steve Young took over for Montana in 1991 and led the 49ers to their most recent Super Bowl win while denying the Cowboys -- the Team of the '90s -- an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win in the process. Young threw for a record six touchdown passes in the 49ers' 49-26 win over the Chargers.

While they are mostly remembered for their offense, the 49ers of that era had dominant defensive groups. San Francisco's defense -- led by Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott, Hall of Fame LB/DE Charles Haley, defensive linemen Jack "Hacksaw" Reynolds and Hall of Famer Fred Dean, outside linebacker Keena Turner, and defensive backs Eric Wright, Dwight Hicks Carlton Williamson -- allowed an average of just 14 points in San Fran's four Super Bowl victories during the 1980s. The unit held Dan Marino and Miami's record-setting Dolphins' offense to just 16 points while shutting them out during the second half of Super Bowl XIX.