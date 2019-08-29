NFL 100: Here are 10 players who are chasing 10 historic milestones in the 2019 season

Larry Fitzgerald is embarking on his 16th and final NFL season in 2019. Before he leaves, Fitzgerald, one of the most prolific receivers in league history, has a chance to further etch his place in NFL history by moving up a spot or two in several career categories.

Below, we'll break down the career records and milestones that Fitzgerald and nine other NFL stars can reach during the league's centennial season.

1. Fitzgerald closing in on Gonzalez, Rice

Fitzgerald enters the 2019 season with 1,303 career catches, just 22 away from Tony Gonzalez, a former tight end who enjoyed a Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. Assuming he doesn't get hurt, Fitzgerald -- who is already No. 2 all-time with 16,279 career receiving yards -- is a lock to pass Gonzalez and grab his spot -- No. 2 all-time in career receptions. Jerry Rice's record of 1,529 career catches appears to be safe from Fitzgerald's reach as long as he doesn't change his mind about the 2019 season being his last season.

Peyton Manning will keep one of his records over Tom Brady this season. USA Today

2. Brady set to pass Manning in several categories

Tom Brady's personal rivalry with Peyton Manning is alive and well entering the 2019 season. Though their teams can no longer face each other with Manning being retired, Brady is 122 completions from passing Manning for No. 3 on the all-time list. Barring injury, Brady will also pass Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for all-time completions. Brady is No. 2 on the all-time list with 6,004 completions, while Favre has 6,300. Brady is also just 22 touchdown passes away from Manning, who is No. 1 all-time with 539 career touchdown passes (though Drew Brees is also in the mix, see below).

Brady will also likely pass Manning and Favre for No. 2 all-time in career passing yards behind Brees. His 70,514 career yards passing yards entering the 2019 season is 1,324 yards behind Favre and 1,426 yards behind Manning.

If you're on the Manning side of the debate, there is still some hope he will stay on top of at least one career milestone over Brady. Manning's record for fourth-quarter comebacks (43) will likely not be a record that will be matched by Brady in 2019. Brady is second all-time in that department with 35 career fourth-quarter comebacks.

3. Brees set to grab another major NFL record

A year after passing Manning for the most career passing yards in league history, Brees enters 2019 just 19 touchdown passes shy of matching Manning's career record. Brees will also look to add to his NFL records that also include the most career completions (6,586) and passing yards per game (282).

Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald are both poised to move further up the NFL record book in 2019. USA Today

4. Frank Gore set to pass Barry Sanders

Gore, arguably one of the most durable running backs in NFL history, is just 486 rushing yards away from passing Barry Sanders for No. 3 on the all-time list. The 36-year-old Gore, who is entering his first season with the Buffalo Bills, would have to play at least another four or five years if he has his sights set on catching Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher. Gore (14,748 career rushing yards) trails Smith by 3,607 yards.

5. Peterson poised to pass Brown, Sweetness

Adrian Peterson is slated to pass two of the NFL's all-time running backs -- Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Walter Payton -- in 2019. Peterson, the league's MVP in 2012 who is entering his second season with the Washington Redskins, is currently tied with Brown for No. 5 all-time with 106 career touchdown runs. He's five touchdown runs away from passing Payton, who is fourth on the all-time list.

6. Sproles closing in on Hall of Fame company

Darren Sproles, the NFL's "other" 36-year-old running back, is just 163 yards away from passing Hall of Famer Tim Brown for No. 5 all-time in most career all-purpose yards. Sproles, the current Philadelphia Eagles all-purpose back who currently has 19,520 career all-purpose yards, is 2,044 yards away from passing Emmitt Smith on the all-time all-purpose yards list.

7. Suggs to join an elite list of pass rushers

Fitzgerald isn't the only Cardinals veteran who is slated to move up the NFL's record book in 2019. Terrell Suggs, a longtime Baltimore Raven who signed with Arizona this offseason, is currently tied for No. 13 all-time with 132.5 career sacks. Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, could move as high as sixth on the all-time list this season. He's currently nine sacks behind Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan, seven sacks behind Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, and six sacks behind potential Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware.

8. NFL's oldest player about to set another record

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who will celebrate his 47th birthday in December, is 20 field goal attempts away from passing Hall of Fame kicker Morten Anderson for No. 1 on the all-time list. Vinatieri, who is already first all-time with 2,600 career points, has 690 career field goal attempts entering the 2019 season.

9. Eli close to reaching regrettable milestone

Not every NFL record is worth celebrating. Eli Manning, who is entering his 16th season as the New York Giants' quarterback, would rather not move up on the list of all-time interceptions by a quarterback. Manning, who enters 2019 with 239 career picks (No. 14 all-time), is just 13 interceptions away from passing brother Peyton for No. 9 on the all-time list. Not far behind him is Brees, who is No. 15 all-time with 233 career interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning are close to milestones they'd rather not reach. Charles LeClaire, USA Today

10. Speaking of regrettable milestones

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will most likely become the most sacked quarterback in league history before the 2019 season is over. Big Ben, currently No. 3 all-time with 501 career sacks against him, is just 15 sacks behind John Elway and 24 sacks behind Brett Favre on the all-time list.