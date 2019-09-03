NFL 100: Looking back at the NFL's memorable Week 1 games as Tom Brady and the Patriots stole the show

Three crazy endings, an unbelievable (and never seen before) individual stat line, a classic duel between two legendary quarterbacks, a brotherly battle, an epic controversy, and the starts of two Hall of Fame careers are just part of our collection of memorable NFL Week 1 moments.

In our continued celebration of the NFL's centennial season, we look back at some of the best Week 1 moments from years past before the league kicks off the 2019 season later this week.

1992: Redskins' dynasty ends while Cowboys' dynasty begins

The first Monday Night Football game of the '92 season pitted the defending champion Washington Redskins against the team that many thought would eventually become the NFL's next dynasty. While the Cowboys lived up to their billing that night, Washington failed to do so and were outplayed and outclassed by the younger Cowboys in front of a national TV audience.

While Dallas' defense held Washington to just 260 yards, Emmitt Smith's 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries helped the Cowboys post a convincing 23-10 victory.

Emmitt Smith and the Cowboys gave a national TV audience a preview of what was to come. Getty Images

While the Redskins would ultimately advance to the second round of the playoffs, the '92 Cowboys would win the first of three Super Bowls in a four-year span, defeating the 49ers in the NFC title game before routing the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII, 52-17.

1994: Rice breaks Jim Brown's fabled NFL record

Already considered the greatest receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice further etched his name into NFL lore when he passed Jim Brown for the most career touchdowns in league history in Week 1 of the 1994 season. Rice, who at that time was entering his 10th season in San Francisco, caught three touchdown passes that night as the 49ers rolled over the Oakland Raiders, 44-14. Rice would end the '94 season the way he started it, catching three touchdown passes in San Francisco's win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

1994: Marino, Bledsoe light up the scoreboard

One of the most entertaining Week 1 games took place in Miami in 1994. In a game that pitted two prolific passers (Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe) and Hall of Fame coaches (Don Shula and Bill Parcells) against one another, the Dolphins and Patriots combined to score 74 points while piling up nearly 1,000 total yards.

While Drew Bledsoe's four touchdown passes helped the Patriots build a double-digit lead, Marino's five touchdown passes -- specifically his game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass to Irving Fryer late in the fourth quarter -- proved to be the difference in Miami's 39-35 victory.

Dan Marino delivered a vintage performance in Week 1 of the 1994 season. Getty Images

1999: 96-yard touchdown run in overtime ends wild game in San Fran

The New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers gave fans one of the most entertaining opening-season games in NFL history in Week 1 of the 1998 season. In a game that featured two teams that would win 12 games during the regular season, the Jets and 49ers combined to score eight touchdowns while amassing 1,022 total yards. 49ers quarterback Steve Young threw for 363 yards and three scores, while Jets receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Wayne Chrebet combined to catch 15 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

/the star of the day was San Francisco running back Garrison Hearst, who scorched the entire Jets defense on a 96-yard, game-winning touchdown run on the 49ers' first play of overtime.

Random Highlight of the Day: #49ers RB Garrison Hearst 96-yard walk-off touchdown against the #Jets with great blocking down the field by @terrellowenspic.twitter.com/ix3QKHsldP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2019

1998: Randy Moss' wild NFL debut

Despite a prolific college career at Marshall, Randy Moss had to wait until the Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 21st pick in the '98 draft. Moss, who said that his draft snub motivated him throughout his rookie season, made the teams that passed on him immediately regret their decision.

Against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Moss caught four of five targets for 95 yards that included two long touchdown bombs from Randall Cunningham. Moss would go onto catch 69 passes for 1,313 yards and a rookie NFL record 17 touchdown passes while helping the Vikings become the third NFC team in NFL history to win 15 regular-season games.

Randy Moss. The 🐐. The Hall of Famer. *reminder* these are ROOKIE highlights. pic.twitter.com/5ssgCQhb0g — SKOL SQUAD (@SkolHighlights) August 2, 2018

1999: The Greatest Show on Turf is born

No one is expecting much from the 1999 Rams, especially not after losing starting quarterback Trent Green suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason. The Rams, however, go the attention of the entire NFL following their 27-10 blowout victory over Ray Lewis and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

While St. Louis' defense held Baltimore's offense in check, the real story was the Rams' high octane offense, as Kurt Warner -- Green's replacement and a grocery store employee just several years earlier -- threw three touchdown passes on his way to one of the most memorable seasons in NFL history.

“Kurt Warner and his stats… easily deserve to be in the HOF.” - @marshallfaulk



Proof that he's a worthy semifinalist for the #PFHOF17 👇 pic.twitter.com/3iBciJStNo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 17, 2016

Warner would win league and Super Bowl MVP honors that season, while the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense would take the league by storm over the next several years.

Pickle juice, and a talented Eagles offensive line, helped Duce Staley in Week 1 back in 2000.

2000: Pickle juice aides Eagles victory over Cowboys

With temperatures at about 105 degrees, then Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid famously gave his players pickle juice to help them cope with the sweltering heat. He then set the tone for the game with an onside kick on the opening kickoff. The Eagles recovered the kick and never looked back, dismantling the Cowboys 41-14 behind Duce Staley's 201 rushing yards and a Philadelphia defense that held Dallas to a putrid 167 total yards. The game was a passing of the torch of sorts in the NFC East; the Eagles would become the division's most consistent team during the 2000s, while the Cowboys would win just one postseason game during the decade.

2002: Thrown helmet ruins Browns' season-opener

The Cleveland Browns appeared to get a season-opening win over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs before the officials flagged Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd threw off his helmet in celebration before the Chiefs' last offensive play was over. Instead of a turnover on downs, Rudd's penalty put Kansas City -- trailing 39-37 -- in field goal range with no time left. Since NFL games can not end in a penalty, Morten Andersen was given an opportunity to try a 40-yard kick while giving the Chiefs the improbable victory. Anderson, one of the most reliable kickers in league history, came through while sending the Chiefs home with a win while leaving Browns fans sick to their stomachs in the process.

The most infamous #Browns vs. Chiefs game will always be back in 2002 (the last time the Browns made the Playoffs) when Dwayne Rudd blew the game for Cleveland by throwing his helmet when he thought the game was over. pic.twitter.com/mEQHoDfkGZ — Jeff D Lowe 🔜 SDCC (@JeffDLowe) November 4, 2018

Cleveland would bounce back following its Week 1 fiasco, winning nine games that season while earning their first and only playoff appearance since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Tom Brady and the Patriots did just enough to hold off Peyton Manning and the Colts in 2004. Getty Images

2004: Brady vs. Manning classic Week 1 duel

While Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have had a slew of classic matchups over the years, there weren't many better than their Week 1 matchup in the first game of the 2004 season. After Marvin Harrison's touchdown catch from Manning gave the Colts a halftime lead, two Brady touchdowns and an Adam Vinatieri field goal gave New England a 27-17 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Manning, who got the Colts to within three points on a touchdown pass to Brandon Stokley with just over 11 minutes left, had Indianapolis threatening to tie the score on their final possession. But following his 45-yard pass to Stokey that got the ball to New England's 19 with 1:13 left, a sack and two incomplete passes set the stage for Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt, who missed his 48-yard, game-tying attempt with 24 seconds remaining.

While Manning would go on to have an MVP season that included breaking Dan Marino's 20-year-old record for touchdown passes in a single season, Brady and the Patriots would beat the Colts for a second straight year in the postseason en route to their third Super Bowl win in a four-year span.

2004: 5 carries, 1 yard, 3 touchdowns

That was the unbelievably odd stat line produced by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis during Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Oakland Raiders to kickoff the 2004 season. Bettis, used exclusively as a short-yardage specialist to start the '04 season, had three 1-yard touchdown run as the Steelers held off the Raiders' late rally to pull off the 24-21 victory.

5 carries.

1 yard.

3 touchdowns?!!??!!



Imagine losing to this Jerome Bettis fantasy stat line. pic.twitter.com/FsnRaI4fY8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 26, 2017

Bettis would get considerably more playing time during the second half of the season, earning the last of his six Pro Bowl selections while helping Pittsburgh become the first AFC team to win 15 regular-season games.

2006: Peyton beats Eli in the 'Manning Bowl'

The Indianapolis Colts' championship season began with their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants. The game dubbed the "Manning Bowl" as it was the first game that pitted brothers Peyton an Eli Manning against one another.

Neither quarterbacks played great, however, combining to complete 60.8 percent of their passes for 523 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The game's real star was kicker Adam Vinatieri, who booted four field goals in the Colts' 26-21 victory.

Peyton Manning's Colts got the better of Eli Manning's Giants in the first 'Manning Bowl.' Getty Images

2007: Spygate

The Patriots' dominating 38-14 victory over the New York Jets in remembered for two things. It was the start of New England's 16-0 regular season, the only undefeated regular season since the NFL expanded the regular season to 16 games in 1978. While New England's suffocating defense held the Jets to just 227 total yards, Randy Moss, acquired by the Patriots that offseason, caught nine passes or 183 yards and a score that day while offering a preview of the record-setting season that was ahead for him and his teammates.

2007 vs NYJ: Brady with a 51 yard TD to Randy Moss with 3 Jets defenders around! pic.twitter.com/mHsJ6TGMhk — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) June 12, 2019

That was also the game that birthed the beginning of Spygate, when the Jets -- who were then coached by former Patriots assistant coach Mangini -- caught members of New England's staff videotaping their defensive signals during the game. The Patriots were later fined $250,000 and were docked their 2008 first-round pick. New England Bill Belichick was also fined $500,000 by the NFL. New England would get to 18-0 before being upset by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

2009: Broncos pull off an incredible last-minute TD pass

There have been several memorable game-winning touchdown passes in Week 1, but Brandon Stokley's incredible game-winning play in Week 1 of the 2009 season takes the cake. With Denver trailing by a point with 28 seconds left, the veteran wideout caught Kyle Orton's deflected pass and turned it into an 87-yard touchdown catch.