NFL 100: Ranking the five best 'almost' dynasties of the NFL that fell just short

New England, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco and Green Bay are owners of the five greatest dynasties of the Super Bowl era. Between them, these five franchises have collected nearly half of the first 53 Vince Lombardi Trophies while fielding some of the greatest teams pro football has ever seen.

While these franchises were able to fulfill their potential, many other franchises haven't been as fortunate while leaving their fan bases to forever wonder "what if" when discussing what might have been for their team.

Here are the NFL's greatest "almost" dynasties of the Super Bowl era.

5. Bud Grant's Vikings

After becoming the second (and final) team to lose to an American Football League team in the Super Bowl, Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant's Minnesota Vikings played in three Super Bowls in a four-year span during the 1970s. Minnesota featured Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton, versatile running back Chuck Foreman and the "Purple People Eater" defense that included Hall of Famers Alan Page and Paul Krause along with fellow standouts Carl Eller and Jim Marshall. Despite their talent, the Vikings lost each of their four Super Bowl appearances.

Why did the Vikings fail to win a Super Bowl? For starters, the Vikings lost to some of the greatest teams in NFL history in Super Bowl play in Kansas City, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Oakland. But the main reasons were Minnesota's offensive futility in Super Bowls (the Vikings scored 28 offensive points in those four games) and their defense's inability to stop the run. Miami's Larry Csonka rushed for 145 yards in Super Bowl VIII, Pittsburgh's Franco Harris gained 158 yards in Super Bowl XI, and Oakland's Clarence Davis gained 137 yards in Super Bowl XI.

Chicago appeared destined to run pro football for the remainder of the 1980s after running through the league while posting an 18-1 record in 1985. "Da Bears" were loaded with talent, with a roster that included Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, quarterback Jim McMahon and Buddy Ryan's terrorizing 46 defense that featured Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary, Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent (the MVP of Super Bowl XX), and fellow Hall of Fame end, Dan Hampton.

Why didn't the Bears win more Super Bowls? Chicago's title defense in '86 was thwarted by McMahon's season-ending injury following a cheap shot by Green Bay's Charles Martin. Ryan left after the '85 season to become head coach of the Eagles. Payton retired after the '87 season, while the '88 Bears, who did make it back to the NFC title game, didn't have enough offensive firepower to hang with the eventual champion 49ers.

After falling short in consecutive playoff matchups against the Cowboys, Brett Favre's Packers broke through in 1996, winning 13 regular season games en route to dominating performances over the 49ers and Panthers in the NFC playoffs. Green Bay, a team that also featured Hall of Fame pass rusher Reggie White, All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler, dynamic wideouts Antonio Freeman and Robert Brooks, and special teams ace/Super Bowl XXXI MVP Desmond Howard.

Why didn't the Packers reach their potential? A massive favorite entering Super Bowl XXXII, the Packers vastly overlooked the Broncos, who surprised them with a physical, opportunistic defense that applied constant pressure on Favre, who coughed up two first half turnovers that led to Bronco points. Denver also wore Green Bay's defense down with Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who rushed for 157 yards and three scores despite missing nearly the entire second quarter with a migraine headache. Green Bay also didn't have Howard, who signed with Oakland during the '96 offseason.

Green Bay's defense didn't age well in the coming years, while Mike Holmgren, the coach who got the most out of Favre's talent, left the Packers after Green Bay's loss to 49ers in the '98 playoffs.

2. The Greatest Show on Turf

The 1999 St. Louis Rams were a true Cinderella story. Kurt Warner, a grocery store clerk just a few years earlier, rose from obscurity to win league MVP honors after replacing injured quarterback Trent Green after Green sustained a season-ending injury during the preseason. Warner was complemented by Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, who that season became the second player in league history to post 1,000-yards rushing and receiving seasons in the same year. Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Az-Zahir Hakim formed arguably most formidable trio in the NFL (Minnesota's trio of Chris Carter, Randy Moss and Jake Reed were right there, too), while St. Louis' offensive line was anchored by Hall of Fame tackle Orlando Pace.

St. Louis' underrated defense, a unit that finished fourth in the league in scoring defense during the regular season, held the Buccaneers to just six points in the NFC Championship game. They held Steve McNair, Eddie George and the Titans' offense scoreless in the first half of Super Bowl XXXIV before Tennessee rallied to tie the score with just minutes remaining. Warner quickly responded, hitting Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown pass. The Rams then withstood the Titans' furious last-minute attempt to force overtime, with linebacker Mike Jones tackling Tennessee wideout Kevin Dyson on the 1-yard-line as time expired.

Why did the Rams fail to win another Super Bowl? Beloved coach Dick Vermeil retired shortly after Super Bowl XXXIV, a decision he would later regret. The Rams' defense took a major step back in 2000, while St. Louis' undermining of the heavy underdog Patriots played a significant role in New England's shocking upset of St. Louis in Super Bowl XXXVI. Belichick, who employed a similar game plan to the one he used against the Bills nine years earlier, kept the Rams out of the end zone for the first three quarters.

Injuries and a diminished defense dropped the Rams out of playoff contention in 2002. Their overtime loss to Carolina in the 2003 playoffs officially closed the Great Show on Turf's championship window.

1. The 1990s Bills

Easily the greatest team that never won a Super Bowl, the '90s Bills are the only team in NFL history to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls. Buffalo's roster was filled with talent that included Hall of Famers in quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, receivers Andre Reed and James Lofton, defensive end Bruce Smith, and head coach Marv Levy. Buffalo's roster also included Pro Bowl talent in offensive linemen Kent Hull and Jim Ritcher along with linebackers Cornelius Bennett Darryl Talley.

Why did the Bills go 0-4 in Super Bowls? A missed field goal, along with then-Giants' defensive coordinator Bill Belichick's game plan to not allow the Bills' "K-Gun" passing attack to beat them, allowed the Giants to upset the Bills in Super Bowl XXV, 20-19. Poise cost the Bills a year later in Super Bowl XXVI. Thomas (who missed the first play of the game after losing his helmet in pregame) rushed for just 13 yards, while Kelly threw four interceptions in Buffalo's 37-24 loss to Washington.

In Super Bowl XXVII, Kelly's second quarter injury (he left with Buffalo threatening to tie the game) and a Super Bowl record nine turnovers enabled the Cowboys to run away with the game in the second half. After taking a 13-6 halftime lead in Super Bowl XXVIII, Dallas cornerback's touchdown return off of a Thomas fumble completely changed the complexion of the game. The Bills' offense generated little offense from that point on, while the Cowboys turned to game MVP Emmitt Smith to salt away Dallas' second consecutive Super Bowl victory.