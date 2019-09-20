NFL 100: Week 3 historic matchups include Super Bowl rematch, Leon Lett's blunder, Marshawn Lynch's epic TD run

Each week, there are at least a few matchups on the NFL schedule that scream of historical significance. In celebration of the NFL's centennial season, CBS Sports will highlight several notable games of historical significance on a weekly basis. This week, we take a look at a notable Super Bowl rematch, a Thanksgiving Day blunder, the greatest blowout in NFL championship game history, the anniversary of a historic upset, the Browns' statement to the NFL, and one of the greatest runs in NFL playoff history.

Oakland at Minnesota

This is the only Super Bowl rematch that will take place in Week 3. On Jan.9, 1977, the Oakland Raiders, a perennial playoff disappointment to that point, finally one the "Big One," defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the first Super Bowl played at the legendary Rose Bowl.

Game MVP Fred Biletnikoff helped set up three of Oakland's touchdowns, while Raider Hall of Fame linemen Art Shell and Gene Upshaw helped Oakland rush for a whopping 266 yards and two scores. Kenny "The Snake" Stabler enjoyed an efficient day, racking up a 111.7 quarterback rating while throwing a touchdown pass to Dave "The Ghost" Casper.

Oakland's defense harassed Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton all afternoon, picking off him twice that included "Old Man" Willie Davis' memorable 75-yard pick six that put the game on ice.

The ultimate #TBT.



Looking back on the Silver and Black climbing the mountain and winning Super Bowl XI. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Wi5Xngrncg — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 31, 2019

While John Madden's Raiders finally won their coveted world title, Super Bowl XI marked the fourth Super Bowl loss for Bud Grant's Vikings.

The 1984 49ers lost just one game during their second championship season in the 1980s. In Week 7, San Francisco, despite having a 17-10 fourth-quarter lead over the visiting Steelers, would surrender 10 unanswered points in a 20-17 defeat.

STEELERS ‘84



After their opening drive, the Steelers found success going to John Stallworth but the 49ers ultimately produced 2 TD’s and turned a 10-0 1st half defecit into a 17-10 4th quarter lead.



Check my classic clip tomorrow for how the Steelers retaliated. pic.twitter.com/6djmUO8bA1 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) June 13, 2019

While San Francisco would cap off their 15-1 season with a Super Bowl victory, the Steelers would fall to Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game.

Browns vs. Rams

After winning four championships in the All-American Football Conference, many fans wondered if the Browns could continue their winning ways after joining the NFL in 1950. Cleveland would do exactly that, winning nine of their first 11 games before defeating the Rams in one of the greatest championship games in NFL history.

Watch 1950 NFL Championship highlights! Los Angeles #Rams vs Cleveland Browns! Considered one of the Greatest Games in NFL History! Contains Interviews with such NFL Legends as Bob Waterfield, Elroy Hirsch, and Otto Graham. https://t.co/51kWAsJNVk Road to #SuperBowl — Ra0l Kl0ss (@Ra0lK) January 27, 2019

After falling behind by eight points entering the fourth quarter, Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham led the Browns on two scoring drives that enabled them to come out with a 30-28 victory. Graham threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while the Browns' defense recorded four critical interceptions of Los Angeles quarterback Bob Waterfield.

On Dec. 8, 1940, the Bears defeated the Redskins in the NFL Championship Game, 73-0. The victory is still the most lopsided victory in NFL history. Chicago amassed 381 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while their defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

https://t.co/t1y5BKE6Tr

NFL Championship 1940

The Chicago Bears vs The Washington Redskins.

Result Bears 73- Redskins 0

The Bears scored 11 TDs that day.

The most lopsided defeat in NFL history. George Halas and Sid Luckman unveiled the T formation#BearDown #FightForFootball — Dan Galante (@CoachGalante) June 5, 2019

Dolphins vs. Cowboys

On Thanksgiving Day, 1993, Leon Lett, months after committing one of the greatest blunders in Super Bowl history, would commit one of the most memorable moments in the history of Thanksgiving football.

Lett's Cowboys, leading Miami by a point with just seconds remaining, began to celebrate after blocking the Dolphins' game-winning field goal attempt. Lett, thinking the ball was still in play, slipped while trying to jump onto the loose pigskin, creating a fumble that Miami recovered. Lett's gaffe allowed the Dolphins to try another kick, with the second attempt splitting the uprights to give Miami the improbable win.

.@michaelrivin's Thanksgiving Day memory?



Telling Leon Lett, "You're gonna be famous forever, every Thanksgiving. I guarantee you." pic.twitter.com/gWJzIbGtv1 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 24, 2016

While Lett and the Cowboys lost that day, they would still win their second consecutive Super Bowl, defeating the Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.

While the 7-9 Seahawks were a decided underdog entering their first-round playoff matchup against the defending champion Saints, Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch made a play that would spearhead the Seahawks' upset victory. The ground was shaking at CenturyLink Field as Lynch made a play that would later coin him a nickname -- Beast Mode.

Leading by four points with just over three minutes left, Lynch's improbable 67-yard scoring run put the game on ice while providing one of the greatest runs in NFL history.

NEVER forget when Marshawn Lynch disrespected the entire Saints defense 👀🤭 pic.twitter.com/rPIAx1Cr5r — Athlete Tweets 🔥 (@AthleteTweetts) September 4, 2019

The game was a preview of what was ahead for Lynch and the Seahawks, who would win two NFC titles and Super Bowl XLVIII later in the decade.