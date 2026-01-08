A dozen teams will take the field during Wild Card Weekend, with Denver and Seattle on byes and waiting in the wings. You have the option of making NFL picks or crafting a Wild Card NFL parlay on games with large spreads, like Rams vs. Panthers (+10.5) or ones with slim lines, such as Bills vs. Jaguars (+1). Meanwhile, Steelers vs. Texans on Monday has Houston favored by 3 points, per the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, despite Pittsburgh's recent run of playoff futility. The Steelers have lost six straight postseason games -- five coming by double-digits -- which could make playing the alternate lines intriguing with an NFL longshot parlay.

Pittsburgh's average margin of defeat across these six losses is 13.7 points, and you could make NFL prop bets on the winning margin for this matchup. Predicting Houston to win by 13 to 18 points would return +650, as that could be one leg of a massive payout for the opening week of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Before making any Wild Card NFL picks and parlays, you need to see the Wild Card NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out $1.2 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a six-leg NFL parlay that could pay out $1.2 million for a $10 bettor.

Top Wild Card NFL parlay picks

For Wild Card Weekend, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay is Brock Purdy as an anytime touchdown scorer (+650) in 49ers vs. Eagles on Sunday. Only one team has allowed more rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than Philly, which has given up three rushing scores to quarterbacks over the last two games alone. Philly has also allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this year, and Purdy is much more mobile, and willing, to run than many realize.

He has two rushing touchdowns over his last two games, and Purdy's scored eight touchdowns on the ground since the start of last season, despite missing 10 games. That's more rushing TDs than Lamar Jackson (six) or Kyler Murray (six) and is as many as Jayden Daniels. Additionally, the Eagles have given up the fewest passing touchdowns in the redzone, which could force Purdy to scramble towards the endzone in these situations. That makes these long odds worthy of investing in as one leg of a longshot parlay. See the rest of the picks in the Wild Card NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of $1.2 million

The parlay also includes five additional picks from SportsLine's computer model, including a pair of first touchdown scorer props that return at least +1000.

What are the top NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend that can be combined into a parlay that returns $1.2 million on just a $10 bet, and what optimal first touchdown scorer bets return at least +1000?