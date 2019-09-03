NFL 2019: How to watch, stream Bears vs. Packers on 'Thursday Night Football'

After four full weeks of preseason, the time has finally come.

Real football is here.

The 2019 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and it'll do so with none other than a classic rivalry -- the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers. The two sides have met in prime time 14 straight years, but this week's clash is unlike many of the NFC North contenders' most recent showdowns. The Bears are fresh off their first division title since 2010, the Packers are operating with a new head coach for the first time since 2006, and there's no telling which club is actually best positioned for a playoff run now that Aaron Rodgers is out from under Mike McCarthy's shadow, Mitchell Trubisky has gotten a taste for the postseason and Chicago's touted defense no longer plays under the watchful eye of coordinator Vic Fangio.

Thursday night offers both sides a first chance at proving they mean business. It promises an intriguing Packers offense that'll conceivably feature more freedom for Rodgers. It could shed light on whether Chicago's "D" really can withstand Fangio's departure, especially with studs like Khalil Mack more seasoned in the system. And it'll guarantee someone will sit atop the NFC North by the end of the night.

Below find details on how to tune in, plus some projections on who will come out on top:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV (try for free), NFL Game Pass (Out of market)

Predictions

CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough likes the Bears as one of his best bets of Week 1 -- not only to beat Green Bay but to cover Thursday night's line. While he admits Chicago is one of the NFL's most talked-about candidates for regression in 2019 following their explosive run to the playoffs under coach Matt Nagy a year ago, he still believes the Bears are better "at every single position besides quarterback" and envisions Windy City playing host to a seven-point win for Trubisky and Co.

If you're asking yours truly, well, it's hard to bet against Rodgers' Packers in prime time, even with all the uncertainty that comes with Green Bay debuting its new coaching staff. By season's end, they should be right there in the mix for the division title despite missing out on the last two postseasons. And that journey starts Thursday. While some hiccups from Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are to be expected and Chicago should feel comfortable -- and pumped up -- at home, it just feels like this will be an instant example of why 2019 is different than 2018. The Bears probably aren't going to decline as much as some people think, but they're certainly capable of falling victim to a superior signal-caller with a stud like Davante Adams and other pieces on his side.

Check out CBSSports.com in the lead-up to the game for more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.