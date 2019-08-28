NFL 2019: The biggest need for eight playoff hopefuls with Week 1 rosters soon to be in place

The cruelest weekend in the NFL calendar is fast approaching. An avalanche of releases and transactions is almost upon us, and the waiver wire is about to spilleth over.

The fourth exhibition game – already long ago considered the wasteland of fake football season – has been rendered even less meaningful considering how many teams aren't even exposing their starters to the rigors of the third game, and most teams could already make 95 percent of their roster transactions by now for final cuts if they had to.

Prepare yourself for the biggest misnomer in all of profession sports – the "final cutdown to the 53-man roster" that looms Saturday afternoon, because the reality is this: It is at best the middle of the process. Sunday is when a wave of waiver claims and signings take place … which then prompt another round of other players getting cut or waived and by Tuesday we will have what amounts to the Week 1 rosters in place.

So, obviously, there is a ton of work for personnel departments to get to, and there are no shortages of needs around the league. Specifically, there are some contending teams that, to me at least, have some significant potential deficiencies still to address, and even many of the better clubs in the NFL will be among the most active this weekend trying to seize on any advantage or potential upgrade they might find. The fact that many of those clubs are way down the waiver order by virtue of their playoff appearance from a year ago prompts the need for them to potentially trade for a player a lesser team might claim.

As I studied depth charts and made calls to some evaluators I have come to trust, a few positions of need for a few teams that fancy their chances this year stood out. This is not about pointing out all of the deficiencies on, say, the Miami roster, or dwelling on the state of the Bengals offensive line, or Washington's for that matter, but is more about focusing on 2018 playoff teams and/or teams oddsmakers would indicate have a shot of getting there this season, and assessing an area where they could be active in the coming days.

Houston Texans: Left tackle

I don't think this team is going to be all that competitive this season, and I fear greatly for the health of potential franchise QB Deshaun Watson. They whiffed, badly, on getting Andre Dillard in the draft and, sure, maybe they can use Jadeveon Clowney as a trade chip to land some upgrades on the offensive line, but will it be enough to finally keep Watson healthy? Add in their running back woes and it might be difficult to stay as balanced as they'd like. Trading Duane Brown was a massive mistake that keeps haunting them.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback

Landing Kendall Fuller in the Alex Smith trade (swindle?) with the Skins was brilliant, but I'm not sure Bashaud Breeland, another ex-Skin, is going to hold up on the other side. Adding Mo Claiborne is a nod toward addressing this concern, I guess, but I figure teams will put them in nickel and dime a ton and unless this pass rush is top 10 this could be an area that screams out for a trade between now and the deadline.

Chicago Bears: Kicker

We all know by now the kicking circus that ensued after the double-doink in the playoffs a year ago. Anytime you audition six kickers and make them all try from the spot where the last guy missed from with the season on the line, it's fair to say there is some obsessing going on. As of now, Eddy Pineiro is the last guy standing, but there are a slew of kickers about to hit the streets and I'd set the over/under on Bears kicker competitions between next week and Week 17 at three. If this team does regress, as many expect, kicker won't be the primary reason, but it certainly could be a factor.

New England Patriots: Tight end

Yes, this dynasty just rolls on, and New England looks pretty loaded again in 2019, but replacing Gronk takes a village and I think there is plenty of room there for more citizens if you get what I'm saying. Can Ben Watson hold off Father Time, again? Next up on the depth chart is Matt LaCosse (three teams and 27 career catches since entering the league in 2015). You aren't going to find anyone to do what Gronk did, but this group could use a jolt of twitch and speed.

Cleveland Browns: Left tackle

Everyone in that organization is hoping that Greg Robinson can shed his draft bust label from the past and be a solid presence protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side. But GM John Dorsey has also been one of the NFL's top wheeler-dealers and will be ready to pounce if need be. For all of the chatter about the Browns' bold personalities perhaps undermining them, I'd be far more concerned about protecting the QB. If they don't meet renewed expectations, this is likely to be why.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Tight end

Every summer early in camp there is excitement that Vance McDonald is going to stay healthy and go from a guy who flashes huge talent in the offseason to a go-to guy on Sundays. They are trying to protect his health as best they can, but will he hold up over 16 games? Mike Tomlin has voiced frustration about the lack of availability of his tight ends, overall, and next guy up Xavier Grimble has 22 total catches with three teams. With Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell gone, there is a high volume that could go to a playmaking TE, and we all remember how much Big Ben loved throwing to Heath Miller, but do they have what they need here?

Indianapolis Colts: QB2

Jacoby Brissett is the starter, with Andrew Luck suddenly retired, and he deserves to be the starter and I am with the Colts in the belief that he will be a winning QB for them. He won't be Luck, but he doesn't have to be for them still to be a quality team. However, the real issue to be is what's behind him. Indy went from arguably the best QB situation in football to one of the worst. Chad Kelly would be a bridge too far for me, and adding a more proven veteran with ties to Frank Reich if possible would make a lot of sense. An injury to Brissett for a month or more would wreck what should still be a promising season.

Baltimore Ravens: Left guard

They enter the final game still looking at this position as being up for grabs. Jermaine Eluemunor worked himself into shape later in camp, but is far from a proven commodity, veteran James Hurst is more of a jack of all trades, and rookie Ben Powers probably isn't ready to be the guy Week 1. Baltimore probably has the deepest secondary in the NFL even after corner Tavon Young's neck injury, so could they swap a corner or safety for an offensive lineman if need be?