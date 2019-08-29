NFL 2019: What's the best DFS strategy, and who are the best Week 1 value plays?

The 2019 NFL season is nearly here, and that means you'll be locking in your Week 1 fantasy football lineups in no time.

What if, however, you're dipping your toes into daily fantasy sports (DFS) this season? How, exactly, should you be strategizing for the first week of the regular season? And who are some of the top value plays for Opening Week?

SportsLine's Mike McClure has answers.

Joining CBS Sports' Will Brinson on Thursday's Pick Six Podcast (listen to the full episode below and be sure to subscribe here for your daily dose of NFL goodness), McClure offered everything from beginner tips to lineup advice with Week 1 games right around the corner.

One name Brinson and McClure couldn't stay away from: Christian McCaffrey.

The star Carolina Panthers running back, who broke the NFL's single-season receptions record for his position in 2018, is a consensus top-five pick in traditional fantasy football entering 2019. But he's just as, if not more, popular in daily fantasy, according to McClure, who said he'll have the All-Pro in "literally 75 percent of my Week 1 lineups, if not more."

If you're planning to play in a tournament for big money, McClure explained, you'll "need a highly correlated lineup," which often dictates "handcuffing a quarterback with a running back or one to two wide receivers." That "almost always" means investing in a stud running back like McCaffrey, he added, to fuel your points production -- with the QB and/or WRs supplementing your lineup.

Prime examples of correlated lineups include pairing McCaffrey with fellow Panthers Cam Newton and Curtis Samuel, or banking on both sides of real games -- for instance, taking Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott (when he's actually with the team) and then, as McClure explains, "targeting the other team's QB and WR2." If you're projecting a huge game for Elliott and the Cowboys, after all, Dallas' opponent will likely be forced to pass to keep up, meaning the WR2 should see a significant increase in target volume and output on offense.

Among McClure's top bets for Week 1 plays: McCaffrey, Newton and Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who he figures will be owned by about 25 percent of teams but should carry the bulk of the Lions' Week 1 offense.

Casual DFS players who are just starting out should remember that most sites "allow you to play beginner games for your first 50 contests," McClure noted. Anyone competing for the big bucks, meanwhile, would be wise to keep an eye on Vegas' over/under totals for games, as high point projections often lead to high ownership percentages among players in those games. With an over/under of 52 total points for the Kansas City Chiefs' opener, for example, McClure expects popular Chiefs like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to have higher ownership in DFS -- creating opportunities to pivot to guys like Newton, who can be paired with McCaffrey and Samuel for potentially better value.

"And the beauty of daily fantasy is we're taking advantage of when an injury happens," McClure said. "Pricing comes out for Week 2 before Week 1 finishes. So if someone gets injured in Week 1, we're going to have value in Week 2 instantly."