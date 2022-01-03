The NFL had another crazy week, as teams finally started to figure out their playoff fate. The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, significantly hurting the Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes (the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Rams anyway).
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings to clinch the No. 1 seed. The Arizona Cardinals remained alive in the NFC West race with the Rams after knocking off the Cowboys and need a win next week and a Rams loss to win the division.
The Chiefs' loss to the Bengals gave the Tennessee Titans the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which Tennessee can clinch with a win over the Texans in Week 18. The Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday -- eliminating some chaos in the crazy AFC wild card race.
Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on its schedule the rest of the way.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Bills
10
6
0
.625
+177
x-Patriots
10
6
0
.625
+168
e-Dolphins
8
8
0
.500
-41
e-Jets
4
12
0
.250
-177
x- clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated from playoffs
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills didn't lock up the AFC East yet, but clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons. They clinch the AFC East in Week 18 with a win.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Jaguars. New England wins the AFC East with a win and a Buffalo loss to New York in Week 18. The Patriots will be at least the No. 5 seed with a win.
The Patriots can clinch home-field in the AFC with a win + Bills loss + Titans loss + Chiefs loss.
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
What to know: The Dolphins are eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Titans. Their first-round draft pick goes to the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets are eliminated from the playoffs and are in line for the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Remaining schedule: at Bills
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Bengals
10
6
0
.625
+89
7
7
1
.500
-70
Ravens
8
8
0
.500
-2
e-Browns
7
8
0
.467
-15
y-clinched division title
e-eliminated from playoffs
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals have clinched the AFC North with their win over the Chiefs. Cincinnati is the No. 3 seed in the AFC due to having a better conference record than Buffalo.
The Bengals can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with either of the following:
Win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss
Win + Bills win + Titans loss + Chiefs loss
Remaining schedule: at Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers need a win over the Browns on Monday night to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. A loss will eliminate Pittsburgh.
The Steelers can clinch playoff berth by winning their final two games + Colts loss
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens' playoff hopes are dim after falling to the Rams. Baltimore is 11th in the conference, and needs a Week 18 win with some help in order to make the playoffs.
The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win + Colts loss + Browns loss + Chargers loss + Dolphins loss.
Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns are eliminated from the playoffs with the Chargers beating the Broncos and the Bengals clinching the AFC North.
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y- Titans
11
5
0
.688
+62
9
7
0
.563
+101
e-Texans
4
12
0
.250
-169
e-Jaguars
2
14
0
.125
-219
y-clinched division title
e-eliminated from playoffs
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans clinched the division title with their win over the Dolphins on Sunday -- and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Chiefs' loss to the Bengals. Tennessee clinches the top seed with a win over Houston in Week 18 or these two scenarios if they were to lose:
Chiefs loss + Bengals loss + Patriots loss
Chiefs loss + Bengals loss + Bills win
Remaining schedule: at Texans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: A loss to the Raiders had the Colts' playoff fate hanging in the balance, but Indianapolis needs just a win over the Jaguars in Week 18 to lock up a playoff spot. The Colts are the No. 6 seed in the conference, even though they have the same record as the Chargers and Raiders. Indianapolis has the best record in conference games and the Chargers beating the Raiders earlier this year gives Los Angeles the No. 7 spot.
The Colts can clinch playoff berth with either of the following
- Win at Jaguars
Steelers loss in Week 17 + Ravens loss + Chargers loss
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Chiefs
11
5
0
.688
+112
9
7
0
.563
+18
Raiders
9
7
0
.563
-68
e-Broncos
7
9
0
.438
+17
y-clinched division title
e-eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs fell out of the No. 1 seed with a loss to the Bengals and are currently the No. 2 seed as the Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Kansas City needs a win and a Tennessee loss in Week 18 to clinch the first-round bye.
Remaining schedule: at Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers eliminated the Broncos from the playoff race with their win. They are currently the No. 7 seed with one week to go, losing a conference record tiebreaker to the Colts but own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders -- who they face next week.
Los Angeles clinches a playoff spot with a win over Las Vegas.
Remaining schedule: at Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders' win over the Colts keeps them in the AFC playoff race, tied with the Colts and Chargers at 9-7 with one week to go. Las Vegas loses the head-to-head tiebreaker with Los Angeles -- currently the No. 7 seed -- yet the Raiders play the Chargers next week.
The Raiders can clinch a playoff berth with either of the following:
- Win vs Chargers
- Steelers loss (Week 17 or 18) + Colts loss
Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos are eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Chargers.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Cowboys
11
5
0
.688
+147
9
7
0
.563
+84
e-Washington
6
10
0
.375
-114
e-Giants
4
12
0
.250
-143
y-clinched division title
e-eliminated from playoffs
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: Dallas blew its chance at home-field advantage with a loss to Arizona. The Cowboys fall to the No. 4 seed in the NFC with the loss, but have already clinched the NFC East.
Remaining schedule: at Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles clinched a playoff berth Sunday night, thanks to the Packers beating the Vikings. Philadelphia needed a win over Washington, coupled with a 49ers' win over the Texans and the Packers' win over the Vikings to lock up the playoff spot.
The Eagles are still the No. 7 seed since the 49ers own the head-to-head tiebreaker, but clinched a playoff spot before San Francisco because the 49ers win over the Texans guaranteed there is not a scenario of the Saints, Eagles, and 49ers having a three-way tie for the same record. The Saints would win the strength of schedule tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed and the 49ers would get the No. 7 seed over the Eagles based on their head-to-head victory from earlier this year. That's no longer an option with the 49ers winning.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys
Washington Football Team
What to know: Washington is eliminated from the playoffs with the Football Team's loss to the Eagles.
Remaining schedule: at Giants
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 5 pick in the draft..
Remaining schedule: vs. Washington
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
z-Packers
13
3
0
.813
+86
e-Vikings
7
9
0
.438
-15
e-Bears
6
10
0
.375
-82
e-Lions
2
13
1
.156
-149
z-clinched home field
e-eliminated from playoffs
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Vikings on Sunday night.
Remaining schedule: at Lions
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Packers on Sunday night.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bears
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears are eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago would be in line for the No. 8 pick in the draft, but that is going to the New York Giants from a draft day trade.
Remaining schedule: at Vikings
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 2 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: vs. Packers
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Buccaneers
12
4
0
.750
+134
8
8
0
.500
+19
e-Falcons
7
9
0
.438
-136
e-Panthers
5
11
0
.313
-76
y-clinched division title
e-eliminated from playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers are the No. 3 seed in the NFC after coming back and beating the Jets. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Rams for the No. 2 spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints are still alive in the NFC playoff race after their win over the Panthers. New Orleans is one game behind Philadelphia and San Francisco for the final playoff spot as the No. 8 seed, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Eagles.
The Saints clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons and a 49ers loss to the Rams.
Remaining schedule: at Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Bills.
Remaining schedule: vs. Saints
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from the postseason. Carolina currently has the No. 6 pick in the draft.
Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Rams
12
4
0
.750
+91
x-Cardinals
11
5
0
.688
+91
49ers
9
7
0
.563
+59
e-Seahawks
6
10
0
.375
+21
x-clinched playoff spot
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams clinch the NFC West with a win over the 49ers in Week 18 or a Cardinals loss to the Seahawks. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, holding a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Buccaneers.
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals will win the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss in Week 18. Arizona can't be lower than the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Rams in Week 18 or a Saints loss to the Falcons. San Francisco is currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
Remaining schedule: at Rams
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs and would own the No. 7 pick in the draft, but that goes to the Jets thanks to the Jamal Adams trade.
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals