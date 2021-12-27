Week 16 of the NFL season is close to concluding and teams are finally starting to clinch playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West title Sunday (their sixth straight division title) and clinched the first -- and thus far only -- playoff spot in the conference. The No. 2 through No. 9 spots in the AFC are separated by just two games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East, while the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals locked their playoff spots up. The Philadelphia Eagles own the No. 7 seed in the NFC after their win over the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Rams.

Twenty-four teams remain in contention for Super Bowl LVI, which is the most in 15 years after Week 16. This playoff race is getting more unpredictable by the week. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on its schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 9 6 0 .600 +163 Patriots 9 6 0 .600 +128 Dolphins 7 7 0 .500 -27 e- Jets 4 11 0 .267 -173

e-eliminated from playoffs

Buffalo Bills

What to know: The Bills move into first with a win over the Patriots and take over the No. 4 seed in the AFC, owning the division record tiebreaker over New England. They're on track toward winning their second straight AFC East championship, barring a major collapse over the final two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots fall out of first in the AFC East after losing to the Bills (Buffalo owns the division record tiebreaker) and are now the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs (lose head-to-head tiebreaker with the Colts).

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins



What to know: The Dolphins can take over the No. 7 seed in the AFC with a win over the Saints on Monday night and control their own postseason destiny.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Titans, vs. Patriots

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are eliminated from the playoffs and are in line for the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Bills

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Bengals 9 6 0 .600 +86 Ravens 8 7 0 .533 -1 Steelers 7 7 1 .500 -70 Browns 7 8 0 .467 -15

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with one win in their final two games thanks to their convincing victory over the Ravens. Cincinnati is the No. 3 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over Buffalo based on a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Browns

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are a game behind the Bengals in the AFC North with the Bengals sweeping, so their best chance to reach the playoffs is via the wild card at this rate. Baltimore is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles but will drop out with a Miami win on Monday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, vs. Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers fall to the No. 10 seed in the AFC after falling to the Chiefs. A win over Kansas City would have put Pittsburgh as the No 7 seed. They are a half-game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are in last place in the AFC North, two games behind the Bengals for the division lead and one game out of the final playoff spot. They're 12th in the AFC, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 10 5 0 .667 +31 Colts 9 6 0 .600 +104 e-Texans 4 11 0 .267 -153 e-Jaguars 2 13 0 .133 -179

e-eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans keep their division lead with a win over the 49ers on Thursday night. They're second in the AFC standings, one game behind the Chiefs with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 5 seed in the AFC after their win over the Cardinals. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Chiefs 11 4 0 .733 +115 Chargers 8 7 0 .533 -3 Raiders 8 7 0 .533 -71 Broncos 7 8 0 .467 +38

y-clinched division title

What to know: The Chiefs clinched the AFC West for the sixth consecutive year and are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, one game ahead of the Titans. Tennessee owns the head-to-head tiebreaker should both teams finish with the same record.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, at Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: A brutal loss to the Texans has the Chargers on the outside looking in regarding a playoff spot. The Chargers are the No. 8 seed in the AFC, losing a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Ravens for the No. 7 seed and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos aren't out of the playoff picture, but fell to 13th in the conference after falling to the Raiders. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cleveland for 12th -- and are still one game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are still alive in the AFC playoff race after their win over the Broncos. They lose a head-to-head and division tiebreaker to the Chargers, which is why they are also behind the Ravens despite beating them earlier this year -- and why Vegas is the No. 9 seed.



Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF y-Cowboys 11 4 0 .733 +150 Eagles 8 7 0 .533 +80 Washington 6 9 0 .400 -68 e-Giants 4 11 0 .267 -117

x-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East thanks to the Raiders' win over the Broncos, which gave them a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles. Dallas is the No. 2 seed in the NFC thanks to their blowout win over Washington, holding the conference record tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the NFC after beating the Giants. They will keep the No. 7 seed even if the Saints win on Monday due to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Cowboys

What to know: Washington is two games behind Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Football Team will be eliminated form the postseason with a loss to the Eagles next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Giants

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, vs. Washington

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Packers 12 3 0 .800 +59 Vikings 7 8 0 .467 +12 e-Bears 5 10 0 .333 -108 e- Lions 2 12 1 .167 -127

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Packers retain the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a thrilling win over the Browns. They're a victory away from winning 13 games for the third consecutive season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Lions

Minnesota Vikings



What to know: The Vikings fall to the No. 9 seed in the NFC after a loss to the Rams, a game out of the final playoff spot. Minnesota owns the conference record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Bears

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears eliminated the Seahawks from playoff contention with their win Sunday. Chicago would have the No. 8 pick in the draft, but that is going to the New York Giants from a draft day trade.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Vikings

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are eliminated from the playoffs and currently own the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Packers

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF y-Buccaneers 11 4 0 .733 +130 Saints 7 7 0 .500 +28 Falcons 7 8 0 .467 -122 e- Panthers 5 10 0 .333 -68

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with their win over the Panthers on Sunday. The Buccaneers are one game behind the Packers for the top spot, but are the No. 4 seed in the NFC losing a conference record tiebreaker to the Cowboys and head-to-head tiebreaker to the Rams.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints need a win Monday to keep pace with the Eagles for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are one game out of the final playoff spot, but need a lot of help over the final two weeks to make the playoffs. Atlanta is the No. 10 seed in the NFC, losing a conference record tiebreaker to Minnesota.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from the postseason after their loss to the Buccaneers. Carolina currently has the No. 6 pick in the draft.



Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF x-Rams 11 4 0 .733 +90 x-Cardinals 10 5 0 .667 +88 49ers 8 7 0 .533 +43 Seahawks 5 10 0 .333 -1

x-clinched playoff spot

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams take over first place in the NFC West and clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Vikings.

They are the No. 3 seed in the NFC standings, losing a conference record tiebreaker to the Cowboys, but also owning a conference record and head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Vikings' loss Sunday. Arizona trails Los Angeles by one game in the NFC West and has the No. 5 seed in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles for the No. 6 seed in the NFC, not dropping any ground despite their loss to the Titans on Thursday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Rams

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs and would own the No. 7 pick in the draft, but that goes to the Jets thanks to the Jamal Adams trade.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Cardinals