The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here, as Week 16 is in the books following the Miami Dolphins' 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The win was the seventh in a row for the Dolphins and moved them into the final spot in the AFC playoffs for the time being. On Sunday, the Chiefs, Cowboys and Buccaneers clinched division titles and the Rams and Cardinals punched their tickets as well.

The playoff picture is really taking shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the competition in the NFC West to the increasingly muddy race in the AFC North, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture closer to the new year.

Below, find an updated 2021 NFL playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC

Chiefs (11-4)** Titans (10-5) Bengals (9-6)

Bills (9-6) Colts (9-6) Patriots (9-6) Dolphins (8-7)

On the brink

8. Ravens (8-7)

9. Chargers (8-7)

10. Raiders (8-7)

11. Steelers (7-7-1)

12. Browns (7-8)

13. Broncos (7-8)

Out of the race

14. Jets (4-11)*

15. Texans (4-11)*

16. Jaguars (2-13)*

Note: * = officially eliminated. ** = officially clinched playoff berth.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Chiefs on bye)

No. 7 Dolphins at No. 2 Titans

No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Bengals

No. 5 Colts at No. 4 Bills



NFC

Packers (12-3)** Cowboys (11-4)** Rams (11-4)** Buccaneers (11-4)** Cardinals (10-5)**

49ers (8-7) Eagles (8-7)

On the brink

8. Vikings (7-8)

9. Falcons (7-8)

10. Saints (7-8)

11. Washington (6-9)

Out of the race

12. Panthers (5-10)*

13. Bears (5-10)*

14. Seahawks (5-10)*

15. Giants (4-11)*

16. Lions (2-12-1)*

Note: * = officially eliminated. ** = officially clinched playoff berth.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Packers on bye)

No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Cowboys

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Rams

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Buccaneers

