The NFL regular season comes to an end Sunday and the 2022 NFL Draft order will be finalized for the majority of teams.

Below, we'll take a look at the entire draft order in Round 1 as it stands entering the Chargers-Raiders Sunday night game, in addition to team needs and notable free agents. For a look at which players are likely to go where, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I produce mock drafts for CBSSports.com. In the latest from Trapasso, the Giants use the No. 5 overall selection on a quarterback. For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show every Tuesday on YouTube!

Here is the updated 2022 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com, with the top three picks clinched after the Jaguars and Lions both won in Week 18:

Team needs: OT, C, LB, DT, TE

Notable free agents: OT Cam Robinson, WR D.J. Chark, OG A.J. Cann, DT Taven Bryan, CB Tre Herndon

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT

Notable free agents: WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Alex Anzalone, DL Da'shawn Hand

Team needs: QB, TE, OG, CB, S

Notable free agents: S Justin Reid, RB David Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Maliek Collins, QB Tyrod Taylor

4. Jets (4-13)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE

Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jamison Crowder, OT Morgan Moses, OL Conor McDermott

Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, QB Mike Glennon

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, S, C

Notable free agents: CB Stephon Gilmore, EDGE Haason Reddick, QB Cam Newton, CB Donte Jackson, C Matt Paradis

7. Giants (via trade with 6-11 Bears)

Team needs: QB, RB, S, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., WR Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Russell Gage, K Younghoe Koo

Team needs: QB, LB, EDGE, OG, OT

Notable free agents: S Kareem Jackson, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Melvin Gordon, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB Josey Jewell

10. Jets (via trade with 7-10 Seahawks)

Team needs: QB, OT, LB, S, CB

Notable free agents: OG Brandon Scherff, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jon Bostic, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Team needs: EDGE, OG, CB, LB, WR

Notable free agents: LB Anthony Barr, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, EDGE Everson Griffen, TE Chris Herndon

Team needs: WR, DT, LB, C, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE Takk McKinley, TE David Njoku, RB D'Ernest Johnson, DT Malik McDowell

Team needs: OT, OT, LB, EDGE, DT

Notable free agents: EDGE Calais Campbell, DT Brandon Williams, WR Sammy Watkins, EDGE Justin Houston, FB Patrick Ricard

15. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Dolphins)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson

16. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Colts)*

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, TE, S

Notable free agents: OT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, QB Taysom Hill, QB Jameis Winston, CB P.J. Williams

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

Notable free agents: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR James Washington, CB Joe Haden, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, TE Eric Ebron

19. Eagles (9-8)

Team needs: WR, OG, C, LB, DT

Notable free agents: DT Solomon Thomas, LB K.J. Wright, WR DeSean Jackson, QB Marcus Mariota, OG Richie Incognito

Team needs: DT, OT, WR, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: WR Mike Williams, OL Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook, DT Linval Joseph, CB Chris Harris

22. Dolphins (via trade with 10-7 49ers)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, LB, RB

Notable free agents: WR Will Fuller, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Mike Gesicki, C Austin Reiter, QB Jacoby Brissett

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, DT

Notable free agents: LB Dont'a Hightower, CB J.C. Jackson, S Adrian Phillips, OT Trent Brown, S Devin McCourty

Team needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

Notable free agents: EDGE Chandler Jones, TE Zach Ertz, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds, WR A.J. Green

Team needs: CB, C, OG, OT, LB

Notable free agents: OT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah, S Jessie Bates III, DT B.J. Hill

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, WR

Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, EDGE Jerry Hughes, EDGE Mario Addison, WR Emmanuel Sanders, QB Mitch Trubisky

27. Lions (via trade with 12-5 Rams)

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S, TE

Notable free agents: WR Michael Gallup, LB Leighton Vander Esch, EDGE Randy Gregory, OG Connor Williams, TE Dalton Schultz

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, LB, S

Notable free agents: S Tyrann Mathieu, DT Jarran Reed, EDGE Melvin Ingram, OT Orlando Brown Jr., OG Kyle Long

Team needs: RB, DT, WR, CB, TE

Notable free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, TE Rob Gronkowski, OG Alex Cappa, CB Carlton Davis, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, RB Leonard Fournette

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: EDGE Harold Landry, LB Rashaan Evans, LB Jayon Brown, C Ben Jones, K Randy Bullock

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, EDGE

Notable free agent: WR Davante Adams, LB De'Vondre Campbell, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Kevin King

Teams without a first-round pick

49ers (10-7)

Team needs: CB, S, OG, C, WR

Notable free agent: S Jaquiski Tartt, CB K'Waun Williams, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Jason Verrett, OG Laken Tomlinson

Bears (6-11)

Team needs: OT, WR, C, CB, DT

Notable free agent: WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, QB Andy Dalton, OG James Daniels, OL Germain Ifedi

Colts (9-8)

Team needs: CB, WR, TE, OT, EDGE

Notable free agent: WR T.Y. Hilton, OT Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, RB Marlon Mack, TE Mo Alie-Cox

Rams (12-5)

Team needs: OT, TE, LB, EDGE, OG

Notable free agent: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, RB Sony Michel, WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Austin Corbett

Seahawks (7-10)

Team needs: OT, CB, OG, EDGE, LB

Notable free agent: OT Duane Brown, S Quandre Diggs, TE Gerald Everett, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Rasheem Green