With just one game remaining in Week 17, the 2022 NFL Draft order is beginning to solidify.

Below, we'll take a look at the entire draft order in Round 1 as it stands with Week 17 almost in the books, in addition to team needs and notable free agents. For a look at which players are likely to go where, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I produce mock drafts for CBSSports.com. In the latest from the three of us, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux are taken with the top two picks. For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show every Tuesday on YouTube!

Here is the updated 2022 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com:

Team needs: OT, C, LB, DT, TE

Notable free agents: OT Cam Robinson, WR D.J. Chark, OG A.J. Cann, DT Taven Bryan, CB Tre Herndon

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT

Notable free agents: WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Alex Anzalone, DL Da'shawn Hand

Team needs: QB, TE, OG, CB, S

Notable free agents: S Justin Reid, RB David Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Maliek Collins, QB Tyrod Taylor

4. Jets (4-12)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE

Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jamison Crowder, OT Morgan Moses, OL Conor McDermott

Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, QB Mike Glennon

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, S, C

Notable free agents: CB Stephon Gilmore, EDGE Haason Reddick, QB Cam Newton, CB Donte Jackson, C Matt Paradis

7. Jets (via trade with 6-10 Seahawks)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE

Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jamison Crowder, OT Morgan Moses, OL Conor McDermott

8. Giants (via trade with 6-10 Bears)

Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, QB Mike Glennon

Team needs: QB, OT, LB, S, CB

Notable free agents: OG Brandon Scherff, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, OT Charles Leno, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jon Bostic

Team needs: QB, RB, S, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., WR Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Russell Gage, K Younghoe Koo

Team needs: QB, LB, EDGE, OG, OT

Notable free agents: WR Courtland Sutton, S Kareem Jackson, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Melvin Gordon, QB Teddy Bridgewater

Team needs: EDGE, OG, CB, LB, WR

Notable free agents: LB Anthony Barr, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, EDGE Everson Griffen, TE Chris Herndon

Team needs: WR, DT, LB, C, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE Takk McKinley, TE David Njoku, RB D'Ernest Johnson, DT Malik McDowell

14. Eagles (via trade with 8-8 Dolphins)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, TE, S

Notable free agents: OT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, QB Taysom Hill, QB Jameis Winston, CB P.J. Williams

Team needs: OT, OT, LB, EDGE, DT

Notable free agents: EDGE Calais Campbell, DT Brandon Williams, WR Sammy Watkins, EDGE Justin Houston, FB Patrick Ricard

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

Notable free agents: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR James Washington, CB Joe Haden, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, TE Eric Ebron

Team needs: WR, OG, C, LB, DT

Notable free agents: DT Solomon Thomas, LB K.J. Wright, WR DeSean Jackson, QB Marcus Mariota, OG Richie Incognito

19. Eagles (9-7)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson

Team needs: DT, OT, WR, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: WR Mike Williams, OL Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook, DT Linval Joseph, CB Chris Harris

21. Eagles (via trade with 9-7 Colts)*

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson

22. Dolphins (via trade with 9-7 49ers)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, LB, RB

Notable free agents: WR Will Fuller, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Mike Gesicki, C Austin Reiter, QB Jacoby Brissett

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, DT

Notable free agents: LB Dont'a Hightower, CB J.C. Jackson, S Adrian Phillips, OT Trent Brown, S Devin McCourty

Team needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

Notable free agents: EDGE Chandler Jones, TE Zach Ertz, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds, WR A.J. Green

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, WR

Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, EDGE Jerry Hughes, EDGE Mario Addison, WR Emmanuel Sanders, QB Mitch Trubisky

Team needs: CB, C, OG, OT, LB

Notable free agents: OT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah, S Jessie Bates III, DT B.J. Hill

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S, TE

Notable free agents: WR Michael Gallup, LB Leighton Vander Esch, EDGE Randy Gregory, OG Connor Williams, TE Dalton Schultz

Team needs: RB, DT, WR, CB, TE

Notable free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, TE Rob Gronkowski, OG Alex Cappa, CB Carlton Davis, WR Antonio Brown, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, RB Leonard Fournette

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, LB, S

Notable free agents: S Tyrann Mathieu, DT Jarran Reed, EDGE Melvin Ingram, OT Orlando Brown Jr., OG Kyle Long

30. Lions (via trade with 12-4 Rams)

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT

Notable free agents: WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Alex Anzalone, DL Da'shawn Hand

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: EDGE Harold Landry, LB Rashaan Evans, LB Jayon Brown, C Ben Jones, K Randy Bullock

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, EDGE

Notable free agent: WR Davante Adams, LB De'Vondre Campbell, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Kevin King

Teams without a first-round pick

Seahawks (6-10)

Team needs: OT, CB, OG, EDGE, LB

Notable free agent: OT Duane Brown, S Quandre Diggs, TE Gerald Everett, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Rasheem Green

Bears (6-10)

Team needs: OT, WR, C, CB, DT

Notable free agent: WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, QB Andy Dalton, OG James Daniels, OL Germain Ifedi

49ers (9-7)

Team needs: CB, S, OG, C, WR

Notable free agent: S Jaquiski Tartt, CB K'Waun Williams, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Jason Verrett, OG Laken Tomlinson

Colts (9-7)*

Team needs: CB, WR, TE, OT, EDGE

Notable free agent: WR T.Y. Hilton, OT Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, RB Marlon Mack, TE Mo Alie-Cox

Rams (12-4)

Team needs: OT, TE, LB, EDGE, OG

Notable free agent: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, RB Sony Michel, WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Austin Corbett

*trade contingent upon Carson Wentz playing at least 75 percent of Indianapolis' offensive snaps