The NFL playoff races are going down to the wire as we work through the Week 16 slate. The race for home-field advantage will be a good one between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, with the Cincinnati Bengals having an outside shot heading into next week's showdown with the Bills.

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs after their win Saturday -- holding serve with the Bengals in the race for the AFC North -- while the Los Angeles Chargers will also be in the postseason after handling the Colts on Monday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the AFC South lead with two games to play -- thanks to the Tennessee Titans continuing their free fall.

The NFC wild card race seems to be coming down to the wire as all of the teams vying for the two spots lost on Saturday, opening the door for the Packers. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders currently hold the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the playoff race.

Two weeks remain until the playoffs. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bills 12 3 0 .800 157 Dolphins 8 7 0 .533 -5 Patriots 7 8 0 .467 27 Jets 7 8 0 .467 2

y-clinched division title

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills locked up the AFC East title with Saturday's win over the Bears, and still hold the No. 1 seed in the conference with the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Chiefs. They clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and Chiefs loss next week.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 7 seed in the AFC and holds a one-game lead over New York, New England and Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Jets

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots' playoff chances are dimming with their loss to the Bengals. They are one of four teams tied at 7-8, but hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Titans and Steelers. They hold the division tiebreaker by sweeping the Jets.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bills

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, losing the division-record tiebreaker to the Patriots. They hold the better win percentage in common games against the Titans and a conference-record tiebreaker over the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Dolphins

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bengals 11 4 0 .733 85 x-Ravens 10 5 0 .667 49 Steelers 7 8 0 .466 -55 e-Browns 6 9 0 .400 -20

x- clinched playoff spot

e- eliminated from playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals hold on to their AFC North lead with a win over the Patriots. Cincinnati is the No. 3 seed in the conference, needing a win over Buffalo to have a shot at home-field advantage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Falcons on Saturday and currently are the No. 5 seed in the AFC standings. Baltimore has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive with their win over the Raiders. Pittsburgh is the No. 11 seed in the AFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Patriots, Jets, and Titans.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Saints.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Steelers

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Jaguars 7 8 0 .467 +22 Titans 7 8 0 .467 -43 e-Colts 4 10 1 .321 -109 e- Texans 2 12 1 .167 -104

e - eliminated from playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars take over first place in the AFC South with their win over the Jets and the Titans' loss to the Texans. Regardless of their Week 17 result, Jacksonville will play for the division title in Week 18 when they play host to the Titans.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Titans

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans fell out of the No. 7 seed and into the No. 10 seed in the AFC with their loss to the Texans. Tennessee loses a conference-record tiebreaker to the Patriots, and a common-record tiebreaker to the Jets. They win the conference-record tiebreaker over the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are eliminated from the playoffs and lost to the Chargers on Monday night.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL. They beat the Titans for their second win of the year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Chiefs 12 3 0 .800 106 Chargers 9 6 0 .571 -11 Raiders 6 9 0 .400 -2 e- Broncos 4 11 0 .267 -72

y- clinched division title

e - eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs are still the No. 2 seed in the AFC as the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the top spot in the conference. They'll get the top seed if they finish 2-0 and the Bills finish 1-1.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers clinched a postseason berth with their win over Indianapolis on Monday. They're in sole possession of the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are still mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race after their loss to the Steelers. Las Vegas is the No. 12 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs and were blown out by the Rams on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x- Eagles 13 2 0 .867 137 x- Cowboys 11 4 0 .733 131 Giants 8 6 1 .567 -28 Commanders 7 7 1 .500 -28

x- clinched playoff spot

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, just needing a win in their final two games. A win (or a Cowboys loss) wraps up the NFC East and home-field advantage (or a Vikings loss).

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys kept their slim NFC East hopes alive with Saturday's win over the Eagles. Dallas needs to win out and Philadelphia to lose out to win the diviison.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants retain the No. 6 seed in the NFC with all the wild card contenders battling for a playoff spot losing Saturday. New York clinches a playoff spot with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders stay as the No. 7 seed in the NFC thanks to the Seahawks and Lions losing. They remain a half game up on both for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Vikings 12 3 0 .800 +5 Lions 7 8 0 .467 -9 Packers 7 8 0 .467 -21 e-Bears 3 12 0 .200 -90

y-clinched division title

e - eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings move a game behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their win and Philadelphia losing. Minnesota needs to win out and Philadelphia to lose out to get home-field advantage since the Eagles hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions remain the No. 9 seed in the NFC after losing to the Panthers, a half game behind the Commanders for the final playoff spot. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The streaking Packers are the No. 10 seed in the NFC and very much alive in the playoff race thanks to their win over the Dolphins on Sunday. They are currently one game behind the Commanders for the final playoff spot. If the Packers win out and the Commanders lose once, Green Bay will earn a postseason berth.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 7 8 0 .467 -38 Panthers 6 9 0 .400 -24 Saints 6 9 0 .400 -22 e-Falcons 5 10 0 .333 -35

e - eliminated from playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers lead the NFC South by one game after their OT win over Arizona on Sunday. They can wrap up the division next week with a victory over Carolina.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers need to beat the Buccaneers next week to stay alive in the NFC South race. Carolina holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and would hold a three-way tiebreaker based on being unbeaten against the Buccaneers and Saints.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Panthers and were swept by the Buccaneers, even though they are also one game out of the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Ravens.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-49ers 11 4 0 .733 145 Seahawks 7 8 0 .467 -14 e-Rams 5 10 0 .333 -53 e-Cardinals 4 11 0 .267 -83

y-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are still the No. 3 seed in the NFC with their win over the Commanders, and will be at least the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They are still alive in the race for home field, but need the Eagles to lose out and the Vikings to lose once to have a shot at that.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are still a half game out of the final wild card spot after their loss to the Chiefs. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit for the No. 8 seed, trailing Washington by a half game for the No. 7 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are eliminated from the playoffs after Monday's loss to the Packers. They crushed the Broncos on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Seahawks