Playoff races are starting to hit the forefront of the NFL season as the calendar approaches Thanksgiving. While the playoff chase isn't as chaotic in Week 11, the stage is getting set for a wild December and January.

The NFC East and AFC East boast all eight teams with six-plus wins -- joining the 2014 AFC North as the only divisions since the 2002 realignment to have six-plus wins through Week 11. The battles in those divisions will be worth monitoring heading into December, especially since those races will impact the fight for wild card spots.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Dolphins 7 3 0 .700 11 Bills 7 3 0 .700 107 Patriots 6 4 0 .600 44 Jets 6 4 0 .600 13

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins had a bye in Week 10, but maintain their AFC East lead over the Bills since they beat Buffalo in Week 3. Miami is the No. 2 seed in the AFC, winning the tiebreaker over Tennessee based on strength of victory -- and the tiebreaker over Baltimore based on having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at 49ers, at Chargers, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills

What to know: A win over the Browns in Detroit gets the Bills back on track after losing two in a row. Buffalo is tied with Miami for the division lead, but the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins is the tiebreaker. Buffalo is the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at Patriots, vs. Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: A last-second win over the Jets puts the Patriots as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff standings -- and one game behind the Bills and Dolphins for the division lead. The Patriots have a tiebreaker over the Bengals based on having a better win percentage in conference games. They also swept the Jets, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bills, at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets lost to the Patriots, getting swept in the season series and falling to the No. 8 seed in the AFC on the outside looking in. The Bengals beat the Jets earlier this year, giving Cincinnati the No. 7 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Vikings, at Bills, vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 7 3 0 .700 49 Bengals 6 4 0 .600 50 Browns 3 7 0 .300 -29 Steelers 3 7 0 .300 -74

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens hold on to their AFC North lead with a win over the Panthers. They are the No. 4 seed in the AFC, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to Miami and the tiebreaker to Tennessee due to the Titans having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Broncos, at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are back in the playoff picture with their win over the Steelers and the Jets' loss to the Patriots. They sit a game behind the Ravens in the division and have the tiebreaker over the Jets for the No. 7 seed based on a head-to-head victory.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns continue their slide after a loss to the Bills. They are three games out of the final playoff spot and sit as the No. 13 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are three games out of a playoff spot after their loss to the Bengals. They are the No. 15 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, at Falcons, vs. Ravens, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 7 3 0 .700 8 Colts 4 6 1 .409 -47 Jaguars 3 7 0 .300 11 Texans 1 8 1 .150 -71

Tennessee Titans

What to know: A win over the Packers has the Titans at 7-1 in their last eight games. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff standings, winning a tiebreaker over Baltimore based on a better win percentage in conference games. The Dolphins have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Titans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Eagles, vs. Jaguars, at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot after their loss to the Eagles. They are the No. 10 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cowboys, Bye, at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are on a bye this week, but are the No. 11 seed in the AFC standings -- 1.5 games behind the Colts for second place in the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Lions, at Titans, vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans have the worst record in the NFL and are in position for the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Browns, at Cowboys, vs. Chiefs, at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 8 2 0 .800 67 Chargers 5 5 0 .500 -31 Raiders 3 7 0 .300 -17 Broncos 3 7 0 .300 -24

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs maintain control of the AFC's top seed with their win over the Chargers. Kansas City leads the AFC West by three games and swept Los Angeles in the process.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Bengals, at Broncos, at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 9 seed in the AFC standings after the loss to the Chiefs, a game behind the Bengals for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Dolphins, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders sweep the Broncos on the season, but are three games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC standings. They are the No. 12 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Chargers, at Rams, vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos were swept by the Raiders after Sunday's loss. Denver is the No. 14 seed in the AFC standings.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 9 1 0 .900 80 Cowboys 7 3 0 .700 84 Giants 7 3 0 .700 1 Commanders 6 5 0 .545 -9

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles take over sole possession of the top seed in the NFC with a win over the Colts and the Vikings' loss to the Cowboys. They also lead the NFC East by two games over the Giants and Cowboys -- with a head-to-head victory over Dallas.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Titans, at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys take over second place in the NFC East with a win over the Vikings and the Giants' loss to the Lions. Dallas is the No. 5 seed in the NFC thanks to the head-to-head win over New York.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants fall two games behind the Eagles in the division thanks to their loss to the Lions. They also are in third place in the NFC East and hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Commanders, vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are back in the NFC playoff race -- and over .500 -- after their win over the Texans. They are one game behind the 49ers in the loss column -- and can take the No. 7 seed in the NFC if San Francisco falls to Arizona on Monday night.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Giants, Bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Vikings 8 2 0 .800 -2 Lions 4 6 0 .400 -32 Packers 4 7 0 .364 -41 Bears 3 8 0 .273 -33

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings' chances at home-field advantage in the NFC took a serious hit thanks to Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Minnesota has a head-to-head loss to Philadelphia and Dallas now -- even if the Vikings are still the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Vikings are a game behind the Eagles for the top spot and would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions -- yes the Lions -- are in second place in the NFC North. Detroit has won three in a row, but sit two games behind San Francisco in the loss column for the final playoff spot. They are the No. 10 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, vs. Vikings, at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are three games behind the 49ers in the loss column for the final playoff spot with their playoff hopes dwindling. They are the No. 12 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, at Bears, Bye, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears are tied for the worst record in the NFC. The Panthers own the tiebreaker based on Carolina having a better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Packers, Bye, vs. Eagles, vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 5 5 0 .500 3 Falcons 5 6 0 .455 -15 Saints 4 7 0 .364 -18 Panthers 3 8 0 .273 -49

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers had their bye week and still lead the division. They are the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: A win over the Bears put the Falcons a half game back of the Buccaneers of the division lead (Tampa Bay holds the head-to-head tiebreaker). The Falcons are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, two games behind the 49ers in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Steelers, Bye, at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are 1.5 games back of the Buccaneers after their win over the Rams. They are three games behind the 49ers in the loss column for the final playoff spot, sitting as the No. 13 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, at Buccaneers, Bye, vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are tied with the Bears for the worst record in the conference. They own the tiebreaker based on having a better win percentage in conference games than Chicago, but still are the No. 15 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, Bye, at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 6 4 0 .600 63 Seahawks 6 4 0 .600 16 Cardinals 4 6 0 .400 -28 Rams 3 7 0 .300 -59

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks had a bye this week, but lost the division lead after the 49ers win over the Cardinals on Monday. San Francisco holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle. The Seahawks are the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Rams, vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers took the NFC West lead and the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, vs. Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals play the 49ers on Monday. Currently the No. 11 seed in the NFC, Arizona needs a win to pull within one game of San Francisco in the loss column and knock the 49ers out of the No. 7 seed. The Cardinals would be one game behind the Commanders for the final playoff spot with a win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, Bye, vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are three games behind the 49ers in the loss column for the final playoff spot, and were swept by San Francisco. Los Angeles sits as the No. 14 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Seahawks, vs. Raiders, at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks