Sunday's NFL state certainly had its share of excitement, which played a role in the playoff race. Seven teams recorded a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in Week 15, all of the teams are still alive -- or have clinched -- a playoff spot.
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their seventh straight AFC West title, while the Los Angeles Chargers emerged into one of the three wild card spots. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from locking up the NFC East and home-field advantage while the Detroit Lions have won six of their last seven and are within a half-game of the Commanders for the final wild card spot in the NFC.
Three weeks remain until the playoffs. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.
AFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x-Bills
11
3
0
.786
135
8
6
0
.571
1
|Patriots
7
7
0
.500
31
7
7
0
.500
18
x- clinched playoff spot
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs after clinching a playoff berth with their win over the Dolphins. Buffalo can win the AFC East this week with a victory over Chicago.
Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami is the No. 7 seed in the AFC and has a one-game lead over New York and New England for the final playoff spot in the conference. The Chargers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins for the No. 6 seed.
Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots have fallen out of the No. 7 seed thanks to their blunder against the Raiders on the final play of the game. New England is the No. 8 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets are the No. 9 seed in the AFC playoffs, losing a tiebreaker over the Patriots based on New England sweeping them earlier this year. They are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins
AFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
Bengals
10
4
0
.714
81
9
5
0
.643
41
6
8
0
.429
-13
6
8
0
.429
-58
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff standings, taking the AFC North lead after Baltimore fell to Cleveland. Cincinnati does lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to Baltimore, but controls its own destiny in the division. They hold a one-game lead in the AFC North with three to play.
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens fell to the No. 5 seed in the AFC -- and a game out of the AFC North -- thanks to their loss to the Browns.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns stayed alive in the AFC playoff race with their victory over the Ravens. Cleveland is two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 12 seed in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. A 2-7 conference record and head-to-head loss to Cleveland eliminates any tiebreaker advantages over the Browns, Jaguars, or Raiders.
Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns
AFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
7
7
0
.500
-38
Jaguars
6
8
0
.429
6
4
9
1
.321
-92
e- Texans
1
12
1
.107
-109
e - eliminated from playoffs
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans lead the AFC South by just one game in the division after their loss to the Chargers Sunday. They have the No. 4 seed in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars are one game behind the Titans for the AFC South lead and two games out of the final wild card spot after their victory over the Cowboys. The No. 10 seed in the AFC, Jacksonville holds a conference record tiebreaker over Las Vegas and Cleveland.
Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts remain the No. 14 seed in the conference after Saturday's epic collapse. They are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot with three games to go.
Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.
Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts
AFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Chiefs
11
3
0
.786
92
8
6
0
.571
-28
Raiders
6
8
0
.429
+1
e- Broncos
4
10
0
.286
-35
y- clinched division title
e - eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West with their win over the Texans. Tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC, Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers are the No. 6 seed in the AFC after their victory over the Titans. Los Angeles owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami for the No. 6 seed, as the Chargers are a game up on the Patriots and Jets for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the Jaguars but having the same conference-record tiebreaker over the Browns. Las Vegas is two games out of the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Seahawks own their top draft pick, too.
Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers
NFC East
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
x- Eagles
13
1
0
.929
143
x- Cowboys
10
4
0
.714
125
Giants
8
5
1
.607
-25
Commanders
7
6
1
.536
-11
x- clinched playoff spot
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles are now three games up on the Cowboys in the NFC East, with the opportunity to clinch the division and home-field advantage in the conference with a win this week. An Eagles win or Cowboys loss in the final three games clinches the division. An Eagles win or Vikings loss in the final three games clinches home-field advantage.
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys fall to three games behind the Eagles in the NFC East thanks to their loss to the Jaguars. Dallas is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but clinched a playoff berth thanks to Washington's loss.
Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants are the No. 6 seed in the NFC with the win over the Commanders. New York has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington and is up 1.5 games on the final playoff spot in the conference.
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles
Washington Commanders
What to know: Washington drops to the No. 7 seed after the loss to New York. The Commanders lead the Lions and Seahawks by a half-game for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys
NFC North
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-Vikings
11
3
0
.786
+2
Lions
7
7
0
.500
+5
Packers
6
8
0
.429
-27
e-Bears
3
11
0
.214
-68
y-clinched division title
e - eliminated from playoffs
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings clinched the NFC North with their incredible comeback victory over the Colts. Minnesota is still alive in the race for home-field advantage as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, two games behind Philadelphia. An Eagles win in Week 16 will clinch home-field advantage for Philadelphia, and Minnesota will have to fight for the No. 2 seed against the 49ers.
Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, but in the thick of the NFC wild card race. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit.
Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers are the No. 10 seed in the NFC and are still alive in the playoff race. They are 1.5 games behind the Commanders for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings
NFC South
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
6
8
0
.429
-41
Panthers
5
9
0
.357
-38
Saints
5
9
0
.357
-29
Falcons
5
9
0
.357
-27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers still lead the NFC South by a game with the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Panthers. Tampa Bay has also swept New Orleans.
Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers are one game behind the Buccaneers for the division lead and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Carolina owns a division-record tiebreaker over New Orleans and Atlanta.
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints are one game out of the NFC South after their win over the Falcons. Carolina owns the division-record tiebreaker over New Orleans, but the Saints hold the division-record tiebreaker over Atlanta.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons are one game out of the division lead, but the Buccaneers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Carolina and New Orleans owns the division-record tiebreaker over Atlanta.
Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers
NFC West
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIFF
y-49ers
10
4
0
.714
128
Seahawks
7
7
0
.500
0
e-Cardinals
4
10
0
.286
-88
e-Rams
4
10
0
.286
-90
y-clinched division title
e- eliminated from playoffs
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers clinched the NFC West title with their win over the Seahawks and remain the No. 3 seed in the NFC. San Francisco is one game behind Minnesota for the No. 2 seed.
Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks remain the No. 8 seed in the NFC after their loss to the 49ers. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit.
Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss to the Broncos.
Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams were eliminated from the playoffs after Monday's loss to the Packers.
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks