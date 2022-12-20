Sunday's NFL state certainly had its share of excitement, which played a role in the playoff race. Seven teams recorded a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in Week 15, all of the teams are still alive -- or have clinched -- a playoff spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their seventh straight AFC West title, while the Los Angeles Chargers emerged into one of the three wild card spots. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from locking up the NFC East and home-field advantage while the Detroit Lions have won six of their last seven and are within a half-game of the Commanders for the final wild card spot in the NFC.

Three weeks remain until the playoffs. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x-Bills 11 3 0 .786 135 Dolphins 8 6 0 .571 1 Patriots 7 7 0 .500 31 Jets 7 7 0 .500 18

x- clinched playoff spot

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs after clinching a playoff berth with their win over the Dolphins. Buffalo can win the AFC East this week with a victory over Chicago.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 7 seed in the AFC and has a one-game lead over New York and New England for the final playoff spot in the conference. The Chargers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots have fallen out of the No. 7 seed thanks to their blunder against the Raiders on the final play of the game. New England is the No. 8 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 9 seed in the AFC playoffs, losing a tiebreaker over the Patriots based on New England sweeping them earlier this year. They are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Bengals 10 4 0 .714 81 Ravens 9 5 0 .643 41 Browns 6 8 0 .429 -13 Steelers 6 8 0 .429 -58

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff standings, taking the AFC North lead after Baltimore fell to Cleveland. Cincinnati does lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to Baltimore, but controls its own destiny in the division. They hold a one-game lead in the AFC North with three to play.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens fell to the No. 5 seed in the AFC -- and a game out of the AFC North -- thanks to their loss to the Browns.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns stayed alive in the AFC playoff race with their victory over the Ravens. Cleveland is two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 12 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. A 2-7 conference record and head-to-head loss to Cleveland eliminates any tiebreaker advantages over the Browns, Jaguars, or Raiders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 7 7 0 .500 -38 Jaguars 6 8 0 .429 6 Colts 4 9 1 .321 -92 e- Texans 1 12 1 .107 -109

e - eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans lead the AFC South by just one game in the division after their loss to the Chargers Sunday. They have the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are one game behind the Titans for the AFC South lead and two games out of the final wild card spot after their victory over the Cowboys. The No. 10 seed in the AFC, Jacksonville holds a conference record tiebreaker over Las Vegas and Cleveland.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts remain the No. 14 seed in the conference after Saturday's epic collapse. They are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot with three games to go.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Chiefs 11 3 0 .786 92 Chargers 8 6 0 .571 -28 Raiders 6 8 0 .429 +1 e- Broncos 4 10 0 .286 -35

y- clinched division title

e - eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West with their win over the Texans. Tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC, Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 6 seed in the AFC after their victory over the Titans. Los Angeles owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami for the No. 6 seed, as the Chargers are a game up on the Patriots and Jets for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the Jaguars but having the same conference-record tiebreaker over the Browns. Las Vegas is two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Seahawks own their top draft pick, too.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x- Eagles 13 1 0 .929 143 x- Cowboys 10 4 0 .714 125 Giants 8 5 1 .607 -25 Commanders 7 6 1 .536 -11

x- clinched playoff spot

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are now three games up on the Cowboys in the NFC East, with the opportunity to clinch the division and home-field advantage in the conference with a win this week. An Eagles win or Cowboys loss in the final three games clinches the division. An Eagles win or Vikings loss in the final three games clinches home-field advantage.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys fall to three games behind the Eagles in the NFC East thanks to their loss to the Jaguars. Dallas is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but clinched a playoff berth thanks to Washington's loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 6 seed in the NFC with the win over the Commanders. New York has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington and is up 1.5 games on the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: Washington drops to the No. 7 seed after the loss to New York. The Commanders lead the Lions and Seahawks by a half-game for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Vikings 11 3 0 .786 +2 Lions 7 7 0 .500 +5 Packers 6 8 0 .429 -27 e-Bears 3 11 0 .214 -68

y-clinched division title

e - eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings clinched the NFC North with their incredible comeback victory over the Colts. Minnesota is still alive in the race for home-field advantage as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, two games behind Philadelphia. An Eagles win in Week 16 will clinch home-field advantage for Philadelphia, and Minnesota will have to fight for the No. 2 seed against the 49ers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, but in the thick of the NFC wild card race. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are the No. 10 seed in the NFC and are still alive in the playoff race. They are 1.5 games behind the Commanders for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 6 8 0 .429 -41 Panthers 5 9 0 .357 -38 Saints 5 9 0 .357 -29 Falcons 5 9 0 .357 -27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers still lead the NFC South by a game with the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Panthers. Tampa Bay has also swept New Orleans.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are one game behind the Buccaneers for the division lead and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Carolina owns a division-record tiebreaker over New Orleans and Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are one game out of the NFC South after their win over the Falcons. Carolina owns the division-record tiebreaker over New Orleans, but the Saints hold the division-record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are one game out of the division lead, but the Buccaneers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Carolina and New Orleans owns the division-record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-49ers 10 4 0 .714 128 Seahawks 7 7 0 .500 0 e-Cardinals 4 10 0 .286 -88 e-Rams 4 10 0 .286 -90

y-clinched division title

e- eliminated from playoffs

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers clinched the NFC West title with their win over the Seahawks and remain the No. 3 seed in the NFC. San Francisco is one game behind Minnesota for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks remain the No. 8 seed in the NFC after their loss to the 49ers. Seattle holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss to the Broncos.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams were eliminated from the playoffs after Monday's loss to the Packers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks