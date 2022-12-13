The NFC East is the only division in football where every team has a winning record (entering Monday), so naturally all four teams are set up to play in the NFC playoffs. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders have a huge showdown coming in the NFC wild card race, something the Detroit Lions will be monitoring closely.

Yes, the Lions have an outside shot at the playoffs at 6-7, thanks to the recent free fall by the Giants (7-5-1) and Seahawks (7-6). With the Giants playing the Commanders (7-5-1), and the Seahawks playing the 49ers -- the Lions could be on the doorstep of making the playoffs for the first time in six years.

In the AFC, the wild card race is heating up with the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. The New York Jets are currently on the outside looking in and the New England Patriots made the puzzle more complex with a win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 10 3 0 .769 132 Dolphins 8 5 0 .615 4 Patriots 7 6 0 .538 37 Jets 7 6 0 .538 21

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs. They can take full control of the AFC East with a win over the Dolphins Saturday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami is the No. 6 seed in the AFC and has a one-game lead over Los Angeles and New York for the final playoff spot in the conference. The Chargers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins should it come to that.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots have the No. 7 seed in the AFC with Monday's win over the Cardinals, thanks to the conference record tiebreaker over the Chargers. The Jets are also 7-6, but the Patriots have the head-to-head and division record tiebreaker over New York.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 9 seed in the AFC playoffs, losing a tiebreaker over the Chargers based on Los Angeles having a better win percentage in conference games and the Patriots having a better head-to-head record. All three teams are tied at 7-6.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 9 4 0 .692 51 Bengals 9 4 0 .692 70 Browns 5 8 0 .385 -23 Steelers 5 8 0 .385 -66

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens remain in first in the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the conference, thanks to their head-to-head win over the Bengals. Baltimore is one game back of Buffalo and Kansas City for the No. 1 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff standings, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker for the diviison lead. Cincinnati is up two games on the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 12 seed in the AFC and are two games out of the final playoff spot. Cleveland loses a conference record tiebreaker to Jacksonville and Las Vegas, but has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. All four teams are 5-8.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. A 2-7 conference record and head-to-head loss to Cleveland eliminates any tiebreaker advantages.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 7 6 0 .538 -35 Jaguars 5 8 0 .385 0 Colts 4 8 1 .346 -89 e- Texans 1 11 1 .115 -103

e - eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans still have command of the AFC South and are in firm position of the No. 4 seed in the AFC. They have a two-game lead over the Jaguars in the division.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are two games behind the Titans for the AFC South lead and two games out of the final wild card spot. The No. 9 seed in the AFC, Jacksonville holds a conference record tiebreaker over Las Vegas and Cleveland.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 14 seed in the conference. They had a bye this past week and sit 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 10 3 0 .769 86 Chargers 7 6 0 .538 -31 Raiders 5 8 0 .385 -5 e- Broncos 3 10 0 .231 -44

e - eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can clinch the AFC West with a win next week or a Chargers loss. The Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 8 seed in the AFC since the Patriots have a better conference record. Both teams are tied at 7-6 with the Jets for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the Jaguars but having the tiebreaker over the Browns. Las Vegas is two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs with their Week 14 loss to the Chiefs. The Seahawks own their top draft pick, too.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF x- Eagles 12 1 0 .923 138 Cowboys 10 3 0 .769 131 Commanders 7 5 1 .577 -3 Giants 7 5 1 .577 -33

x- clinched playoff spot

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles clinched a playoff berth and are two games up on the Vikings in the race for home-field advantage in the NFC, and up two games in the NFC East race. Philadelphia also holds the head-to-head tiebreakers over both. The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed with wins in their next two games.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are locked in as the No. 5 seed in the NFC, two games behind Philadelphia for the division lead. Dallas needs to win its next two games to have a shot at the division.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders have the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs based on having a better division record than the Giants. Washington hosts New York coming off its bye next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 7 seed in the NFC, thanks to the Seahawks loss. Washington holds the division record tiebreaker over New York for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Vikings 10 3 0 .769 -1 Lions 6 7 0 .462 +2 Packers 5 8 0 .385 -39 e-Bears 3 10 0 .231 -63

e - eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings fall two games behind the Eagles in the race for home field in the NFC, but can still clinch the division with a win or a Lions loss in Week 15.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers had a bye this week and are the No. 10 seed in the NFC. Green Bay has a strength of victory tiebreaker over Carolina, which has the division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 6 7 0 .462 -30 Panthers 5 8 0 .385 -30 Falcons 5 8 0 .385 -24 Saints 4 9 0 .308 -32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers still lead the NFC South by a game with the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Panthers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are one game behind the Buccaneers for the division lead and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Carolina owns a division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are one game out of the division lead, but the Buccaneers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Carolina owns the division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are two games out of the NFC South and coming off a bye. They were also swept by the Buccaneers and have a 1-3 division record.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 9 4 0 .692 120 Seahawks 7 6 0 .538 8 Cardinals 4 9 0 .308 -71 Rams 4 9 0 .308 -78

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are up two games in the NFC West with an opportunity to clinch the division this week with a win over the Seahawks. San Francisco is one game behind Minnesota for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 8 seed in the NFC after their loss to the Panthers. Seattle needs to beat San Francisco to stay in the NFC West race.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: Arizona is currently the No. 13 seed in the NFC, 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 15 seed in the NFC and on the verge of playoff elimination.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks