Just because NFL teams aren't required to put out preseason injury reports doesn't mean there aren't injuries worth mentioning. In fact, every club is dealing with several health-related issues as they trudge through the final few weeks of the preseason. That's just the nature of the NFL.

To keep track of everything, here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer and closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

TBD

TBD





Aug. 21: Preseason Week 2 vs. Cardinals (24-17 W)

Third-round rookie DT Travis Jones is not expected to miss an extended period of time after hyperextending his knee during the game. "He got tangled up in a pile there," Harbaugh said. "It happens sometimes, unfortunately, but it's not a serious injury."

FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "not quite there yet," per coach Sean McDermott, and won't be back on the field this week, meaning he'll miss the team's third and final preseason game. The reigning first-team All-Pro has been dealing with this injury since early in training camp.

Aug. 20

LB Shaq Thompson was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced. After undergoing offseason knee surgery, one of the Panthers' best players is on track to suit up for the team's regular season opener Sept. 11.

Aug. 19: Preseason Week 2 vs. Patriots (20-10 L)

Third-round QB Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that will likely end his rookie campaign before it officially begins, per coach Matt Rhule. He limped off the field in the fourth quarter. ( Read more

Aug. 17

C Bradley Bozeman, who was carted off the field during practice, will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule announced.

Aug. 20

Second-round rookie safety Jaquan Brisker underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury recently, but he still has a chance to be ready by Week 1, per NFL Media.

RB Khalil Herbert left Saturday's practice on a cart, per Pro Football Talk. Coach Matt Eberflus has yet to give an update on his status.

Aug. 19

OT La'el Collins participated in 11-on-11 drills at practice for the first time since being absent with a back injury and for personal reasons. He is expected to take part in joint practices with the Rams this coming week.

Aug. 17

After undergoing an appendectomy Joe Burrow was back participating in team drills for the first time since the surgery. He also held a press conference in which he revealed that his appendix had ruptured, which led to the procedure. He's back now, though, and is working his way to full strength ahead of the regular season opener. ( Read more

TBD





Aug. 19

LB Jourdan Lewis will miss the rest of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers, per The Dallas Morning News. "The immediate goal is to get him [back] for Week 1," coach Mike McCarthy said.

Aug. 20: Preseason Week 2 vs. Bills (42-15 L)

P Sam Martin injured his ankle in pregame warmups, which forced him to miss the game.

CB Michael Ojemudia dislocated his elbow.



OL Casey Tucker dislocated his right big toe, per 9News.



TBD

Aug. 21

Star LT David Bakhtiari (knee) feels "really confident," per Madison.com, after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Having only played 27 snaps since suffering a torn ACL nearly 600 days ago, Bakhtiari will be eased back into practice, per coach Matt LaFleur. Bakhtiari's Week 1 status remains up in the air, but he said he has an "extremely high" motivation to play against the Vikings.

TBD

Aug. 18

Star LB Shaquille Leonard won't be 100% once he's cleared to return from back surgery that he underwent earlier in the summer, per coach Frank Reich. "He's going to have to figure out how to play feeling the way he feels -- not feeling 100 percent, feeling like maybe this isn't all the way back but I still gotta figure out how to play winning football," Reich said, via ESPN. Reich has previously said that he hopes the three-time Pro Bowler will be available Week 1.

Aug. 17

Sixth-round rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during practice that coach Frank Reich said "didn't look good." It turns out it wasn't, with NFL Media reporting that Ogletree, who was having an impressive camp, tore his ACL.



TBD





TBD

Aug. 17

Four players passed their physical -- NT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner -- and were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Aug. 22

LB Kenneth Murray has been cleared to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He was back at practice Monday after undergoing ankle surgery in April.

RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle) won't play in the final preseason game and could miss the team's season opener against the Raiders, per coach Brandon Staley.

Josh Palmer, listed as the team's third starting WR on the depth chart, is in concussion protocol coming out of the team's preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday, per Staley.

CB Tevaughn Campbell (knee) and TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), will be out this week, per Staley



EDGE Ty Shelby (groin) and CB Deane Leonard (hamstring) are expected to be out this week, per Staley

S Alohi Gilman and S Mark Webb are "very questionable" for Friday's preseason finale, per Staley

Aug. 19: Week 2 preseason vs. Texans (24-20 L)

Third-round rookie OL Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, per coach Sean McVay. He is out for the season.

Seventh-round rookie LB Daniel Hardy suffered a high ankle sprain that will require a procedure, per McVay. McVay indicated that the injury is not season-ending.

Aug. 17

QB Matthew Stafford had some encouraging comments Wednesday about his elbow after going through a full workload during the team's intrasquad scrimmage the day before. Stafford received an injection in his right below this offseason after battling through an elbow injury during the Rams' Super Bowl campaign. He has been dealing with elbow soreness during training camp, but his comments are a good sign that he'll be able to manage. "I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

TBD

Aug. 20: Preseason Week 2 vs. 49ers (17-7 L)

Second-round rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. was helped off the field after a play in the first half. The team later ruled him out for the game with an ankle injury. It turns out it was an aggravation of an issue he was battling through in training camp, per coach Kevin O'Connell. "It sounds like it's a positive thing, from the standpoint of an aggravation of an injury that we know about already," O'Connell said (via ESPN).

Aug. 18

Starting TE Irv Smith Jr. is on track to play Week 1, per coach Kevin O'Connell, after undergoing thumb surgery in early August. "Everything with Irv has been really positive," O'Connell said (via Pro Football Talk). "Although he might not be able to catch for a few more days, we can absolutely have him out there listening to play calls, getting back in there because we want him to pick up where he left off."

Aug. 19: Preseason Week 2 vs. Panthers (20-10 W)

Second-round rookie WR Tyquan Thornton left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. NFL Media is reporting Thornton suffered a collarbone injury and is expected to miss around eight weeks. ( Read more

Aug. 22

Starting QB Jameis Winston participated in 11-on-11 drills in practice, signifying another step forward as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered earlier in the month. While there's a chance Winston could play in the preseason finale, coach Dennis Allen said he'd be comfortable with Winston's first snaps coming in the regular season.

Aug. 17

James Hurst, the team's projected starting left tackle, has a foot injury, per coach Dennis Allen. However, it's not "anything too significant," according to NewOrleans.Football.

Aug. 21: Preseason Week 2 vs. Bengals (25-22 W)

No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux could miss Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Bengals. Thibodeaux said he was "good" after the game, but the injury could keep him out for three to four weeks. "Fingers crossed," coach Brian Daboll said. "Hopefully, his rehab goes well." ( Read more

Sixth-round rookie LB Darrian Beavers will miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL against the Bengals.



Aug. 19

WR Robert Foster was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will miss the entire 2022 season.

Aug. 7

Fifth-round rookie G Marcus McKethan will miss the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

Aug. 16

QB Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus, putting his status for the team's regular-season opener in doubt. ( Read more

Aug. 22

RB Miles Sanders has missed practice since last week because of a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not provide a timetable for Sanders' return. "We're just being precautious with him," Sirianni said (via Pro Football Talk). He had some tightness and some soreness in it. Just being precautious with him and we'll see how it goes."

Aug. 16

The Steelers placed S Karl Joseph (ankle) and WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending each of their seasons. ( Read more

TBD

Aug. 21

Coach Pete Carroll said there is currently no timetable for the return of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III after he underwent a "procedure" last week for what Carroll called a "little hernia thing." "We've just got to make sure that he's OK by the opener is what we're shooting for," Carroll said of the second-round pick. ( Read more

Aug. 18: Preseason Week 2 Bears (27-11 L)

Starting LG Damien Lewis was carted off the field with a leg injury but looks to have avoided a major injury, per coach Pete Carroll. "We were very, very fortunate," Carroll said (via Pro Football Talk). "He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we're thrilled about it as well."

QB Geno Smith missed the second half with a knee bruise. It doesn't seem to be any concern, however, as Carroll said Smith could have returned if needed. ( Read more

QB Drew Lock is "really sick" with COVID-19, per Carroll. If he starts to feel better, he could start in the Seahawks' preseason finale on Aug. 26 against the Cowboys. ( Read more

Aug. 21: Preseason Week 2 vs. Titans (13-3 L)

Aaron Stinnie, who was in contention for the starting LG spot, is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Saturday's preseason loss to Titans. He has been placed on injured reserve. ( Read more

OLB Cam Gill is also out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the team's preseason opener. He has been placed on injured reserve.



Aug. 18

All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs left practice with an oblique injury. It's unknown how long he'll be sidelined for. ( Read more

TBD

Aug. 21

TE Logan Thomas was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Thomas, who tore his ACL and MCL in December, participated in individual and group drills during practice and could return to 11-on-11 work soon. However, it's unclear if he'll be ready for the team's regular-season opener Sept. 11. "I'd love to be out there Week 1," Thomas said, "but I know myself and if I'm not ready to go or don't feel like a full version of myself we can buy another week or two weeks."

TE Eli Wolf and DE Bunmi Rotimi are out for the season after being placed on injured reserve.



Aug. 20: Preseason Week 2 vs. Chiefs (24-14 L)