Just because NFL teams aren't required to put out preseason injury reports doesn't mean there aren't injuries worth mentioning. In fact, every club is dealing with several health-related issues as they trudge through the final few weeks of the preseason. That's just the nature of the NFL.

To keep track of everything, here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer and closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

TBD

TBD





Aug. 17

First-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, who suffered a foot injury two weeks ago, will "probably" be back at practice Friday doing individual drills, per coach John Harbaugh. He won't play in Sunday's preseason game.

TBD





Aug. 20

LB Shaq Thompson was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced. After undergoing offseason knee surgery, one of the Panthers' best players is on track to suit up for the team's regular season opener Sept. 11.

Aug. 19: Preseason Week 2 vs. Patriots (20-10 L)

Third-round QB Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury that will likely end his rookie campaign before it officially begins, per coach Matt Rhule. He limped off the field in the fourth quarter. ( Read more

RB Spencer Brown was carted into the locker room with an ankle injury during the second half.

Aug. 17

C Bradley Bozeman, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, will miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.

WR Robbie Anderson did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury, per Rhule.

TBD





Aug. 19

OT La'el Collins participated in 11-on-11 drills at practice for the first time since being absent with a back injury and for personal reasons. He is expected to take part in joint practices with the Rams this coming week.

Aug. 17

After undergoing an appendectomy Joe Burrow was back participating in team drills Wednesday for the first time since the surgery. He also held a press conference in which he revealed that his appendix had ruptured, which led to the procedure. He's back now, though, and is working his way to full strength ahead of the regular season opener. ( Read more

TBD





Aug. 19

LB Jourdan Lewis will miss the rest of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers, per The Dallas Morning News. "The immediate goal is to get him [back] for Week 1," coach Mike McCarthy said.

Aug. 17

WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a cut on his foot, per Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones. Lamb missed Wednesday's practice and will also miss Thursday's session.

TBD





TBD

TBD





TBD

Aug. 18

Star LB Shaquille Leonard won't be 100% once he's cleared to return from back surgery that he underwent earlier in the summer, per coach Frank Reich. "He's going to have to figure out how to play feeling the way he feels -- not feeling 100 percent, feeling like maybe this isn't all the way back but I still gotta figure out how to play winning football," Reich said, via ESPN. Reich has previously said that he hopes the three-time Pro Bowler will be available Week 1.

Aug. 17

Sixth-round rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during Wednesday's practice that coach Frank Reich said "didn't look good." It turns out it wasn't, with NFL Media reporting that Ogletree, who was having an impressive camp, tore his ACL.



TBD





Aug. 17

WR Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury after leaving Wednesday's practice early, per NFL Media. The injury is not thought to be serious, but the Chiefs won't know more until the tests come back. ( Read more

Aug. 17

Four players passed their physical -- NT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner -- and were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Aug. 17

Reserve TE Donald Parham Jr. is "week to week" after suffering a hamstring injury, per coach Brandon Staley (via ESPN).

Aug. 19: Week 2 preseason vs. Texans (24-20 L)

Third-round rookie OL Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, per coach Sean McVay. He is out for the season.

Seventh-round rookie LB Daniel Hardy suffered a high ankle sprain that will require a procedure, per McVay, who indicated that the injury is not season-ending.

Aug. 17

QB Matthew Stafford had some encouraging comments Wednesday about his elbow after going through a full workload during the team's intrasquad scrimmage the day before. Stafford received an injection in his right below this offseason after battling through an elbow injury during the Rams' Super Bowl campaign. He has been dealing with elbow soreness during training camp, but his comments are a good sign that he'll be able to manage. "I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

TBD

Aug. 18

Starting TE Irv Smith Jr. is on track to play Week 1, per coach Kevin O'Connell, after undergoing thumb surgery in early August. "Everything with Irv has been really positive," O'Connell said (via Pro Football Talk). "Although he might not be able to catch for a few more days, we can absolutely have him out there listening to play calls, getting back in there because we want him to pick up where he left off."

Aug. 19: Preseason Week 2 vs. Patriots (20-10 W)

Second-round rookie WR Tyquan Thornton left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. NFL Media is reporting Thornton suffered a collarbone injury and is expected to miss around eight weeks. ( Read more

Aug. 17

James Hurst, the team's projected starting left tackle, has a foot injury, per coach Dennis Allen. However, it's not "anything too significant," according to NewOrleans.Football.

Aug. 19:

WR Robert Foster was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will miss the entire 2022 season.

Aug. 16

QB Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus, putting his status for the team's regular season opener in doubt. ( Read more

Aug. 19

RB Miles Sanders has missed practice since Tuesday because of a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not provide a timetable for Sanders' return. "We're just being precautious with him," Sirianni said Friday (via Pro Football Talk). He had some tightness and some soreness in it. Just being precautious with him and we'll see how it goes."

Aug. 16

The Steelers placed S Karl Joseph (ankle) and WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending each of their seasons. ( Read more

TBD

Aug. 18: Preseason Week 2 Bears (27-11 L)

Starting LG Damien Lewis was carted off the field with a leg injury but looks to have avoided a major injury, per coach Pete Carroll. "We were very, very fortunate," Carroll said (via Pro Football Talk). "He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we're thrilled about it as well."

QB Geno Smith missed the second half with a knee bruise. It doesn't seem to be any concern, however, as coach Pete Carroll said Smith could have returned if needed. ( Read more

QB Drew Lock is "really sick" with COVID-19, per coach Pete Carroll. If he starts to feel better, he could start in the Seahawks' preseason finale on Aug. 26 against the Cowboys. ( Read more

Aug. 17

Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III underwent a "procedure" Wednesday for what coach Pete Carroll called a "little hernia thing." If all goes well, he's expected to be back Week 1, per NFL Media. ( Read more

Aug. 18

All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs left Thursday's practice with an oblique injury. It's unknown how long he'll be sidelined for. The Buccaneers are already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who suffered a significant knee injury earlier in training camp. ( Read more

TBD