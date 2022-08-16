The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason capacity of 90 players. All 32 clubs are first required to reach an 85-man limit by Aug. 16, then cut down to 80 players on Aug. 23. Finally, teams must finalize 53-man rosters on Aug. 30, the Tuesday after the final preseason games, in anticipation of Week 1.
Here's a running tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or back on their original teams' practice squads for 2022:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
- TE Tucker Fisk
- LB Rashad Smith
- DB Tre Webb
- P Seth Vernon
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
- RB Darius Bradwell
- WR Andrew Parchment
- TE Nate Becker
- OL Wyatt Miller
- LB Kamal Martin
- CB Devin Jones
- CB Chris Westry
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
- CB Kyron Brown
- FB Ryan Nall
- TE Ian Bunting
- WR Ty Fryfogle
- DL Austin Faoliu
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Omar Bayless
- WR Gary Jennings
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
- CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Jordan Veasy
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
- QB Luis Perez
- K/P Cameron Dicker
- TE Jamal Pettigrew
- T Adrian Ealy
- DB Caesar Dancy-Williams
- WR Warren Jackson
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
- FB Jake Bargas
- OLB Andre Mintze
- DL Tyarise Stevenson
- WR Thomas Hennigan
- CB Tye Smith
New England Patriots
TBA
New Orleans Saints
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DB Jordan Brown
- DB Isaiah Pryor
- DL T.J. Carter (signed with Rams)
- DB Jack Koerner
- DE Scott Patchan
- K John Parker Romo
- WR Easop Winston
- DB Bryce Thompson
New York Giants
New York Jets
- WR Keshunn Abram
- DE Tim Ward
- CB Luq Barcoo
- OL Derrick Kelly
- WR Rashard Davis
Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Keric Wheatfall
- OL William Dunkle (signed with Steelers)
- LB Ali Fayad
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
- DL Robert Nkemdiche
- CB Darqueze Dennard
- FB Josh Hokit
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DL Tomasi Laulile
- DB Leon O'Neal Jr.
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
- WR Brandon Lewis
- C Daniel Munyer
- DB Terrell Bonds
- S Michael Griffin II
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- DB Deante Burton
- DL Haskell Garrett
- OL Carson Green