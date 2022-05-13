If "Thursday Night Football" is the appetizer, "Sunday Night Football" is the dessert following a bountiful day of football action. After initially starting on ESPN in the late '80s, NBC has been the host of "Sunday Night Football" since 2006.
One of the main "Sunday Night Football" matchups for this season was announced on Thursday morning. In a rematch of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. While Mahomes was relentlessly harassed by Tampa Bay's defense in Super Bowl LV, Brady threw three touchdown passes en route to winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP award.
Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2022 season. Each game is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 1 (Sept. 11): Buccaneers at Cowboys
Week 2 (Sept. 18): Bears at Packers
Week 3 (Sept. 25): 49ers at Broncos
Week 4 (Oct. 2): Chiefs at Buccaneers
Week 5 (Oct. 9): Bengals at Ravens
Week 6 (Oct. 16): Cowboys at Eagles
Week 7 (Oct. 23): Steelers at Dolphins
Week 8 (Oct. 30): Packers at Bills
Week 9 (Nov. 6): Titans at Chiefs
Week 10 (Nov. 13): Chargers at 49ers
Week 11 (Nov. 20): Bengals at Steelers
Week 12 (Nov. 27): Packers at Eagles
Week 13 (Dec. 4): Colts at Cowboys
Week 14 (Dec. 11): Chiefs at Broncos
Week 15 (Dec. 18): Patriots at Raiders
Week 16 (Dec. 25): Buccaneers at Cardinals
Week 17 (Jan. 1): Rams at Chargers
