If "Thursday Night Football" is the appetizer, "Sunday Night Football" is the dessert following a bountiful day of football action. After initially starting on ESPN in the late '80s, NBC has been the host of "Sunday Night Football" since 2006.

One of the main "Sunday Night Football" matchups for this season was announced on Thursday morning. In a rematch of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. While Mahomes was relentlessly harassed by Tampa Bay's defense in Super Bowl LV, Brady threw three touchdown passes en route to winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2022 season. Each game is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Buccaneers at Cowboys

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Bears at Packers

Week 3 (Sept. 25): 49ers at Broncos

Week 4 (Oct. 2): Chiefs at Buccaneers

Week 5 (Oct. 9): Bengals at Ravens

Week 6 (Oct. 16): Cowboys at Eagles

Week 7 (Oct. 23): Steelers at Dolphins

Week 8 (Oct. 30): Packers at Bills

Week 9 (Nov. 6): Titans at Chiefs

Week 10 (Nov. 13): Chargers at 49ers

Week 11 (Nov. 20): Bengals at Steelers

Week 12 (Nov. 27): Packers at Eagles

Week 13 (Dec. 4): Colts at Cowboys

Week 14 (Dec. 11): Chiefs at Broncos

Week 15 (Dec. 18): Patriots at Raiders

Week 16 (Dec. 25): Buccaneers at Cardinals

Week 17 (Jan. 1): Rams at Chargers

The NFL unveiled the entire 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Click here to see your team's entire schedule for the upcoming season.