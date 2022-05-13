bradymahomes-2.png
Getty Images

If "Thursday Night Football" is the appetizer, "Sunday Night Football" is the dessert following a bountiful day of football action. After initially starting on ESPN in the late '80s, NBC has been the host of "Sunday Night Football" since 2006. 

One of the main "Sunday Night Football" matchups for this season was announced on Thursday morning. In a rematch of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. While Mahomes was relentlessly harassed by Tampa Bay's defense in Super Bowl LV, Brady threw three touchdown passes en route to winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP award. 

Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2022 season. Each game is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Buccaneers at Cowboys
Week 2 (Sept. 18): Bears at Packers 
Week 3 (Sept. 25): 49ers at Broncos 
Week 4 (Oct. 2): Chiefs at Buccaneers 
Week 5 (Oct. 9): Bengals at Ravens 
Week 6 (Oct. 16): Cowboys at Eagles 
Week 7 (Oct. 23): Steelers at Dolphins 
Week 8 (Oct. 30): Packers at Bills 
Week 9 (Nov. 6): Titans at Chiefs 
Week 10 (Nov. 13): Chargers at 49ers 
Week 11 (Nov. 20): Bengals at Steelers 
Week 12 (Nov. 27): Packers at Eagles 
Week 13 (Dec. 4): Colts at Cowboys 
Week 14 (Dec. 11): Chiefs at Broncos 
Week 15 (Dec. 18): Patriots at Raiders 
Week 16 (Dec. 25): Buccaneers at Cardinals 
Week 17 (Jan. 1): Rams at Chargers 

The NFL unveiled the entire 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Click here to see your team's entire schedule for the upcoming season. 