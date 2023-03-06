The NFL franchise tag deadline is just under a week away, giving teams time to decide if they want to retain a player and prevent him from hitting the open market. Each team can designate one player with the franchise or transition tag, guaranteeing them a premium salary for their position -- and more time to work out a potential long-term deal with the player. That player has until July 15 to work out a long-term extension with the team -- or they can sign the tag and play the 2023 season under that salary.

How many players will receive the franchise tag in the coming days? Here's a rundown of all the players that are getting tagged prior to the March 7 deadline.

How do the tags work?

Franchise tags are essentially one-year contract offers that come in two forms: exclusive and non-exclusive.

, which are more common, pay out an average of the top five tag amounts at the player's position from the previous five years (applied to the current cap), or 120% of the player's previous year's salary, whichever is greater. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer -- and would also receive two first-round draft picks in the event the player signs elsewhere. Transition tags are also one-year contract offers. They pay out an average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position. Players who receive this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the tagging team has the right to match any offer. If the tagging team declines to match, it would not receive any compensation in return.

2023 franchise tag rundown

In an expected move, the Commanders made sure Payne didn't hit the free agent market by placing the franchise tag on him -- the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason. Payne is the first Washington player to receive the tag since Brandon Scherff in 2021 and the seventh in team history to be tagged.

Payne didn't make the Pro Bowl despite notching a career-high 11.5 sacks this year, along with 49 pressures and 20 quarterback hits (9.6% pressure rate). He's expected to make $18.937 million in 2023.

The Cowboys placed their franchise tag on the running back, according to ESPN, after the team's executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed he was an option for the tag, along with tight end Dalton Schultz. In the end, it was Pollard who the team chose to put the tag on. This season, the running back tag is $10.09 million.

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards with nine touchdowns on the ground and 12 in total touchdowns. His first 1,000 rushing yards season also ended with his first Pro Bowl selection.

Expected, reported moves

Raiders to tag Josh Jacobs if no deal in place by deadline

The Raiders will tag Jacobs if a deal can't be reached by the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday, paying Jacobs $10.091 million for the 2023 season. Jacobs had a career year in the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders, as he was the first player in franchise history to win rushing the title since Marcus Allen in 1985.

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards, and his 2,053 total yards from scrimmage also led the league. He has three 1,000-yard campaigns in his four seasons. in the NFL and was a First Team All-Pro selection.

Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on Evan Engram

The Jaguars are expected to tag Engram if a long-term deal can't be reached by the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday. He would make $11.345 million in 2023 as the Jaguars would have used the tag for the 10th time in their history -- and for the fourth consecutive season.

Engram had a career year in Jacksonville, arguably the greatest season for a tight end in Jaguars franchise history. He finished with a career-high 73 catches for 766 yards, both franchise records for Jaguars tight ends in a season.