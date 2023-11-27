Two-thirds of the NFL season have come and gone, with the full focus shifting to the wild playoff races in each conference. Five teams are within two games of the final playoff spot in the AFC while three teams are a game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.
The NFC South is on pace to be the worst division in history (in terms of win percentage), with the Atlanta Falcons leading the division with a 5-6 record. That division will certainly come down to the wire at the rate the teams are playing.
As the NFL heads into December, the playoff races are heating up. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing in Week 13.
AFC East
8
3
0
.727
+88
6
6
0
.500
+101
|Jets
4
7
0
.363
-75
2
9
0
.182
-100
Miami Dolphins
What to know: Miami has a commanding lead in the AFC East thanks to the Buffalo loss to Philadelphia Sunday, being up three games in the loss column. The Dolphins are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, losing a tiebreaker to the Chiefs and Jaguars based on the Chiefs having a head-to-head sweep over both teams and losing the strength of victory tiebreaker to the Jaguars.
Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills
Buffalo Bills
What to know: The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives after an overtime loss to the Eagles. Heading into the bye week, Buffalo is the No. 10 seed in the AFC, a half-game behind Indianapolis for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: Bye, at Chiefs, vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins
New York Jets
What to know: The Jets are the No. 15 seed in the AFC as their playoff hopes continue to fade with Aaron Rodgers not playing since Week 1. They are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Texans, at Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots
New England Patriots
What to know: The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and the third worst record in the NFL
Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Steelers, vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets
AFC North
Ravens
9
3
0
.750
+137
Steelers
7
4
0
.636
-23
Browns
7
4
0
.636
+30
5
6
0
.455
-30
Baltimore Ravens
What to know: The Ravens are up a game in the loss column (1.5 games overall) and are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
What to know: The Steelers hold the tiebreaker over the Browns based on having a better win percentage in diviison games. They are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Patriots, at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens
Cleveland Browns
What to know: The Browns are a game up on the final playoff spot in the AFC, losing the tiebreaker to the Steelers due to Pittsburgh having a better divisional win percentage.
Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Jaguars, vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
What to know: The Bengals are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Colts for the final playoff spot in the conference.
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Colts, vs. Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns
AFC South
8
3
0
.727
+29
Colts
6
5
0
.545
+1
Texans
6
5
0
.545
+27
Titans
4
7
0
.364
-39
Jacksonville Jaguars
What to know: The Jaguars are the No. 3 seed in the AFC, tied with the Chiefs and Dolphins for the second best record in the conference. Jacksonville loses the head-to-head tiebreaker with Kansas City and have the strength of victory tiebreaker over Miami. The Jaguars lead the AFC South by two games.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Browns, vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans
Indianapolis Colts
What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Texans and Broncos for the final playoff spot. Due to the Colts beating the Texans earlier this year, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston. Indianapolis holds the conference record tiebreaker over Denver.
Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Bengals, vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans
Houston Texans
What to know: The Texans dropped to the No. 8 seed in the AFC after the Jaguars loss, falling two games out of first in the division. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 7 seed, but Houston has the conference record tiebreaker over Denver.
Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Jets, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts
Tennessee Titans
What to know: The Titans are the No. 14 seed in the AFC, two games out of a playoff spot in the conference.
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Dolphins, vs. Texans, vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars
AFC West
Chiefs
8
3
0
.727
+75
Broncos
6
5
0
.545
-34
Raiders
5
7
0
.417
54
Chargers
4
7
0
.364
+11
Kansas City Chiefs
What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC over the Chiefs and Dolphins based on beating both teams.
Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers
Denver Broncos
What to know: The Broncos are tied with the Colts and Texans for the final layoff spot in the conference, but are the No. 9 seed thanks to the conference record tiebreaker with the Colts and Texans -- who both have better conference records with them.
Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Chargers, at Lions vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
What to know: The Raiders are 1.5 games (two out of the loss column) for the final layoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 12 seed in the conference.
Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
What to know: The Chargers are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot in the conference.
Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Broncos, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs
NFC East
Eagles
10
1
0
.909
+64
Cowboys
8
3
0
.727
+162
4
8
0
.333
-133
Commanders
4
8
0
.333
-104
Philadelphia Eagles
What to know: The Eagles control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the division, up two games on the Cowboys for the division lead (with the head-to-head tiebreaker). They also hold a two-game lead over the 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the conference and can clinch a playoff berth with a win next week.
Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants
Dallas Cowboys
What to know: The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Eagles for first in the NFC East (lost the head-to-head tiebreaker).
Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders
New York Giants
What to know: The Giants are the No. 12 seed in the NFC, 2 1/2 games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the conference.
Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Packers, at Saints, at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders
What to know: The Commanders are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, three games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the conference. The Giants swept the Commanders, so they own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, Bye, at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys
NFC North
Lions
8
3
0
.727
+36
Vikings
6
5
0
.545
+23
Packers
5
6
0
.455
+7
Bears
3
8
0
.273
-56
Detroit Lions
What to know: The Lions are up two games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the 49ers.
Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Bears, vs. Broncos, at Vikings, vs. Cowboys, at Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
What to know: The Vikings hold the No. 6 seed in the conference, holding the conference-record tiebreaker over the Seahawks. They play the Bears Monday night.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, Bye, at Raiders, at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions
Green Bay Packers
What to know: The Packers are one game behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They are the No. 8 seed, winning the tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints based on beating both teams (head-to-head sweep).
Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears
Chicago Bears
What to know: The Bears are the No. 14 team in the NFC, three games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Vikings, Bye, vs. Lions, at Browns, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers
NFC South
Falcons
5
6
0
.455
-19
Saints
5
6
0
.455
+7
Buccaneers
4
7
0
.364
-15
Panthers
1
10
0
.091
-119
Atlanta Falcons
What to know: The Falcons lead the NFC South based on having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints
New Orleans Saints
What to know: The Saints lose the head-to-head tiebreaker for the division lead thanks to their Week 12 loss to the Saints. They are one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Packers and the conference record tiebreaker to the Rams.
Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What to know: The Buccaneers are one game beck of the NFC South lead and the No. 11 seed in the NFC, two games out of the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Falcons, at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers
Carolina Panthers
What to know: The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL and five games out of the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Jagaurs, vs. Buccaneers
NFC West
49ers
8
3
0
.727
+140
Seahawks
6
5
0
.545
-20
Rams
5
6
0
.455
-2
Cardinals
2
10
0
.167
-115
San Francisco 49ers
What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Eagles for the conference lead. San Francisco plays Philadelphia this week. The 49ers also have a two-game lead on the Seahawks with the head-to-head tiebreaker in tow.
Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks
What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 7 seed in the NFC, having a game lead on the final playoff spot. Seattle can jump to the No. 6 seed with a Minnesota loss Monday.
Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
What to know: The Rams are the No. 9 seed in the conference, one game behind Seattle for the final playoff spot. They lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Packers, but hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
What to know: The Cardinals are 2-10 and have the second-worst record in the NFL. They are five games back in the loss column for the final playoff spot.
Remaining schedule: at Steelers, Bye, vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks