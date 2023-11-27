Two-thirds of the NFL season have come and gone, with the full focus shifting to the wild playoff races in each conference. Five teams are within two games of the final playoff spot in the AFC while three teams are a game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The NFC South is on pace to be the worst division in history (in terms of win percentage), with the Atlanta Falcons leading the division with a 5-6 record. That division will certainly come down to the wire at the rate the teams are playing.

As the NFL heads into December, the playoff races are heating up. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing in Week 13.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Dolphins 8 3 0 .727 +88 Bills 6 6 0 .500 +101 Jets 4 7 0 .363 -75 Patriots 2 9 0 .182 -100

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami has a commanding lead in the AFC East thanks to the Buffalo loss to Philadelphia Sunday, being up three games in the loss column. The Dolphins are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, losing a tiebreaker to the Chiefs and Jaguars based on the Chiefs having a head-to-head sweep over both teams and losing the strength of victory tiebreaker to the Jaguars.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives after an overtime loss to the Eagles. Heading into the bye week, Buffalo is the No. 10 seed in the AFC, a half-game behind Indianapolis for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Chiefs, vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 15 seed in the AFC as their playoff hopes continue to fade with Aaron Rodgers not playing since Week 1. They are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Texans, at Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and the third worst record in the NFL

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Steelers, vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 9 3 0 .750 +137 Steelers 7 4 0 .636 -23 Browns 7 4 0 .636 +30 Bengals 5 6 0 .455 -30

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are up a game in the loss column (1.5 games overall) and are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers hold the tiebreaker over the Browns based on having a better win percentage in diviison games. They are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Patriots, at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are a game up on the final playoff spot in the AFC, losing the tiebreaker to the Steelers due to Pittsburgh having a better divisional win percentage.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Jaguars, vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Colts for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Colts, vs. Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Jaguars 8 3 0 .727 +29 Colts 6 5 0 .545 +1 Texans 6 5 0 .545 +27 Titans 4 7 0 .364 -39

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are the No. 3 seed in the AFC, tied with the Chiefs and Dolphins for the second best record in the conference. Jacksonville loses the head-to-head tiebreaker with Kansas City and have the strength of victory tiebreaker over Miami. The Jaguars lead the AFC South by two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Browns, vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Texans and Broncos for the final playoff spot. Due to the Colts beating the Texans earlier this year, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston. Indianapolis holds the conference record tiebreaker over Denver.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, at Bengals, vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans dropped to the No. 8 seed in the AFC after the Jaguars loss, falling two games out of first in the division. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 7 seed, but Houston has the conference record tiebreaker over Denver.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Jets, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are the No. 14 seed in the AFC, two games out of a playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Dolphins, vs. Texans, vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 8 3 0 .727 +75 Broncos 6 5 0 .545 -34 Raiders 5 7 0 .417 54 Chargers 4 7 0 .364 +11

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC over the Chiefs and Dolphins based on beating both teams.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos are tied with the Colts and Texans for the final layoff spot in the conference, but are the No. 9 seed thanks to the conference record tiebreaker with the Colts and Texans -- who both have better conference records with them.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Chargers, at Lions vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are 1.5 games (two out of the loss column) for the final layoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 12 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Broncos, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 10 1 0 .909 +64 Cowboys 8 3 0 .727 +162 Giants 4 8 0 .333 -133 Commanders 4 8 0 .333 -104

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the division, up two games on the Cowboys for the division lead (with the head-to-head tiebreaker). They also hold a two-game lead over the 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the conference and can clinch a playoff berth with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Eagles for first in the NFC East (lost the head-to-head tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 12 seed in the NFC, 2 1/2 games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Packers, at Saints, at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, three games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the conference. The Giants swept the Commanders, so they own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, Bye, at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Lions 8 3 0 .727 +36 Vikings 6 5 0 .545 +23 Packers 5 6 0 .455 +7 Bears 3 8 0 .273 -56

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up two games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing the conference record tiebreaker to the 49ers.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Bears, vs. Broncos, at Vikings, vs. Cowboys, at Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings hold the No. 6 seed in the conference, holding the conference-record tiebreaker over the Seahawks. They play the Bears Monday night.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, Bye, at Raiders, at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are one game behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They are the No. 8 seed, winning the tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints based on beating both teams (head-to-head sweep).

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears are the No. 14 team in the NFC, three games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, Bye, vs. Lions, at Browns, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Falcons 5 6 0 .455 -19 Saints 5 6 0 .455 +7 Buccaneers 4 7 0 .364 -15 Panthers 1 10 0 .091 -119

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons lead the NFC South based on having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints lose the head-to-head tiebreaker for the division lead thanks to their Week 12 loss to the Saints. They are one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Packers and the conference record tiebreaker to the Rams.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers are one game beck of the NFC South lead and the No. 11 seed in the NFC, two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Falcons, at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL and five games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Jagaurs, vs. Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 8 3 0 .727 +140 Seahawks 6 5 0 .545 -20 Rams 5 6 0 .455 -2 Cardinals 2 10 0 .167 -115

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Eagles for the conference lead. San Francisco plays Philadelphia this week. The 49ers also have a two-game lead on the Seahawks with the head-to-head tiebreaker in tow.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 7 seed in the NFC, having a game lead on the final playoff spot. Seattle can jump to the No. 6 seed with a Minnesota loss Monday.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 9 seed in the conference, one game behind Seattle for the final playoff spot. They lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Packers, but hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are 2-10 and have the second-worst record in the NFL. They are five games back in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, Bye, vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks