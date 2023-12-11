The NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever through the Sunday games in Week 14, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC has 11 teams with winning records and six with 7-6 records, both the most for a single conference through Week 14 since 1970. The NFC has four teams at 6-7, three of which are in the NFC South.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing after Week 14.

AFC Playoff Picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 y-Ravens 10 3 0 .769 +143 2 y-Dolphins 9 3 0 .750 +118 3 y-Chiefs 8 5 0 .615 +64 4 y-Jaguars 8 5 0 .615 +22 5 x-Browns 8 5 0 .615 +17 6 x-Steelers 7 6 0 .538 -40 7 x-Colts 7 6 0 .538 -16 8 Texans 7 6 0 .538 +8 9 Broncos 7 6 0 .538 -22 10 Bengals 7 6 0 .538 -7 11 Bills 7 6 0 .538 +104 12 Chargers 5 8 0 .385 0 13 Raiders 5 8 0 .385 -57 14 Jets 5 8 0 .385 -56 15 Titans 4 8 0 .333 -42 16 e-Patriots 3 10 0 .231 -103

x-current playoff team

y- current division leader

e-eliminated from playoffs

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens have a two-game lead in the AFC North and are the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Dolphins play Monday night and will retake the top seed with a win, since the Ravens are losing the conference-record tiebreaker to Miami.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami has a commanding three-game lead in the loss column in the AFC East, and is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Dolphins hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC, which they can reclaim with a win Monday night over the Titans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by one game over the Broncos after their loss to the Bills. They are the No. 3 seed over the Jaguars by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC after a loss to the Browns. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC, a game up of the final playoff spot. They sit two games out of the AFC North lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC, winning the most tiebreakers among the 7-6 logjam in the conference. Pittsburgh holds the common record tiebreaker (better record against common opponents) over Indianapolis (No. 7). They also hold the tiebreaker over the Bills (No. 11) and Broncos (No. 9) based on having a better conference record. The Steelers also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals (No. 10). Indianapolis holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston (No. 8) which is how the Indianapolis tiebreaker is determined.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) for the final playoff spot. Due to the Colts beating the Texans earlier this year, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston. Indianapolis has a better conference record than Denver (No. 9), Cincinnati (No. 10), and Buffalo (No. 11), giving the Colts the tiebreaker there.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans remain as the No. 8 seed in the AFC, even with their loss to the Jets. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 7 seed, which is why the Texans are out of the playoff hunt despite being one of six teams with a 7-6 record. Houston has a better conference record than Denver (No. 9), Cincinnati (No. 10), and Buffalo (No. 11), giving the Texans the tiebreaker there.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos are still the No. 9 seed thanks to the head-to-head win over the Bills (No. 11) and conference record tiebreaker over the Bengals (No. 10). They didn't gain any ground in the playoff race even with the win over the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are the No. 10 seed in the AFC, tied record-wise for the final playoff spot in the conference after their win over the Colts but not getting in due to tiebreakers. Their win over the Bills (No. 11) gives them the No. 10 seed in the wild playoff race.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills



What to know: Buffalo is the No. 11 seed in the AFC, even after its win over Kansas City. The Broncos (No. 9) and Bengals (No. 10) have the head-to-head victories over them, while the Steelers (No. 6), Colts (No. 7), and Texans (No. 8) have a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot in the conference. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders (No. 13) and the Jets (No. 14).

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 13 seed in the conference, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chargers (No. 12) but holding the same tiebreaker over the Jets (No. 14).

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are the No. 14 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chargers (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13).

Remaining schedule: vat Dolphins, vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are the No. 15 seed in the AFC, two games in the loss column out of a playoff spot in the conference. Tennessee plays Miami Monday night.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Texans, vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC Playoff Picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 y-49ers 10 3 0 .769 +175 2 y-Cowboys 10 3 0 .769 +188 3 y-Lions 9 4 0 .692 +26 4 y-Buccaneers 6 7 0 .462 -8 5 x-Eagles 10 3 0 .769 +21 6 x-Vikings 7 6 0 .538 +24 7 x-Packers 6 6 0 .500 +15 8 Rams 6 7 0 .462 +9 9 Seahawks 6 7 0 .462 -38 10 Falcons 6 7 0 .462 -18 11 Saints 6 7 0 .462 +24 12 Bears 5 8 0 .385 -39 13 Giants 4 8 0 .333 -133 14 Commanders 4 9 0 .308 -134 15 Cardinals 3 10 0 ,231 -101 16 e-Panthers 1 12 0 .077 -144

x-current playoff team

y- current division leader

e-eliminated from playoffs

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of beating both teams.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the NFC East leaders after holding a better division record than the Eagles (played one more divisional game). If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up two games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference. They trail the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles by one game for the top record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Vikings, vs. Cowboys, at Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers lead the NFC South after Sunday's win over the Falcons. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints and have a better record against common opponents than the Falcons, hence the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, but Dallas holds the tiebreaker thanks to having a better division record. If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings hold the No. 6 seed in the conference, part of a four-way logjam at 6-6 for the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the conference. Minnesota is the No. 6 seed and will remain there if the Packers win on Monday night due to holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC heading into Monday night's game against the Giants. They'll remain at No. 7 with a win.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 8 seed in the conference, holding the division record tiebreaker over the Seahawks (No. 9) by virtue of a head-to-head victory. They hold the tiebreaker over the Falcons (No. 10) based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, tied with the Rams (No. 8) yet lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. Seattle holds the tiebreaker over Atlanta (No. 10) based on having the better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are tied for the NFC South lead, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers having a better record to common opponents. Atlanta has a head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are also tied for the NFC South lead, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers and Falcons beating them head-to-head.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears are the No. 12 seed in the NFC, 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, two games behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference. They play Green Bay Monday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Saints, at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are the No. 14 seed in the NFC, 2.5 games behind the Packers for the final playoff spot in the conference. They were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are the No. 15 seed in the NFC. They are four games back in the loss column for the final playoff spot and were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers