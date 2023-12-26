With Christmas weekend behind us, the NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC and NFC each enter Week 17 with 12 teams still mathematically alive.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing with Week 17 set to kick off Thursday night when the Jets visit the Browns.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-Ravens 12 3 0 .800 +173 2 yz-Dolphins 11 4 0 .733 +147 3 y-Chiefs 9 6 0 .600 +68 4 y-Jaguars 8 7 0 .533 -12 5 x-Browns 10 5 0 .667 +34 6 x-Bills 9 6 0 .600 +127 7 x-Colts 8 7 0 .533 -18 8 Texans 8 7 0 .533 -3 9 Steelers 8 7 0 .533 -34 10 Bengals 8 7 0 .533

-27 11 Raiders 7 8 0 .467 -9

12 Broncos 7 8 0 .467 -50 13 e-Jets 6 9 0 .400 -84 14 e-Titans 5 10 0 .333 -47 15 e-Chargers 5 10 0 .333 -44 16 e-Patriots 4 11 0 .267 -110

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens remain two games ahead of the Browns in the AFC North and still the No. 1 seed in the conference after their blowout win over the 49ers. They'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Dolphins in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami entered Week 16 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and remain there with their huge win over the Cowboys. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 17 and clinch the No. 1 seed if they win out.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos, even with their loss to the Raiders. They are currently the No. 3 seed, eliminated from home-field advantage in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Thanks to the Texans and Colts losses, the Jaguars are still first in the AFC South. The Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts, despite losing four in a row.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They sit 1.5 games out of the AFC North lead and are up two games over the final wild card spot. They just need one win in their final two games to clinch a playoff berth.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Bengals

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills jump into the No. 6 seed with their win over the Chargers and the Texans and Colts losing, up one game over the team in the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC despite the loss to the Falcons, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8). The Colts also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers (No. 9), who are ahead of the Bengals due to Pittsburgh holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati (No. 10).

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: Houston is currently eighth and sits outside the playoffs affter Sunday's loss to Cleveland, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed.The Texans also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers (No. 9), who are ahead of the Bengals due to Pittsburgh holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati (No. 10).

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently on the outside looking in even after the win over the Bengals on Saturday, moving up to the No. 9 seed. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals (No. 10) by virtue of sweeping Cincinnati, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Colts and Texans.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals fall out of the playoff picture with their loss to the Steelers. Cincinnati is in 10th position, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Pittsburgh for division standing, which affects any potential tiebreakers with Houston and Indianapolis.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC, sitting 11th in the conference. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos remain in 12th in the AFC on the cusp of playoff elimination after their crushing loss to the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Raiders

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Patriots

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Bills in Week 16.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-49ers 11 4 0 .773 +177 2 yz-Eagles 11 4 0 .733 +26 3 yz-Lions 11 4 0 .733 +57 4 y-Buccaneers 8 7 0 .533 +24 5 z-Cowboys 10 5 0 .667 +165 6 x-Rams 8 7 0 .533 +25 7 x-Seahawks 8 7 0 .533 -32 8 Vikings 7 8 0 .467 +15 9 Falcons 7 8 0 .467 -1 10 Packers 7 8 0 .467 +2 11 Saints 7 8 0 .467 +34 12 Bears 6 9 0 .400 -31 13 e-Giants 5 10 0 .333 -157 14 e-Commanders 4 11 0 .267 -144 15 e-Cardinals 3 12 0 .231 -128 16 e-Panthers 2 13 0 .133 -145

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: Despite their loss to the Ravens, the 49ers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into Week 17. San Francisco clinched the NFC West. San Francisco has the No. 1 seed based on having the best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles have a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They have clinched a playoff spot. Philadelphia has the No. 2 need in the NFC based on strength of victory.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions have clinched the NFC North with their win over the Vikings. They currently are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The Eagles (No. 2) have the strength of victory tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South after their win over the Jaguars, extending their lead to one game over the Saints and Falcons.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Panthers

Dallas Cowboys



What to know: The Cowboys fall out of the NFC East lead with their loss to the Dolphins. Dallas is the No. 5 seed and has clinched a playoff berth.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Commanders

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the conference after their win over the Saints. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks (No. 7).

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are back as the No. 7 seed in the NFC after their win over the Titans. The Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for No. 6, but Seattle is up a game for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings fall to eighth in the conference with their loss to the Lions. Minnesota owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons (No. 9) and Packers (No. 10). The Falcons own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints (No. 11).

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Lions

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are a game out of the the NFC South lead after their win over the Colts. They are also one game out of the final wild card spot as the No. 9 seed. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers (No. 10) and Saints (No. 11), losing the head-to-head to the Vikings (No. 8).

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Saints

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers sit in 10th place in the NFC with their win over the Panthers, one game out of the final playoff spot. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints (No. 11), but lose head-to-head to the Vikings (No. 8) and Falcons (No. 9).

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are a game out of the NFC South lead after falling to the Rams in Week 16. They also lose the head-to-head tiebreakers to all the teams they are tied with record-wise for the No. 8 seed, hence why they are at No. 11.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Chicago Bears



What to know: The Bears are two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 12 seed, but still remain in the race with their win over the Cardinals.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Packers

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers