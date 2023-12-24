As Christmas approaches, the NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC entered Week 16 with nine teams boasting winning records and four with 8-6 records -- all tied for the final playoff spot. The NFC had three 7-7 teams heading into Week 16.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing with the first two games of Week 16 in the books.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-Ravens 11 3 0 .786 +159 2 y-Dolphins 10 4 0 .714 +147 3 y-Chiefs 9 5 0 .643 +74 4 y-Jaguars 8 6 0 .571 +6 5 x-Browns 9 5 0 .643 +20 6 x-Colts 8 6 0 .571 +1 7 x-Texans 8 6 0 .571 +11 8 Bills 8 6 0 .571 +125 9 Steelers 8 7 0 .533 -34 10 Bengals 8 7 0 .533

-27 11 Broncos 7 7 0 .500 -47

12 Raiders 6 8 0 .429 -15 13 Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 e-Titans 5 9 0 .357 -44 15 e-Jets 5 9 0

.357 -86 16 e-Patriots 3 11 0 .214 -113

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are up two games in the AFC North and are the No. 1 seed in the conference. They'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they win out.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami entered Week 15 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and will remain there thanks to the Ravens' win Sunday night. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 17 and clinch the No. 1 seed if they win out.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos after their win over the Patriots. They are the No. 3 seed, two games back of the Ravens for the top spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC even with the loss. Despite being tied for first in the AFC South, the Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They sit two games out of the AFC North lead and are up one game over the final wild card spot.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC thanks to the Bengals loss to the Steelers, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 7). The Colts also have the conference-record tiebreaker over the Bills (No. 8).

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: Houston is the No. 7 seed with the Cincinnati loss, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 6 seed. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker over Buffalo (No. 8)

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills sit as the No. 8 seed with the Bengals loss heading into Saturday's game with the Chargers. Buffalo loses the conference-record tiebreaker to Indianapolis (No. 6) and Houston (No. 7).

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently on the outside looking in even after the win over the Bengals, moving up to the No. 9 seed. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals by virtue of sweeping Cincinnati.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals currently fall out of the playoff picture with their loss to the Steelers. They are the No. 10 seed, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Pittsburgh.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos dropped all the way down to the No. 11 seed after their loss to the Lions on Saturday. They are one game out of the final playoff spot and drop the conference record tiebreaker to the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 12 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers' loss to the Raiders on Thursday put them on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Texans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-49ers 11 3 0 .769 +191 2 yz-Cowboys 10 4 0 .714 +167 3 y-Lions 10 4 0 .714 +51 4 y-Buccaneers 7 7 0 .500 +6 5 z-Eagles 10 4 0 .714 +18 6 x-Rams 8 7 0 .533 +25 7 x-Vikings 7 7 0 .500 +21 8 Seahawks 7 7 0 .500 -35 9 Saints 7 8 0 .467 +34 10 Falcons 6 8 0 .429 -20 11 Packers 6 8 0 .429 -1 12 Giants 5 9 0 .357 -149 13 Bears 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 e-Commanders 4 10 0 .308 -142 15 e-Cardinals 3 11 0 .231 -117 16 e-Panthers 2 12 0 .143 -142

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC after their win over the Cardinals, holding a half-game lead over the Eagles for the top spot. They also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia. San Francisco clinched the NFC West with its win over Arizona.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are back to the No. 2 seed after the Eagles loss to the Seahawks (Dallas has the better division record which is the tiebreaker). Dallas clinched a playoff spot thanks to the Falcons and Packers losing along with the Lions winning on Saturday.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up three games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference. They trail the 49ers by one game for the top record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South after Sunday's win over the Packers. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles lost control of the NFC East by virtue of their loss to the Seahawks. They can still win the division via tiebreaker if they win out. They clinched a playoff spot Sunday with the 49ers winning and the Falcons and Packers losing.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the conference after their win over the Saints. The Vikings entered the week with a better conference record than the Rams for the No. 6 seed, so the Rams will fall back to No. 7 if the Vikings win.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings entered Week 16 with the No. 6 seed in the conference prior to Week 15, holding the conference-record tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints for the No. 6 seed. Minnesota will go back No. 6 with a win over the Lions Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 8 seed in the NFC after their Monday night win over the Eagles. They are No. 8 by virtue of having the better conference record than the Saints. The Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for No. 7.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints fall out of a tie for the NFC South lead after falling to the Rams in Week 16. Even with a Buccaneers loss this week, Los Angeles won't have the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons fall one game out of the the NFC South lead thanks to their loss to the Panthers. They are also one game out of the final wild card spot as the No. 10 seed. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers fell out of the the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race with their loss to the Buccaneers. They drop to No. 11, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Falcons. They still are one game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants hold the common record tiebreaker over the Bears, but their playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Saints. They are two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears' playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Browns. They are two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 13 seed, losing the record against common opponents tiebreaker to the Giants.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Rams in Week 15.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the 49ers in Week 15.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers