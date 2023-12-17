The NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever through the Sunday 1 p.m. games in Week 15, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC entered the weekend with 11 teams boasting winning records and six with 7-6 records, the most for a single conference through Week 14 since 1970.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing as we progress through Week 15.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 y-Ravens 10 3 0 .769 +143 2 y-Dolphins 10 4 0 .714 +147 3 y-Chiefs 9 5 0 .643 +74 4 y-Jaguars 8 5 0 .615 +22 5 x-Browns 9 5 0 .643 +20 6 x-Bengals 8 6 0 .571 -4 7 x-Colts 8 6 0 .571 +1 8 Texans 8 6 0 .571 +11 9 Bills 7 6 0 .538 +104 10 Steelers 7 7 0 .500

-57 11 Broncos 7 7 0 .500 -47

12 Raiders 6 8 0 .429 -15 13 Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 e-Titans 5 9 0 .357 -44 15 e-Jets 5 9 0

.357 -86 16 e-Patriots 3 11 0 .214 -113

x-current playoff team

y-division leader

e-eliminated

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are up two games in the loss column in the AFC North and are the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami entered Week 15 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but can be in the No. 1 spot if the Ravens lose Sunday night. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos after their win over the Patriots. They are the No. 3 seed over the Jaguars by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker heading into Sunday night's game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC heading into Sunday night (and can't advance their position with a win). They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They sit 1.5 games out of the AFC North lead heading into Sunday night.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are currently in the playoff picture after beating the Vikings on Saturday. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) for the final playoff spot. Cincinnati holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans kept their playoff chances alive with their overtime win over the Titans. Houston is the No. 8 seed, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills enter Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys as the No. 9 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently on the outside looking in after dropping a key matchup with the Colts on Saturday. They are the No. 10 seed and hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos dropped all the way down to the No. 11 seed after their loss to the Lions on Saturday. They are one game out of the final playoff spot and drop the conference record tiebreaker to the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 12 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers' loss to the Raiders on Thursday put them on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Jets.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 y-49ers 10 3 0 .769 +175 2 z-Cowboys 10 3 0 .769 +188 3 y-Lions 10 4 0 .714 +51 4 y-Buccaneers 7 7 0 .500 +6 5 x-Eagles 10 3 0 .769 +21 6 x-Vikings 7 7 0 .500 +21 7 x-Saints 7 7 0 .500 +42 8 Rams 6 7 0 .462 +9 9 Seahawks 6 7 0 .462 -38 10 Falcons 6 8 0 .429 -20 11 Packers 6 8 0 .429 -1 12 Giants 5 9 0 .357 -149 13 Bears 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 Commanders 4 9 0 .308 -134 15 Cardinals 3 10 0 .231 -101 16 e-Panthers 2 12 0 .143 -142

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader

e-eliminated

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of beating both teams.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are the NFC East leaders after holding a better division record than the Eagles (played one more divisional game). If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record. Dallas clinched a playoff spot thanks to the Atlanta's loss to Carolina.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up three games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference. They trail the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles by one game for the top record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South after Sunday's win over the Packers. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead, but Dallas holds the tiebreaker thanks to having a better division record. If both the Eagles and Cowboys win out, the Eagles win the NFC East based on having a better conference record.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings held the No. 6 seed in the conference prior to Week 15, but their loss put them with the seven-loss teams in the NFC. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are also tied for the NFC South lead after beating the Giants in Week 15, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers beating them head to head. New Orleans jumps to the No. 7 seed, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 8 seed in the conference entering Week 15, holding the division record tiebreaker over the Seahawks (No. 9) by virtue of a head-to-head victory.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 9 seed in the NFC heading into Week 15, tied with the Rams (No. 8), yet lose the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons fall one game out of the the NFC South lead thanks to their loss to the Panthers. They are also one game out of the final wild card spot as the No. 10 seed. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers fell out of the the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race with their loss to the Buccaneers. They drop to No. 11, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Falcons.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants hold the common record tiebreaker over the Bears, but their playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Saints. They are two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears' playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Browns. They are two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 13 seed, losing the record against common opponents tiebreaker to the Giants.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are the No. 14 seed in the NFC entering Week 15.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are the No. 15 seed in the NFC entering Week 15.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers