The NFL playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever, making the homestretch of the season one we'll likely remember. The AFC entered Week 15 with 11 teams boasting winning records and six with 7-6 records, the most for a single conference through Week 14 since 1970.

The playoff standings are so crazy, we'll be switching to a conference format rather than divisions from this point forward. Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained.

Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing as we progress through Week 15.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-Ravens 11 3 0 .786 +159 2 y-Dolphins 10 4 0 .714 +147 3 y-Chiefs 9 5 0 .643 +74 4 y-Jaguars 8 6 0 .571 +6 5 x-Browns 9 5 0 .643 +20 6 x-Bengals 8 6 0 .571 -4 7 x-Colts 8 6 0 .571 +1 8 Texans 8 6 0 .571 +11 9 Bills 8 6 0 .571 +125 10 Steelers 7 7 0 .500

-57 11 Broncos 7 7 0 .500 -47

12 Raiders 6 8 0 .429 -15 13 Chargers 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 e-Titans 5 9 0 .357 -44 15 e-Jets 5 9 0

.357 -86 16 e-Patriots 3 11 0 .214 -113

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are up two games in the AFC North and are the No. 1 seed in the conference. They'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they win out.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami entered Week 15 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and will remain there thanks to the Ravens' win Sunday night. The Dolphins play the Ravens in Week 17 and clinch the No. 1 seed if they win out.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs lead the AFC West by two games over the Broncos after their win over the Patriots. They are the No. 3 seed, two games back of the Ravens for the top spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC even with the loss. Despite being tied for first in the AFC South, the Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They sit two games out of the AFC North lead and are up one game over the final wild card spot.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are currently in the playoff picture after beating the Vikings on Saturday. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Bills for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) for the final playoff spot. The Colts also have the conference-record tiebreaker over the Bills (No. 9) for the final playoff spot. Cincinnati holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans kept their playoff chances alive with their overtime win over the Titans. Houston is the No. 8 seed, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker over Buffalo (No. 9)

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills kept their playoff hopes alive with a blowout win over the Cowboys and sit as the No. 9 seed. Buffalo loses the conference-record tiebreaker to Indianapolis (No. 7) and Houston (No. 8) and the head-to-head tiebreaker with Cincinnati (No. 6).

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are currently on the outside looking in after dropping a key matchup with the Colts on Saturday. They are the No. 10 seed and hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos dropped all the way down to the No. 11 seed after their loss to the Lions on Saturday. They are one game out of the final playoff spot and drop the conference record tiebreaker to the Steelers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. They are the No. 12 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, at Colts, vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers' loss to the Raiders on Thursday put them on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Texans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Texans, vs. Jaguars

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Browns, at Patriots

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Bills, vs. Jets

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 yz-49ers 11 3 0 .769 +191 2 yz-Eagles 10 3 0 .769 +21 3 y-Lions 10 4 0 .714 +51 4 y-Buccaneers 7 7 0 .500 +6 5 z-Cowboys 10 4 0 .714 +167 6 x-Vikings 7 7 0 .500 +21 7 x-Rams 7 7 0 .500 +17 8 Saints 7 7 0 .500 +42 9 Seahawks 6 7 0 .462 -38 10 Falcons 6 8 0 .429 -20 11 Packers 6 8 0 .429 -1 12 Giants 5 9 0 .357 -149 13 Bears 5 9 0 .357 -42 14 e-Commanders 4 10 0 .308 -142 15 e-Cardinals 3 11 0 .231 -117 16 e-Panthers 2 12 0 .143 -142

z-clinched playoff berth

x-current playoff team

y-division leader or clinched division

e-eliminated

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC after their win over the Cardinals, holding a half-game lead over the Eagles for the top spot. They also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia. San Francisco clinched the NFC West with its win over Arizona.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles regain control of the NFC East by virtue of the Cowboys' loss and will lead by a full game if they beat the Seahawks on Monday. They clinched a playoff spot Sunday with the 49ers winning and the Falcons and Packers losing.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are up three games over the Vikings in the NFC North and are the No. 3 seed in the conference. They trail the 49ers by one game for the top record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South after Sunday's win over the Packers. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys fall to the No. 5 seed after their loss to the Bills. They can reclaim the NFC East lead if the Eagles lose Monday night (have the better division record which is the tiebreaker). Dallas clinched a playoff spot thanks to the Falcons and Packers losing along with the Lions winning on Saturday.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings held the No. 6 seed in the conference prior to Week 15, but their loss put them with the seven-loss teams in the NFC. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 7 seed in the conference after their win over the Commanders. The Vikings have a better conference record than the Rams for the No. 6 seed, but the Rams get the No. 7 seed due to having a better conference record than the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are also tied for the NFC South lead after beating the Giants in Week 15, but lose the tiebreaker due to the Buccaneers beating them head to head. New Orleans jumps to the No. 8 seed, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to Minnesota and Los Angeles.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are the No. 9 seed in the NFC heading into their Monday night game against the Eagles, needing a win to enter a four-way tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons fall one game out of the the NFC South lead thanks to their loss to the Panthers. They are also one game out of the final wild card spot as the No. 10 seed. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers fell out of the the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race with their loss to the Buccaneers. They drop to No. 11, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Falcons. They still are one game out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants hold the common record tiebreaker over the Bears, but their playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Saints. They are two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears' playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Browns. They are two games out of the final playoff spot as the No. 13 seed, losing the record against common opponents tiebreaker to the Giants.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Packers

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Rams in Week 15.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the 49ers in Week 15.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers