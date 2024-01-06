The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season is here, with the playoff races finally set to be determined. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans square off for a playoff spot in the AFC South, with the winner clinching one of the two playoff spots up for grabs in the AFC and still in contention for a division title.

Four teams are in the hunt for the final two spots, but the Colts and Texans winner will get one. The AFC East is also up for grabs with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins squaring off for the division title on Sunday night.

In the NFC, the NFC East and NFC South are still up for grabs. The Dallas Cowboys seal the NFC East with a win, same with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC South. Three teams are in the hunt for the NFC South title while four teams are in the race for the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers seal the berth with a win.

Below, how each team can get into the playoffs will be explained. Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-Ravens 13 3 0 .813 +210 2 x-Dolphins 11 5 0 .688 +112 3 y-Chiefs 10 6 0 .625 +76 4 Jaguars 9 7 0 .563 +14 5 x-Browns 11 5 0 .688 +51 6 Bills 10 6 0 .625 +133 7 Colts 9 7 0 .563 -15 8 Texans 9 7 0 .563 +20 9 Steelers 9 7 0 .563 -27 10 e-Bengals 8 8 0 .500

-35 11 e-Broncos 8 8 0 .500 -2

12 e-Raiders 7 9 0 .438 -12 13 e-Jets 6 10 0 .375 -101 14 e-Titans 5 11 0 .313 -70 15 e-Chargers 5 11 0 .333 -51 16 e-Patriots 4 12 0 .250 -116

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their win over the Dolphins in Week 17. They have the first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami remains as the No. 2 seed in the AFC despite their loss to Baltimore. The Dolphins will play the Bills for the AFC East title next week, but have already clinched a playoff spot. The Dolphins are the No. 2 seed with a win and the No. 6 weed with a loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are locked into the No. 3 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC and lead the AFC South. The Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts for the division lead. They clinch the AFC South with a win and still clinch a playoff spot with a win, Broncos loss, and Steelers loss.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

What to know: The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills are the No. 6 seed heading into the final week. A win over the Dolphins gives the Bills the AFC East title -- and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Buffalo is the No. 6 seed with a loss, Jaguars loss, and Steelers loss. Buffalo is the No. 7 seed with a loss, Jaguars win, and Steelers loss or a loss, Jaguars loss, or Steelers win. The Bills miss the playoffs if they lose, Jaguars win, and Steelers win.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) and Steelers (No. 9). The winner or Texans and Colts clinch a playoff spot. The Colts win the AFC South with a win and Jaguars loss. The Colts are the No. 6 seed with a win, Jaguars win, and Bills loss. They are the No. 7 seed with a win, Jaguars win, and Bills win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: Houston is currently No. 8 and sits outside the playoffs, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed. The Texans clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Colts and the AFC South with a win and Jaguars loss. The Texans are the No. 6 seed with a win, Jaguars win, and Bills loss. They are the No. 7 seed with a win, Jaguars win, and Bills win.

Remaining schedule: at Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: Pittsburgh (No. 9) loses the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Colts and Texans. The Steelers need a win over the Ravens and some help to make the postseason. They will be the No. 6 seed with a win, Jaguars loss, and Bills loss. The Steelers will be the No. 7 seed with a win, Bills win, and Jaguars loss or a win, Jaguars win, and Bills loss or a loss, Jaguars loss, and Broncos win (Steelers get strength of victory tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: at Ravens

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-49ers 12 4 0 .773 +194 2 x-Cowboys 11 5 0 .688 +166 3 y-Lions 11 5 0 .688 +56 4 Buccaneers 8 8 0 .500 +14 5 x-Eagles 11 5 0 .688 +22 6 x-Rams 9 7 0 .563 +26 7 Packers 8 8 0 .500 +25 8 Seahawks 8 8 0 .500 -39 9 Saints 8 8 0 .500 +44 10 Vikings

7 9 0 .438 -8 11 e-Bears

7 9 0 .438 -11 12 Falcons

7 9 0 .438 -21 13 e-Giants 5 11 0 .313 -158 14 e-Commanders 4 12 0 .250 -161 15 e-Cardinals 4 12 0 .250 -124 16 e-Panthers 2 14 0 .125 -171

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC. They'll have the first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams

What to know: The Cowboys clinch the NFC East with a win. If the Cowboys loss and Eagles win, Dallas will be the No. 5 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions have clinched the NFC North and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The Lions can be the No. 2 seed with a win, Cowboys loss, and Eagles loss. They are the No. 3 seed with a loss or if the Cowboys or Eagles win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



What to know: The Buccaneers lead the NFC South. They hold the tiebreaker over the Saints and Falcons based on best win percentage in common games and can clinch the division with a win next week. They miss the playoffs entirely with a loss.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia needs a win and a Dallas loss in Week 18 to win the NFC East. In that scenario, the Eagles get the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Giants

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the conference and have clinched a playoff berth. They seal the No. 6 seed with a win or Packers loss. They are the No. 7 seed with a loss and Packers win.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are in the No. 7 spot and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears. They can still make the playoffs with a loss, but need a Seahawks loss, Vikings loss, and a loss by either the Saints or Buccaneers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks sit in the No. 8 spot. They hold the tiebreaker over the Saints (No. 9) based on having a better record in conference games. They need a win and Packers loss to make the playoffs. Seattle is eliminated with a loss or Green Bay win.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are the No. 9 seed, tied for first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has the better win percentage in common games, so the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker. The Saints win the NFC South with a win and Buccaneers loss and can clinch a playoff spot (No. 7 seed) with a win, Buccaneers win, Packers loss, and Seahawks loss. They are eliminated from the playoffs with a loss or a Buccaneers win and Packers win or a Buccaneers win and Seahawks win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings are No. 10 in the NFC and on life support. They need a win over the Lions in Week 18 and plenty of help to get into the playoffs. The Vikings get in with a win, Seahawks loss, Packers loss and a loss by either the Saints or Buccaneers. If the Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, or Seahawks win -- the Vikings are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons fall to the No. 12 seed but are still a game out of the NFC South. Atlanta wins the NFC South with a win over New Orleans and a Tampa Bay loss.

Remaining schedule: at Saints