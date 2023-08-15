The NFL preseason is in full swing! While it's, of course, great to have football back in our lives, that also means that injuries are bound to ramp up. At this point on the calendar, teams are not required to put out injury reports, but that doesn't mean there aren't any for us to monitor as we gear up for the regular season.
To keep track of the injuries that mount up this summer, here's a running tacker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer to Week 1.
Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 14
- TE Zach Ertz (knee) was cleared for football activities and is on track to suit up for the Cardinals in their Week 1 opener. The veteran tore his ACL and MCL in Week 10 of last season and began camp on the PUP list.
Atlanta Falcons
- TBD
Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 14
- OLB Tyus Bowser (knee) is expected to be ready to go for the start of the regular season, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bowser has not practiced this offseason with what Harbaugh described as an "agitated knee."
Buffalo Bills
July 25
- RB Nyheim Hines was placed on the non-football injury list and is slated to miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL in his left knee following a jet ski accident.
Carolina Panthers
Aug. 14
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr. was carted off of the practice field with a back injury, according to reports. Head coach Frank Reich would later say that Mashall "tweaked a little something in his back."
Chicago Bears
- TBD
Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 12
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) is "progressing as he should" following a calf injury that head coach Zac Taylor said would sideline him for several weeks. It does seem, however, that the Bengals franchise quarterback is still on track to suit up in Week 1.
Cleveland Browns
Aug. 14
- DE Myles Garrett left the Browns joint practice with the Eagles about midway through the session and walked slowly with the trainers inside the facility. CB Denzel Ward also went inside the training tent, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that both will be fine. Garrett got nicked in the back of the leg and was heading back inside as a precautionary measure.
Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 15
- LB Micah Parsons exited Tuesday's practice early with a reported leg injury. However, the All-Pro would later return to the sideline and said that he is "not worried about it."
Denver Broncos
- TBD
Detroit Lions
Aug. 14
- DE Aidan Hutchinson was missing from practice with what head coach Dan Campbell said was a "little ankle" injury he suffered the other day.
Green Bay Packers
Aug. 12
- TE Tyler Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL in Green Bay's preseason opener against the Bengals.
Houston Texans
- TBD
Indianapolis Colts
- TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TBD
Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 15
- CB L'Jarius Snead has missed nine consecutive practices as he continues to deal with a knee ailment.
- WR Kadarius Toney has missed over a dozen practices following knee surgery, but ESPN previously reported that he is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener.
- WR Justyn Ross was carted off of the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering an apparent leg injury. The severity is unknown.
Las Vegas Raiders
Aug. 11
- WR Davante Adams exited Las Vegas' joint practice with the Raiders with an apparent leg injury. Reporters spotted Adams walking with a bit of a limp after the session, but head coach Josh McDaniels doesn't believe the star receiver is "crazy" injured.
Los Angeles Chargers
- TBD
Los Angeles Rams
- TBD
Miami Dolphins
July 31
- CB Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus he suffered during a training camp practice with Miami. Ramsey is expected to be sidelined until December.
Minnesota Vikings
- TBD
New England Patriots
Aug. 14
- TE Mike Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury during Monday's training camp practice, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks. However, New England does hope that the tight end will be ready to return in time for the regular-season opener against Philadelphia. The injury occurred when Gesicki was hit by linebacker Jahlani Tavai on a tackling drill.
New Orleans Saints
Aug. 14
- RB Kendre Miller was diagnosed with a minor knee sprain and is expected to be sidelined for a week or two, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
New York Giants
- TBD
New York Jets
- TBD
Philadelphia Eagles
Aug. 14
- LB Shaun Bradley suffered a torn Achilles during Philadelphia's preseason loss to the Ravens and is now out for the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- TBD
San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 10
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud is expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a fractured wrist and has undergone surgery to repair it. McCloud has been San Francisco's primary return specialist.
Seattle Seahawks
- TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TBD
Tennessee Titans
- TBD
Washington Commanders
- TBD