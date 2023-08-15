The NFL preseason is in full swing! While it's, of course, great to have football back in our lives, that also means that injuries are bound to ramp up. At this point on the calendar, teams are not required to put out injury reports, but that doesn't mean there aren't any for us to monitor as we gear up for the regular season.

To keep track of the injuries that mount up this summer, here's a running tacker of all 32 teams' injuries as we move closer to Week 1.

Aug. 14

TBD

Aug. 14

OLB Tyus Bowser (knee) is expected to be ready to go for the start of the regular season, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bowser has not practiced this offseason with what Harbaugh described as an "agitated knee."

July 25

Aug. 14

TBD

Aug. 12

Aug. 14

DE Myles Garrett left the Browns joint practice with the Eagles about midway through the session and walked slowly with the trainers inside the facility. CB Denzel Ward also went inside the training tent, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that both will be fine. Garrett got nicked in the back of the leg and was heading back inside as a precautionary measure.

Aug. 15

LB Micah Parsons exited Tuesday's practice early with a reported leg injury. However, the All-Pro would later return to the sideline and said that he is "not worried about it."

TBD

Aug. 14

DE Aidan Hutchinson was missing from practice with what head coach Dan Campbell said was a "little ankle" injury he suffered the other day.

Aug. 12

TE Tyler Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL in Green Bay's preseason opener against the Bengals.

TBD

TBD

TBD

Aug. 15

CB L'Jarius Snead has missed nine consecutive practices as he continues to deal with a knee ailment.

WR Kadarius Toney has missed over a dozen practices following knee surgery, but ESPN previously reported that he is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener.

WR Justyn Ross was carted off of the field

Aug. 11

WR Davante Adams exited Las Vegas' joint practice with the Raiders with an apparent leg injury

TBD

TBD

July 31

CB Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus

TBD

Aug. 14

Aug. 14

RB Kendre Miller was diagnosed with a minor knee sprain and is expected to be sidelined for a week or two, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

TBD

TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

Aug. 14

LB Shaun Bradley suffered a torn Achilles during Philadelphia's preseason loss to the Ravens and is now out for the season.

TBD

Aug. 10

WR Ray-Ray McCloud is expected to miss the start of the season after suffering a fractured wrist and has undergone surgery to repair it. McCloud has been San Francisco's primary return specialist.

TBD

TBD

TBD