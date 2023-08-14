The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players.
Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will still be plenty of cuts over the next few weeks as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.
Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.
Arizona Cardinals
- LS Jack Coco
Atlanta Falcons
- DT Matthew Gotel
- OLB Mykal Walker
Baltimore Ravens
- WR Makai Polk (injured)
Buffalo Bills
- N/A
Carolina Panthers
- T BJ Wilson
- DT John Penisini
- LB Arron Mosby (signed by Packers)
- CB Colby Richardson (signed by Lions)
Chicago Bears
- DT Donovan Jeter (signed by Giants)
- WR Aron Cruickshank
- DT Jalyn Holmes
- K Andre Szmyt
- TE Chase Allen (injured)
Cincinnati Bengals
- N/A
Cleveland Browns
- WR Daylen Baldwin (injured)
- T Hunter Thedford (injured)
- S Bubba Bolden (injured)
- P Joseph Charlton
- DT Michael Dwumfour
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (signed by Seahawks)
- RB Nate McCrary (signed by Packers)
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
- T Yasir Durant (injured)
Detroit Lions
- CB Colby Richardson
- LS Jake McQuaide
- WR Tom Kennedy
- G Ross Pierschbacher (injured)
- WR Trey Quinn (injured)
- CB Tae Hayes (claimed by Ravens)
Green Bay Packers
- DE Ladarius Hamilton
- QB Danny Etling
- G Chuck Filiaga (signed by Saints)
- TE Camren McDonald (signed by Rams)
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
- T Jordan Murray
- DT Jamal Woods
- RB Jason Huntley
- RB Toriano Clinton
- WR Ethan Fernea
- TE Kaden Smith (signed by Commanders)
- WR Johnny King (signed by Eagles)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- N/A
Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Isaiah Moore
Las Vegas Raiders
- ILB Kana'i Mauga
- TE O.J. Howard
- DT Kyle Peko
- T Justin Murray (signed by Titans)
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
- QB James Blackman
- P Michael Turk
- S Bennett Williams
- QB John Lovett
- WR Freddie Swain
- CB Mark Gilbert
- DT Anthony Montalvo (signed by Seahawks)
Minnesota Vikings
- TE Zach Ojile
- LB William Kwenkeu (injured)
- T Bobby Evans (signed by Jaguars)
- WR Cephus Johnson III (signed by Buccaneers)
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
- G Koda Martin (injured)
- WR Keke Coutee (signed by Dolphins)
New York Giants
- WR Jeff Smith
New York Jets
- QB Chris Streveler
- DT Isaiah Mack
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
- LB Chapelle Russell (injured)
- RB Jason Huntley (signed by Colts)
San Francisco 49ers
- RB Ronald Awatt
- CB Terrance Mitchell
- S Avery Young (signed by Buccaneers)
Seattle Seahawks
- DT Roderick Perry
- DT Robert Cooper
- DE MJ Anderson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DB Duron Lowe
- T Grant Hermanns (signed by Jets)
Tennessee Titans
- T Jamarco Jones
- WR Jacob Copeland (signed by Vikings)
Washington Commanders
- P Colby Wadman
- C Keaton Sutherland (signed by Texans)