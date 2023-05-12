The 2023 NFL schedule is officially here, and there is plenty to digest. From postseason rematches to revenge games, the NFL certainly delivered when it comes to this year's lineup. One interesting facet we can explore is prime-time games.

This year, the NFL will hold a Black Friday game for the first time ever, with the New York Jets hosting the Miami Dolphins in a contest that will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, there will be three Monday doubleheaders, and the league will have the ability to flex those Monday night games starting in Week 12. "Sunday Night Football," however, remains the same.

Let's examine the Sunday night docket for this upcoming season, and rank the matchups we will enjoy. Most of these games will be broadcasted on NBC, and kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played, the Raiders decided Derek Carr was not going to be their quarterback moving forward. Kenny Pickett and Co. scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win by three on Christmas Eve, and got the win for the late, great Franco Harris. It will be interesting to see if new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo can fare better.

16. Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (Week 2)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones. The Patriots are actually 1-4 vs. the Dolphins in their last five matchups. That lone victory came against Teddy Bridgewater, so Tagovailoa is 4-0 vs. Bill Belichick -- making him the only quarterback to remain undefeated in at least four starts against the legendary head coach. Can he make it 5-0? Also, this could be a Mike Gesicki revenge game.

15. Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 16)

(Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Not sure if this one really counts since it's on a Saturday, but it's still "Sunday Night Football." Either way, this is a fun divisional matchup featuring a very good Bengals team, and then maybe what could be an underrated Steelers squad. Kenny Pickett showed some flashes in Year 1. Is he one of those candidates for a big jump in Year 2? I think so.

Justin Fields took the league by storm with his legs last year, and in this matchup, he gets the fifth-worst rushing defense in the league from last year. Fields in prime-time could be epic in 2023.

13. Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (Week 12)

This is actually a rematch from Lamar Jackson's first-ever playoff start. In that game, the Chargers were in control for the majority of the contest, but Baltimore dropped 14 points in the fourth quarter to make it close. Philip Rivers and the Chargers won that game, 23-17. The Chargers run defense hasn't been good for several seasons now, so how will they handle LJ and Co.? Then again, maybe with the hire of offensive coordinator Todd Monken we can expect more passing.

Welcome to the show, Jordan Love. Actually, this game will take place very late in the year, so we will have a good feel on Mr. Love by then. This could be a game that ends up determining a playoff spot, or maybe the division if the Detroit Lions disappoint.

11. Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos (Week 11)

Here we've got two veteran quarterbacks unafraid of the spotlight, but also under pressure in similar ways. Kirk Cousins has to prove he's still got it, his defense has to prove they aren't terrible and the Broncos have to ... well, their offense has everything to prove. Sean Payton and what he can do with Russell Wilson is a key storyline this season.

10. Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (Week 13)

I think this game is interesting because Jordan Love actually made his first career start against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Now, he hosts them at Lambeau. Some believe the Packers could be a surprise team in 2023. If they are, this Week 13 matchup will certainly be fun.

9. New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders (Week 10)

The Raiders were a team expected to be in the mix for Aaron Rodgers -- especially with Davante Adams now in Sin City. Instead, Josh McDaniels opted for Jimmy Garopplo. In fact, he and former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler spent the offseason attempting to build "Patriots West." Many believe the Jets will be contenders while the Raiders won't, but Jimmy G is 2-0 vs. Rodgers in the playoffs. Hmm.

A late-season divisional primetime showdown between two prospective contenders. The Cowboys have won four out of the last five vs. Philly, but is that trend about to shift in the other direction? Who knows, this game could play an important role in who wins the division.

7. Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 15)

OK maybe this game doesn't look incredibly sexy on paper, but do you remember what happened the last time these two teams played? If you don't, click here. I would love to recap it all, but bottom line is that the Jaguars scored a total of 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Justin Tucker tried to hit a 67-yard field goal for the win. It was madness. Very, very underrated matchup here.

6. Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Week 1)

I will admit this being the first "Sunday Night Football" game of the season boosted its appeal to me. But the Giants are a legitimate team to watch in 2023. New York added some pieces on offense in Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller, so is Brian Daboll about to help Daniel Jones thrive? The Giants have won just one of the previous five contests against the Cowboys. Winning Week 1 would be huge!

5. Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7)

Someone message me when the Over/Under comes out for this game. The Eagles host a Mike McDaniel-led offensive attack that could be one of the best in the league (if everyone stays healthy). They have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and then I think the run game will be improved too. Rookie back Devon Achane is someone who could be a star under McDaniel. Jalen Ramsey vs. A.J. Brown could be fun, too.

We know what the Eagles are in terms of being a legitimate contender. This could be an opportunity for the Dolphins to strut their stuff.

4. New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (Week 6)

Yes! The "Daboll Bowl." The reigning NFL Coach of the Year returns to Buffalo to take on his former team, and with him being the offensive mastermind he is, I bet he pulls out all the stops to take down Sean McDermott. This is also a relatively early-season game, so it will be interesting to see how good Daniel Jones is with an upgraded supporting cast.

3. Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Week 5)

Here's a rematch from the divisional round just a few months ago, where the 49ers won, 19-12, thanks to two interceptions from Dak Prescott. Will Brock Purdy be back under center by Week 5, or will it be Trey Lance? The 49ers have won two straight against the Cowboys -- both wins coming in the playoffs. Can Prescott exorcise some demons here?

2. Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (Week 9)

These two teams have some history from last year. We witnessed the unfortunate Damar Hamlin situation when these two clubs faced off in the regular season, and then Joey Burrow came into Orchard Park and decimated the Bills in the playoffs. That was pretty shocking. Here, Josh Allen will have his shot at revenge, although he will have to operate in a tough environment on the road. Expect fireworks.

1. Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets (Week 4)

It's Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers. These two quarterbacks own four out of the last five MVP awards! This could be a litmus test for the up-and-coming Jets. The reigning Super Bowl champions vs. a team trying to reach contender status. I can already see the overreactive headlines if New York comes out on top. Even if you aren't a believer in Gang Green, you're going to watch this game to see if the Jets can compete with the best of the best on a primetime stage.