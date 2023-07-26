To get you ready for the 2023 season, we will dive into every team in the NFL, including the four franchises in the AFC West, home to the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Below we look at the scouting report for every team in the division along with one interesting fact for each as well as the best and worst fan moments in each of the franchise's history.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team's most important players:

2023 scouting report: The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win and have the pieces to run it back. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a high ankle sprain suffered in the playoffs last season and while he said he is going to take it easy with some activities, he feels he will be at his best when the season begins. Notable losses are defensive end Frank Clark and wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs also signed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to replace Orlando Brown, who signed with Cincinnati.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: Patrick Mahomes is already one of three players in NFL history with multiple NFL MVPs and multiple Super Bowl MVPs, along with Tom Brady and Joe Montana. So what's left to accomplish? How about another one of each? The only athletes in NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL history with at least three league MVPs and three championship round MVPs are Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Best moment in team history - The Mahomes Era: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs in 2017, playing just one game that season, and the rest is history. The defending MVP's wild athleticism, knowledge of the game and ability to extend plays in incredible ways make him one of the best at the position. His leadership has brought the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in five seasons.

Worst moment in team history - The 1980s: Mention the 80's to any Chiefs fan who was around at that time and you will not get a positive response. For lack of a better term, the Chiefs were a joke in that decade, with only three winning seasons. That decade and the few years before it were the worst span in team history.

Denver Broncos

Team's most important players:

2023 scouting report: There's few teams under more pressure in 2023 than the Broncos after they've combined to invest three first-round picks and three second-round picks in trades for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson in the last two offseasons. If anyone can get Denver and Wilson back on track though after last year's disappointing year, it's Payton. Denver is returning WR Tim Patrick and RB Javonte Williams' from injuries and they bolstered their offensive line this offseason.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: There has never been another head coach and QB duo quite like Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. They will be the first primary starting QB/head coach duo in NFL history to play together after each won a Super Bowl at a previous stop. Will that Super Bowl pedigree translate to another title though? History says no. No head coach has ever won a Super Bowl with multiple teams. Two quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl with multiple teams. But they are two of the greatest of all-time. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Best fan moments – Super Bowls: The Broncos have three Super Bowl wins. Their first was a 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers in 1998. Fans did not have to wait long for their next, and the team went back-to back, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in 1999. Their last Super Bowl was the last game of Peyton Manning's career. Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Honorable mentions: 1987 divisional game and Tim Tebow Touchdown: The Broncos have a lot to pick from for best moments, from Von Miller having two strip sacks in the 2016 Super Bowl, to Peyton Manning breaking records. But these two games were particularly exciting for the fans. In the 1987 AFC Divisional playoff game, quarterback John Elway had one of his first of many major moments when he threw an 80-plus yard game-winning touchdown with under two minutes to play against the Browns.

The Tim Tebow era in Denver does not have many stories of success, but that just made this one even sweeter. Tebow found wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to win the game, and the fans went wild.

Worst fan moments – Five Super Bowl losses: The Broncos have lost five Super Bowls. Their first came in 1978, a 27-10 defeat by the Cowboys. They lost Super Bowl XXI 39-20 to the Giants, Super Bowl XXII 42-10 the next year to Washington. Just two years after their second Super Bowl loss, they were defeated in a third, an embarrassing 55-10 blowout by the 49ers. Lopsided scores seem to be a tradition for the Broncos, who lost Super Bowl XLIV to the Seahawks 43-8.

Honorable mention: Double OT playoff loss: It was the Broncos first year with quarterback Peyton Manning and the team seemed like they were headed to the AFC Championship. Along came the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Joe Flacco, who found Jacoby Jones for a 70-yard touchdown to tie the game with 31 seconds left. The Broncos lost in double overtime and the Ravens went on to win the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers

Team's most important players:

2023 scouting report: The Chargers have shown great potential over the last few years led by Justin Herbert, now the highest paid player in NFL history, but were missing key pieces to make a playoff run. Better injury luck would help as most of their core last season missed a chunk of time (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson and Derwin James). Draft picks Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley, plus free agent Eric Kendricks could bolster a defense that's struggled in the Herbert era.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Chargers average pass length was 6.34 yards downfield last season, the shortest in the entire NFL despite having Herbert, who has among the strongest arms in the league. New OC Kellen Moore, rookie first-round WR Quentin Johnston and the return of a healthy Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and even offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, should change that.

Best fan moments – AFL Championship: You have to go back a bit to find the Chargers championship win. In the first six years of existence, the Chargers won five divisional titles. The San Diego Chargers defeated the Boston Patriots 51-10 in the fourth ever AFL title game back in 1964

Honorable mention: The Chargers beat the Dolphins 41-38 in overtime in the 1981 Divisional Playoffs, known as the "Epic in Miami"

Worst fan moments – Losing Super Bowl: Few franchises have experienced as much playoff misery as the Chargers. Their 27-point blown lead to the Jaguars last season and Troy Brown's strip of Marlon McCree in 2006 comes to mind. But their Super Bowl loss takes the cake. The Chargers have only made it to the Super Bowl once and the 49ers dominated. In 1995 in Super Bowl XXIX, the then San Diego Chargers lost 49-26 to San Francisco.

Las Vegas Raiders

Team's most important players:

2023 scouting report: If we told Raiders' fans last year that Tom Brady would be part of the franchise in 2023, they'd be over the moon. The reality is far less exciting. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is a minority owner, while the fate of the franchise rests in the hands of Josh McDaniels (Brady's former OC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Brady's former backup QB).

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: Garoppolo passed his physical, but will his arm cooperate enough to create chemistry with Davante Adams? Adams had ten receptions on throws traveling 30-plus yards downfield last year, including seven touchdown catches, the most by any player since Randy Moss' historic 2007 season. Bad news for Adams (and his fantasy owners), Garoppolo has eight completions on those deep balls in his entire career, and only two touchdowns. We'll see if Jimmy G has the arm strength to bring out the best in Adams.

Best fan moments – The Raiders have three Super Bowl wins. Their first came in 1977 with a 32-14 win over the Vikings. In 1984, they had a 38-9 victory over Washington and a 27-10 win over the Eagles in 1981, becoming the first Wild Card team to win a championship.

Worst fan moments – Moving out of Oakland and the Tuck Rule Game: The Raiders moved out of Oakland at a time when the city was losing some other professional sports teams (A's and Warriors), making it even harder for the die-hard fans in the area. This was not the first name change for the team, they went from the Oakland Raiders to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1982, until they went back in 1995.

During the 2001 AFC Division Game against the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady appeared to fumble the ball on a Charles Woodson tackle and it was recovered by the Raiders. Upon further review, officials called it an incomplete pass. Raiders fans will argue his passing motion had paused and he was tucking the ball into his body and look back in agony to the play that nearly sealed the win for Oakland. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl, then five more, and this game is considered one of the biggest moments that started the dynasty.