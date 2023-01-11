The race to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is underway. The regular season is complete and now we have Super Wild Card Weekend on the horizon that features several notable matchups. Interestingly enough, each one of these head-to-heads is a rematch from a game earlier this season, marking just the fifth time that's happened during the opening round of the postseason since the 1970 merger. We have some of the NFL's top defense and best quarterbacks set to take the playoff stage, so they'll be no shortage of drama.

While all of these games deserve your attention over the coming days, there are naturally a few especially intriguing matchups. Below, you'll find our ranking of this opening playoff slate along with the viewing information you need to catch all the action.

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: 49ers -9.5, O/U 43

We have ourselves an NFC West showdown to begin the playoffs between the Seahawks and 49ers. While this should certainly be a game worth watching, it does feature the one of lowest totals on the slate this weekend and is tied with Dolphins-Bills for the biggest point spread. Translation: The oddsmakers think this will be a low-scoring affair that isn't particularly close, which isn't exactly a recipe for an instant classic. From a scheduling standpoint, the NFL may agree with the oddsmakers in that assessment, as this time slot is typically given to the game with the least amount of juice.

Still, there are some fascinating storylines in this head-to-head. Seattle has completed an improbable playoff run with Geno Smith under center, as have the Niners with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy following the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. We also could be on the doorstep of a monster game by Christian McCaffrey. In his career against Seattle, the 49ers back AVERAGES 183.3 yards from scrimmage.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Bengals -7, O/U 42

Folks don't have to think too far back to remember the last matchup between these two teams as it happened just last week, when Cincinnati took down the Ravens at home, 27-16. The only reason that this game isn't at the bottom of the barrel in these rankings is the possibility that Lamar Jackson plays on Sunday. The quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 13, but reports are that he is pushing to play. If we get Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow, that's worth the price of admission. If it's Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown (who started last week), you might be able to put the snooze button on this AFC North head-to-head.

On top of the potential star-studded quarterback matchup, Cincinnati is looked at as one of the legit Super Bowl contenders in the AFC alongside Kansas City and Buffalo. After all, they were the club that represented the conference in the Super Bowl last year and are arguably the most complete team of the bunch. This game could be the start of another special run for Burrow and company.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Odds: Bills -9.5, O/U 46

This game would rival to claim the top spot if these teams were both at full strength. Similar to Ravens-Bengals, however, the quarterback situation for Miami is a bit uncertain. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) injured, Skylar Thompson started last week against the Jets and the offense managed just three field goals. If Tagovailoa plays, you could make the case that this game should be the matchup to watch. If it's Bridgewater or Thompson, I wouldn't fight you too hard if you wanted to put that at No. 6.

That said, it's worth noting that the line for this game has moved from Bills -11 when it opened to Bills -9.5 as of Tuesday evening. The total also rose to 46 after opening at 44. Do the oddsmakers know something that we don't about Tagovailoa and could that be what is causing this swing? I wouldn't rule it out.

When healthy, the Dolphins were able to give the Bills fits. Miami beat them at Hard Rock Stadium back in Week 3 and gave them a run for their money in Buffalo back in Week 15, only losing by a field goal. So, if it is Tagovailoa that suits up and he is at full strength, this could be quite the duel. Meanwhile, the Bills currently own the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl this year, so anytime you can see a powerhouse take the field it's worth your time.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Vikings -3, O/U 48.5

This may be a little too high, but I do love the narratives surrounding this game. With the Giants, you have a team that has made a surprising run to the playoffs under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who has also gotten the very best out of quarterback Daniel Jones. He now gets a very favorable matchup against a poor Vikings secondary where he should be able to put up some impressive numbers to continue to state his case for a long-term contract extension with New York.

While you have that on the line for the Giants, Minnesota will attempt to show the NFL that they are not fool's gold, despite being the first team in NFL history to have at least 12 wins and a negative point differential. Kirk Cousins is also looking to clean up his postseason resume as he enters this game with a 1-2 playoff record.

On top of Jones fighting for a contract along with Cousins and the Vikings trying to prove their doubters wrong, this game also features legit star power at the skill positions. Justin Jefferson is arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL and Saquon Barkley is among the top running backs in the NFL.

The last time these two teams played came back in Week 16 and Minnesota was able to squeak out a win thanks to a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph after trailing 13-10 entering the fourth quarter. If we get another nail-bitter that goes deep into the fourth quarter, that'll be quite the bridge between the NFL's first and final game on Sunday.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: PICK, O/U 47.5

Let's be honest: Quarterbacks get eyeballs. It's the most important position in the sport and why a chunk of the population tunes in. With that in mind, this matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars features two of the brightest young quarterbacks that the NFL has to offer in Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence. They are both making their postseason debuts and could very well leap into the conversation of best QB in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow in short order. The NFL also clearly thinks highly of this matchup, placing it in one of the primetime slots on Saturday night.

Back when these teams met in Week 3, Lawrence got the better of Herbert as the Jaguars blew out L.A., 38-10. Lawrence finished 28 of 39 and had three passing touchdowns with a 115.5 passer rating.

While these quarterbacks are what'll draw you in, don't sleep on these defenses either. In the last five games, the Chargers are 4-1 and allowing just 15 points per game. Over that same stretch, Jacksonville is 5-0 and their defense is allowing just 15.6 points per game. Don't be surprised if this turns out to be the game of the weekend.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 45.5

You have America's Team squaring off against the G.O.A.T. on Monday night. Need I say more?

Tom Brady is once again in the playoffs, albeit on a Buccaneers team that didn't impress much this season and enters the postseason with a losing record. However, what do they say about the playoffs? Records mean nothing. And if there's anything that can strike fear into an opposing team, it's TB12 waiting for you to make a mistake so he can pounce to victory like he has multiple times this year. Naturally, when you have an all-time great like Brady making another playoff push, it's worth your attention. That's especially true when his opponent is a Cowboys team that he has dominated throughout his career, going 7-0 against them lifetime.

Meanwhile, Dallas finds itself somewhat limping into the playoffs after a dud of a performance in the regular season finale against Washington despite playing its starters. Want to talk about narratives? Imagine the scenario of the Cowboys going one-and-done again in the playoffs again? That would certainly put Mike McCarthy directly on the hot seat and there's no telling what Jerry Jones would do next. On the other side of that coin, the Cowboys do have one of the more talented teams in the NFC on paper. If they can start clicking, they could begin to make some serious noise.

This matchup should be the exclamation point of a fantastic opening weekend of the playoffs.