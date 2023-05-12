The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, finally revealing each week's matchups for all 32 teams. The scheduled opponents for this season had been finalized for months, and now we can see the whole picture.

Each team will play the other three teams in its own division twice (one home and one road), one game against each of the four teams from a division in its own conference, along with one game against each of the four teams from a division in the other conference. Each team will also play one game against each of the remaining two teams in its conference that finished in the same position in their respective divisions the previous season.

With the 17-game schedule, the teams that had nine home games last season will have nine road games this season -- and vice versa. This year will be the third year the league will have a 17-game schedule, with diviison pairings set like this:

Intra-conference games

AFC East vs AFC West

AFC North vs AFC South

NFC East vs NFC West

NFC North vs NFC South

Inter-conference games

AFC East vs NFC East

AFC North vs NFC West

AFC South vs NFC South

AFC West vs NFC North

Interconference game by 2022 position

NFC East at AFC West

NFC North at AFC North

NFC South at AFC East

NFC West at AFC South

The 2023 season opener is set for September 7, with the regular season scheduled to end on January 7, 2024. Here is the 2023 schedule for each team:

Week 1: at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: vs. New York Giants -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7: at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: at Chicago Bears -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: Green Bay Packers -- 1p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) -- 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Week 5: Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers -- TBD

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints -- TBD

Week 1: Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Tennessee Titans (London) -- 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 7: Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals -- 8: 15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 12: Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:29 p.m. (NBC)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14; Los Angeles Rams -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15; at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 16: at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Week 17: Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Pittsburgh Steelers -- TBD

Week 1: at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars (London) -- 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 6: New York Giants -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 7: at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 10: Denver Broncos -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 11: New York Jets -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Week 17: New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins -- TBD

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: New Orleans Saints -- 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: Indianapolis Colts -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: at Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12: at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15: Atlanta Falcons -- TBD

Week 16: Green By Packers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- TBD

Week 1: Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: Denver Broncos -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: at Washington Commanders -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 6: Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Carolina Panthers -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime)

Week 11: at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12: Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15: Cleveland Browns -- TBD

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: at Green Bay Packers -- TBD

Week 1: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 (ESPN)

Week 4: Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at San Francisco 49es -- 4: 25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 10: Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 14: Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings -- TBD

Week 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Cleveland Browns -- TBD

Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Week 3: Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: Arizona Cardinals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Chicago Bears -- TBD

Week 16: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals -- TBD

Week 1: at New York Giants -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 2: vs. New York Jets -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: vs. New England Patriots -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. (MNF on ESPN)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10: vs. New York Giants -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Washington Commanders -- 4:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving, CBS)

Week 13: vs. Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. (Saturday on ESPN/ABC)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders -- TBD (TBD

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Washington Commanders -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: New York Jets -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 7: Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 12: Cleveland Browns -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: at Houston Texans -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Detroit Lions -- TBD

Week 16: New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: at Las Vegas Raiders -- TBD

Week 1: at Kanas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers -- 8:15 (Amazon)

Week 5: Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12: Green Bay Packers -- 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15: Denver Broncos -- TBD

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 18: Minnesota Vikings -- TBD

Week 1: at Chicago Bears -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. (MNF on ESPN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: at Detroit Lions -- 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving, FOX)

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 14: at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. (MNF on ESPN/ABC)

Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16: at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears --- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: Arizona Cardinals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts: -- TBD

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: at New England Patriots -- 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers -- TBD

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Houston Texans -- TBD

Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons --- 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills -- 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 6: Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: at New Orleans Saints -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11: Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Baltimore Ravens -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Weel 17: Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: at Tennessee Titans -- TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: Detroit Lions -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Chicago Bears -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: at New York Jets -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Denver Broncos -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Miami Dolphins -- 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: at Green Bay Packers -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 14: Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at New England Patriots -- 4:25 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers -- TBD

Week 1: at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Green Bay Packers -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 6: New England Patriots -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 9: New York Giants -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: New York Jets -- 8;20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 11: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 12: Kansa City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Minnesota Vikings -- 4:05 (Fox)

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: Denver Broncos -- TBD

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 7: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 13: at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Week 17: at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 8: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15: vs. Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 17: at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 18: at San Francisco 49ers, TBD

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: at New York Jets, 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 13: at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 15: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: vs. Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Chicago Bears -- 1p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8: at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)



Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)



Week 11: at Denver Broncos -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)



Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)



Week 13: BYE --



Week 14: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)



Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:05 p.m. (TBD)



Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)



Week 17: vs. Green Bay Packers -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)



Week 18: at Detroit Lions -- TBD

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3: at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts -- 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at New York Giants -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: at Denver Broncos -- 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: vs. New York Jets -- TBD

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15 vs. New York, Giants -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 18: vs. Atlanta Falcons -- TBD (Fox)

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 4: vs. Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 5: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: at Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 7: vs. Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: vs. New York Jets -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11: at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12: vs. New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Green Bay Packers -- 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 18: vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- TBD

Week 1: vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF) -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 5: at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at New York Giants -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Miami Dolphins -- 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 13: vs. Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: at Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 18: at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m. (TBD)

Week 1: at New England Patriots -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders -- at 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6: at New York Jets -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8: at Washington Commanders -- at 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

*Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

!Week 16: vs. New York Giants -- 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals -- 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 18: at New York Giants -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers -- 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 4: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Week 10: vs. Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals -- 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts -- TBD (TBD)

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:25 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: vs New York Giants -- 7:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 4: vs Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: vs Dallas Cowboys -- 8:20 p.m. (SNF on NBC)

Week 6: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7: at Minnesota Vikings -- 8:15 p.m. (MNF on ESPN)

Week 8: vs Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving on NBC)

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 14: vs Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: vs Baltimore Ravens -- 7:15 (Christmas Day on ABC)

Week 17: at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: vs Los Angeles Rams -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (FOX)



Week 3: vs Carolina Panthers -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: vs Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: vs Cleveland Browns -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m. (CBS)



Week 10: vs Washington Commanders -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: vs San Francisco 49ers -- 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving on NBC)

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: vs Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: vs Pittsburgh Steelers -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: vs Philadelphia Eagles -- 7:15 p.m. (MNF on ABC)

Week 4: at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. (FOX)



Week 7: vs Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 9: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: vs Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: vs Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16: vs Jacksonville Jaguars -- 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: vs New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m. (FOX

Week 18: at Carolina Panthers -- TBD (TBD)

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints --- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. (CBS)



Week 4: vs Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: vs Baltimore Ravens -- 9:30 a.m. (In London on NFL Network)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:15 p.m. (TNF on Prime Video)

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: vs Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: vs Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 15: vs. Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (CBS)



Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks -- 1 p.m. (CBS)



Week 17: at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- TBD (TBD)