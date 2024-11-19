The AFC had a major shake-up after the thrilling Week 11 slate, even if not much changed in the standings. The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the lone unbeaten, as the Buffalo Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also in the race for home-field advantage after their win over the Baltimore Ravens -- and now have command of the AFC North.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are in last place in the NFC West after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Detroit Lions still reign supreme in the NFC North, while the Arizona Cardinals lead the logjam of the NFC West,

While the conference standings didn't alter much this week, they will obviously change quite a bit over the final seven weeks of the season. Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 11:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 9 1 0 .900 2 Bills 9 2 0 .818 3 Steelers 8 2 0 .800 4 Texans 7 4 0 .636 5 Chargers 7 3 0 .700 6 Ravens 7 4 0 .636 7 Broncos 6 5 0 .545 8 Colts 5 6 0 .455 9 Dolphins 4 6 0 .400 10 Bengals 4 7 0 .364

11 Jets 3 8 0 .273 12 Patriots 3 8 0 .273 13 Browns 2 8 0 .200 14 Titans 2 8 0 .200 15 Raiders 2 8 0 .200 16 Jaguars 2 9 0 .182

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

The Chiefs fell for the first time this season in Sunday's loss to the Bills, as their lead over the Bills and Steelers in the loss column for the No. 1 seed is down to one game. Kansas City leads the AFC West by two games.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, vs. Chargers, at Browns, vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

Buffalo trails Kansas City by one game in the loss column for the No. 1 seed after its victory over the Chiefs in Week 11 -- and have the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bills lead the AFC East by four games in the loss column over the Jets and Patriots.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. 49ers, at Rams, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

The Steelers remain in the AFC North lead after their win over the Ravens, having a two-game advantage in the loss column (along with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore). Pittsburgh is a half-game behind Buffalo for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Bengals, vs. Browns, at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (7-4)

The Texans remain at No. 4 in the conference after defeating the Cowboys. They still lead the AFC South by two games over the Colts.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Jaguars, Bye, vs. Dolphins, at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

The Chargers are the No. 5 seed, leading the Ravens by a game in the loss column for the top wild-card spot. They are two games back of the Chiefs in the loss column for the AFC West lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Falcons, at Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)



The Ravens fall to the No. 6 seed in the AFC after their loss to the Steelers, and are now two games behind the Steelers in the loss column in the AFC North.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Eagles, Bye, at Giants, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

7. Denver Broncos (6-5)

The Broncos still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC after their blowout win over the Falcons. They lead the Colts by a game for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Browns, Bye, vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

The Colts are a game out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC, even with their last-minute win over the Jets. They remain two game sin the loss column behind the Texans for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Patriots, Bye, at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

The Dolphins keep their slim playoff hopes alive with their win over the Raiders. Miami is one game out of the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Packers, vs. Jets, at Texans, vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

The Bengals are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, two games behind the Broncos for the final wild-card spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Steelers, at Cowboys, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

11. New York Jets (3-8)

The Jets are three games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC, as their loss to the Colts significantly hurt their playoff chances. They hold the tiebreaker over the Patriots based on having a better win percentage against common opponents.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Seahawks, at Dolphins, at Jaguars, vs. Rams, at Bills, vs. Dolphins

12. New England Patriots (3-8)

The Patriots are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, having a worse record than the Jets against common opponents (which is the tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Colts, Bye, at Cardinals, at Bills, vs. Chargers, vs. Bills

13. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

The Browns are part of a three-way tiebreaker for the No. 13 seed in the AFC. Cleveland (2-3) has a better conference record than Tennessee (2-4), and Las Vegas (2-6) -- which is how the Browns earned the No. 13 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Steelers, vs. Chiefs, at Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Ravens

14. Tennessee Titans (2-8)

The Titans are the No. 14 seed in the AFC. Tennessee (2-4) has a better conference record than Las Vegas (2-6), which is how the Titans earned the No. 14 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Commanders, vs. Jaguars, vs. Bengals, at Colts, at Jaguars, vs. Texans

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

The Raiders are the No. 15 seed, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Browns and Titans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons, vs. Jaguars, at Saints, vs. Chargers

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

The Jaguars are the No. 16 seed in the AFC, having the worst record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Texans, at Titans, vs. Jets, at Raiders, vs. Titans, at Colts

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 9 1 0 .900 2 Eagles 8 2 0 .800 3 Cardinals 6 4 0 .600 4 Falcons 6 5 0 .545 5 Vikings 8 2 0 .800 6 Packers 7 3 0 .700 7 Commanders 7 4 0 .636 8 Rams 5 5 0 .500 9 Seahawks 5 5 0 .500 10 49ers 5 5 0 .500 11 Buccaneers 4 6 0 .400 12 Bears 4 6 0 .400 13 Saints 4 7 0 .364 14 Panthers 3 7 0 .300 15 Cowboys 3 7 0 .300 16 Giants 2 8 0 .200

1. Detroit Lions (9-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the Jaguars, leading the division by a game over the Vikings (and own the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having a game lead over the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bears, vs. Packers, vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

The Eagles take control of the NFC East lead thanks to their win over the Commanders on Thursday, leading the division by two games in the loss column over Washington (and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are one game behind the Lions in the loss column for the No. 1 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Ravens, vs. Panthers, vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

The Cardinals lead the NFC West by a game over the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers, as they were off this week. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers by defeating them in Week 5 and the Rams by defeating them in Week 2.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Vikings, vs. Seahawks, vs. Patriots, at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

The Falcons lead the NFC South by one game over the Buccaneers in the loss column after their blowout loss to the Falcons in Week 11, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Chargers, at Vikings, at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Detroit by a game for the division lead. The Vikings are the top wild-card team in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

The Packers hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC by a game in the loss column over the Commanders and the final playoff spot by two games in the loss column over the Rams.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Lions, at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (7-4)

The Commanders trail the Eagles by two games in the loss column in the NFC East. Washington holds a one-game lead in the loss column over Los Angeles for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Titans, Bye, at Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

The Rams are one game in the loss column out of the final playoff spot. Los Angeles' wins over San Francisco and Seattle earlier this year give the Rams the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks and 49ers for the No. 8 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Saints, vs. Bills, at 49ers, at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

The Seahawks get the No. 9 seed in the NFC this week, as they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Rams. They do have the tiebreaker over the 49ers thanks to having a better division record (1-2) than San Francisco (1-3).

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Jets, at Cardinals, vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

The 49ers' loss to the Seahawks puts them 10th in the conference standings, and in last place in the NFC West. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Rams and have a worse division record than the Seahawks, which is how they fall to the No. 10 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Bills, vs. Bears, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The Buccaneers sit at No. 11 in the NFC, one game in the loss column behind the Falcons for first place in the NFC South (and were swept by Atlanta). Tampa Bay holds the conference-record tiebreaker (4-3) over Chicago (2-3).

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

12. Chicago Bears (4-6)

The Bears are two games back in the loss column of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago loses the conference-record tiebreaker to Tampa Bay for the No. 11 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Lions, at 49ers, at Vikings, vs. Lions, vs. Seahawks, at Packers

13. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

The Saints move up to the No. 13 seed after their win over the Browns, sitting three games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Commanders, at Packers, vs. Raiders, at Buccaneers

14. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

The Panthers sit as the No. 14 seed in the NFC, and were on a bye this week. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker (2-4) over the Cowboys (1-5) for the No. 14 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Cowboys, vs. Cardinals, at Buccaneers, at Falcons

14. Dallas Cowboys (3-7)

The Cowboys have the No. 15 seed in the NFC after their loss to the Texans. They lose the conference-record tiebreaker to the Panthers.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Giants, vs. Bengals, at Panthers, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders

16. New York Giants (2-8)

The Giants are last in the NFC, having the worst record in the conference. They were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Ravens, at Falcons, vs. Colts, at Eagles