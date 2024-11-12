The NFL is 10 weeks through the 2024 season, and only one unbeaten team remains -- the Kansas City Chiefs. There are also some surprise division leaders, including the Arizona Cardinals (NFC West) and Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North). Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills may have the AFC East won by Dec. 1.

The conference standings didn't alter much this week, but these standings will obviously change quite a bit over the second half of the season. Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 10:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 9 0 0 1.000 2 Bills 8 2 0 .800 3 Steelers 7 2 0 .778 4 Texans 6 4 0 .600 5 Ravens 7 3 0 .700 6 Chargers 6 3 0 .667 7 Broncos 5 5 0 .500 8 Colts 4 6 0 .400 9 Bengals 4 6 0 .400 10 Dolphins 3 6 0 .333

11 Jets 3 7 0 .300 12 Patriots 3 7 0 .300 13 Browns 2 7 0 .222 14 Titans 2 7 0 .222 15 Raiders 2 7 0 .222 16 Jaguars 2 8 0 .200

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)

The Chiefs are the lone undefeated team in the AFC, having a two-game lead over the Bills in the loss column for the No. 1 seed (Kansas City plays Buffalo in Week 11). They lead the AFC West by three games.

2. Buffalo Bills (8-2)

The Bills lead the AFC East by five games over the Jets and Patriots. They trail the Chiefs by two games in the loss column for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

The Steelers remain in the AFC North lead after their win over the Commanders. Pittsburgh is a half game behind Buffalo for the No. 2 seed.

4. Houston Texans (6-4)

The Texans remain at No. 4 in the conference after their second consecutive loss. They still lead the AFC South by two games over the Colts.

5. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)



The Ravens are the top wild-card team in the AFC, remaining a half game behind the Steelers in the AFC North after their win over the Bengals.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

The Chargers are the No. 6 seed, remaining a half game behind the Ravens for the top wild-card spot. They are three games back of the Chiefs for the AFC West lead.

7. Denver Broncos (5-5)

The Broncos still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC, even after their second straight loss. They lead the Colts by a game for the final playoff spot.

8. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)

The Colts are a game out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC, even after their loss to the Bills. They hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals via the conference-record tiebreaker. Indianapolis is 3-4 in the conference while Cincinnati is 2-4.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

The Bengals are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Broncos for the final wild-card spot. They lose the conference-record tiebreaker to the Colts for the No. 8 seed.

10. Miami Dolphins (3-6)

The Dolphins keep their slim playoff hopes alive with their win over the Rams. Miami is one game out of the loss column for the final playoff spot.

11. New York Jets (3-7)

The Jets are two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC, even after their loss to the Cardinals. They hold the tiebreaker over the Patriots based on having a better win percentage against common opponents.

12. New England Patriots (3-7)

The Patriots are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, having a worse record than the Jets against common opponents (which is the tiebreaker).

13. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

The Browns are part of a three-way tiebreaker for the No. 13 seed in the AFC. Cleveland (2-3) has a better conference record than Tennessee (2-4), and Las Vegas (2-5) -- which is how the Browns earned the No. 13 seed.

14. Tennessee Titans (2-7)

The Titans are the No. 14 seed in the AFC. Tennessee has a better conference record than Las Vegas (2-5), which is how the Titans earned he No. 14 seed.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

The Raiders are the No. 15 seed, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Browns and Titans.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

The Jaguars are the No. 16 seed in the AFC, having the worst record in the conference.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 8 1 0 .889 2 Eagles 7 2 0 .778 3 Falcons 6 4 0 .600 4 Cardinals 6 4 0 .600 5 Vikings 7 2 0 .778 6 Commanders 7 3 0 .700 7 Packers 6 3 0 .667 8 49ers 5 4 0 .556 9 Bears 4 5 0 .444 10 Rams 4 5 0 .444 11 Seahawks 4 5 0 .444 12 Buccaneers 4 6 0 .400 13 Cowboys 3 6 0 .333 14 Saints 3 7 0 .300 15 Panthers 3 7 0 .300 16 Giants 2 8 0 .200

1. Detroit Lions (8-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the Texans, leading the division by a game over the Vikings (and own the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having a game lead over the Eagles.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

The Eagles take over the NFC East lead thanks to their win over the Cowboys and the Commanders' loss to the Steelers. They also take over No. 2 seed in the NFC, a game behind the Lions for the top seed. Philadelphia plays Washington on Thursday.

3. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

The Falcons lead the NFC South by two games over the Buccaneers, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season.

4. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

The Cardinals lead the NFC West by a half game over the 49ers, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers by defeating them in Week 5. They lose the conference-record tiebreaker to the Falcons.

5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Detroit by a game for the division lead. The Vikings are the top wild-card team in the conference.

6. Washington Commanders (7-3)

The Commanders trail the Eagles by a half game in the NFC East. They play Philadelphia on Thursday.

7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

The Packers hold the final wild-card spot in the NFC by a game over the Buccaneers.

8. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

The 49ers trail the Packers by a game for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They are a half game behind the Cardinals for the division lead.

9. Chicago Bears (4-5)

The Bears are two games back of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago is the No. 9 seed based on a head-to-head victory over Los Angeles, who have the division tiebreaker over Seattle.

10. Los Angeles Rams (4-5)

The Rams fall to two games out of the final playoff spot. Los Angeles lost the head-to-head tiebreaker over Chicago, but the Rams' win over the Seahawks earlier this year gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 10 seed.

11. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)

The Seahawks were on a bye this week, and sit as the No. 11 seed in the NFC. Seattle loses the head-to-head tiebreaker to Los Angeles.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The Buccaneers sit at No. 12 in the NFC, two games behind the Falcons for first place in the NFC South (and were swept by Atlanta).

13. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)

The Cowboys have the No. 13 seed in the NFC, three games out of the final playoff spot.

14. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

The Saints move up to the No. 14 seed after their win over the Falcons, holding the division-record tiebreaker (2-3) over the Panthers (1-2).

15. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

The Panthers sit as the No. 15 seed in the NFC, after winning two in a row. The Saints hold the division-record tiebreaker.

16. New York Giants (2-8)

The Giants are last in the NFC, tied for the worst record in football.