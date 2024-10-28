October has essentially come and gone on the NFL calendar, as the league prepares for the stretch run of games in November and December starting this week. The league will also hit the halfway point of the season this week, another indicator of determining the contenders and pretenders in the league.

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten and on top of the AFC. The Detroit Lions are on top of the NFC, while the NFC West has all four teams separated by a 0.5 game heading into November. The league is setting itself up for a wild final two months of the season.

These standings will obviously change quite a bit over the next 10 weeks. Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 8:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 7 0 0 1.000 2 Texans 6 2 0 .750 3 Bills 6 2 0 .750 4 Steelers 5 2 0 .714 5 Broncos 5 3 0 .625 6 Ravens 5 3 0 .625 7 Chargers 4 3 0 .571 8 Colts 4 4 0 .500 9 Bengals 3 5 0 .375 10 Dolphins 2 5 0 .286

11 Browns 2 6 0 .250 12 Raiders 2 6 0 .250 13 Jaguars 2 6 0 .250 14 Patriots 2 6 0 .250 15 Jets 2 6 0 .250 16 Titans 1 6 0 .143

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)

The Chiefs are the lone undefeated team in the AFC and possess the top seed in the conference, having a two-game lead in the loss column for the No. 1 seed. They lead the AFC West by three games in the loss column.

2. Houston Texans (6-2)

The Texans lead the AFC South by a two games over the Colts after their victory over Indianapolis Sunday. They hold the No. 2 seed over the Bills based on their head-to-head victory over Buffalo in Week 5.

3. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

The Bills lead the AFC East by three games in the loss column over the Dolphins. They lose the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 2 seed.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

The Steelers take over the AFC North lead with the Ravens loss on Sunday. A win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football" will keep the Steelers in first place -- and move Pittsburgh up to the No. 3 seed (will have better conference record than Buffalo).

5. Denver Broncos (5-3)

The Broncos are the top wild card team in the AFC heading into November, holding a conference-record tiebreaker over the Ravens. Denver is 2-2 in the conference while Baltimore is 2-3.

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)



The Ravens are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Broncos. They'll retake the AFC North lead with a Pittsburgh loss to New York on "Monday Night Football."

7. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

The Chargers hold the final playoff spot in the AFC by a half game over the Colts.

8. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)

The Colts are a half-game out of the final wild card spot in the AFC.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

The Bengals are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC, two games in the loss column behind the Chargers for the final wild card spot.

10. Miami Dolphins (2-5)

The Dolphins are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, two games behind the Chargers for the final wild card spot. They are in second place in the AFC East

11. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

The Browns are part of a five-way tie for the No. 11 seed in the AFC. Cleveland gets the top tiebreaker by having a better conference record (2-2) than Las Vegas (2-4), New England (2-4), and Jacksonville (2-4). The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate the Jets, as the Patriots win the tiebreaker over the Jets based on strength of victory (Patriots .313, Jets .200).

12. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

The Raiders have the No. 12 seed based on a strength of victory tiebreaker (.438) over the Jaguars (.375) and Patriots (.313). The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate the Jets, as the Patriots win the tiebreaker over the Jets based on strength of victory (Patriots .313, Jets .200).

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

The Jaguars beat the Patriots in Week 7, so they have the head-to-head tiebreaker for the No. 13 seed.

14. New England Patriots (2-6)

The Patriots are the No. 14 seed in the AFC over the Jets based on the strength of victory tiebreaker (Patriots .313, Jets .200).

15. New York Jets (2-6)

The Jets lose every version of the five-way tiebreaker, hence why they are the No. 15 seed.

16. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

The Titans are the No. 16 seed in the AFC, the worst record in the conference.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 6 1 0 .857 2 Commanders 6 2 0 .750 3 Falcons 5 3 0 .625 4 Cardinals 4 4 0 .500 5 Packers 6 2 0 .750 6 Vikings 5 2 0 .714 7 Eagles 5 2 0 .714 8 Bears 4 3 0 .571 9 Buccaneers 4 4 0 .500 10 49ers 4 4 0 .500 11 Seahawks 4 4 0 .500 12 Rams 3 4 0 .429 13 Cowboys 3 4 0 .429 14 Giants 2 5 0 .286 15 Saints 2 6 0 .250 16 Panthers 1 7 0 .125

1. Detroit Lions (6-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the Titans, leading the division by a half game over the Packers. They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

2. Washington Commanders (6-2)

The Commanders are the NFC East leaders by a half game over the Eagles and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They remained in first place after their "Hail Mary" heroics on Sunday.

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-3)

The Falcons lead the NFC South by a game over the Buccaneers, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season.

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

The Cardinals are tied for first in the NFC West with the Seahawks and 49ers, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers by defeating them in Week 5. They also hold the division-record tiebreaker (2-0) over the Seahawks (0-1).

5. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

Green Bay is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Detroit by a half game for the division lead.

6. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

The Vikings are in third place in the NFC North, but sit as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They hold the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Eagles (Vikings at .513; Eagles at .385).

7. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

The Eagles hold the final playoff spot in the NFC and are a half game behind the Commanders for first place in the NFC East.

8. Chicago Bears (4-3)

The Bears are the No. 8 seed in the NFC, a game behind the Eagles for the final playoff spot.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)

The Buccaneers hold the No. 9 seed in the NFC with a 4-4 record, holding the conference-record tiebreaker (4-2) over the 49ers (2-3). San Francisco won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle with their win in Week 6.

10. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

San Francisco won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle with their win in Week 6, giving the 49ers the No. 10 seed. The 49ers lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cardinals for the division lead with their loss to Arizona in Week 5.

11. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

The Seahawks sit at No. 11 in the NFC, tied for the division lead but losing the division-record tiebreaker to the Cardinals and the head-to-head meeting with the 49ers.

12. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The No. 12 seed in the NFC, the Rams hold the conference-record tiebreaker (2-4) over the Cowboys (1-3).

13. Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

The Cowboys have the No. 13 seed in the NFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Rams.

14. New York Giants (2-5)

The Giants play the Steelers on "Monday Night Football," looking to remain alive in the NFC playoff race.

15. New Orleans Saints (2-6)

The Saints sit at the No. 15 seed in the NFC, losing six straight games to fall to third place in the NFC South.

16. Carolina Panthers (1-7)

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-7, and last in the NFC.