The NFL is close to saying goodbye to October, with playoff races becoming the central focus around the league. Of course, the season isn't halfway over, but it's never too early to look at where teams stand. The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL after the Minnesota Vikings lost in Week 7. They are the first defending Super Bowl champion to be the last team to go undefeated since the 2019 New England Patriots.

The NFC North is still the most impressive division through Week 7, as all four teams are currently in the NFC playoff picture this early in the season. No division has ever had every team make the playoffs in the same season, which the NFC North is attempting to do.

These standings will obviously change quite a bit over the next three months. Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 7:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 6 0 0 1.000 2 Texans 5 2 0 .714 3 Ravens 5 2 0 .714 4 Bills 5 2 0 .714 5 Steelers 5 2 0 .714 6 Colts 4 3 0 .571 7 Broncos 4 3 0 .571 8 Chargers 3 3 0 .500 9 Bengals 3 4 0 .400 10 Dolphins 2 4 0 .333

11 Raiders 2 5 0 .286 12 Jets 2 5 0 .286 13 Jaguars 2 5 0 .286 14 Titans 1 5 0 .167 15 Browns 1 6 0 .143 16 Patriots 1 6 0 .143

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-0)

The Chiefs are the lone undefeated team in the AFC and possess the top seed in the conference, having a two-game lead in the loss column for the No. 1 seed.

2. Houston Texans (5-2)

The Texans lead the AFC South by a game over the Colts. They hold the No. 2 seed over the Ravens based on having a better record on conference games. Houston is 4-0 in conference play, while Baltimore is 2-2. The Texans also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

3. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The Ravens lead the AFC North over the Steelers based on having a better division record (1-0) than Pittsburgh (0-0). They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills for the No. 3 seed based on their Week 4 win.

4. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

The Bills lead the AFC East by two games in the loss column over the Dolphins.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

The Steelers are the top wild card team in the AFC. They have not played a division game yet, hence why Baltimore leads the division (better division record).

6. Indianapolis Colts (4-3)



The Colts have the tiebreaker over the Broncos for the second wild-card sport based on their record in conference games. Indianapolis is 3-2 in the conference while Denver is 2-2.

7. Denver Broncos (4-3)

The Broncos are tied with the Colts for the No. 6 seed, but the Colts have the conference-record tiebreaker. Denver is the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (3-3)

The Chargers are a half-game out of the final wild card spot in the AFC.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)

The Bengals are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC.

10. Miami Dolphins (2-4)

The Dolphins are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC. They are in second place in the AFC East.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

The Raiders have the tiebreaker over the Jets based on strength of victory, which is how they sit as the No. 11 seed. The Raiders have a .385 strength of victory while the Jets are at .154. Las Vegas also holds the conference-record tiebreaker over Jacksonville, as the Raiders are 2-3 in the conference and the Jaguars are 2-4.

12. New York Jets (2-5)

The Jets lose the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Raiders, which is why they are the No. 12 seed. They do have the conference-record tiebreaker over the Jaguars, as New York sits 2-3 in the conference and Jacksonville is 2-4.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

The Jaguars are the No. 13 seed in the AFC, losing the strength of victory tiebreaker to the Jets and the conference-record tiebreaker to the Raiders.

14. Tennessee Titans (1-5)

The Titans are the No. 14 seed in the AFC.

15. Cleveland Browns (1-6)

The Browns are tied for the worst record in the AFC, but are the No. 15 seed based on the conference-record tiebreaker standings. Cleveland is 1-2 in the conference while New England is 1-4.

16. New England Patriots (1-6)

The Patriots are the No. 16 seed in the AFC, tied for the worst record in the conference.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 5 1 0 .833 2 Commanders 5 2 0 .714 3 Seahawks 4 3 0 .571 4 Falcons 4 3 0 .571 5 Vikings 5 1 0 .833 6 Packers 5 2 0 .714 7 Bears 4 2 0 .667 8 Eagles 4 2 0 .667 9 Buccaneers 4 3 0 .571 10 Cowboys 3 3 0 .500 11 Cardinals 3 4 0 .429 12 49ers 3 4 0 .429 13 Rams 2 4 0 .333 14 Saints 2 5 0 .286 15 Giants 2 5 0 .286 16 Panthers 1 6 0 .143

1. Detroit Lions (5-1)

The Lions take over the NFC North lead with their win over the Vikings, giving Detroit the head-to-head tiebreaker. They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

2. Washington Commanders (5-2)

The Commanders are the NFC East leaders by a half game over the Eagles and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

3. Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

The Seahawks lead the NFC West by a game over the Cardinals and 49ers. They have the No. 3 seed over Atlanta based on their victory over the Falcons in Week 7.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

The Falcons hold the NFC West tiebreaker over the Buccaneers based on their victory over Tampa Bay in Week 5.

5. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, losing the NFC North lead based on its loss to Detroit in Week 7.

6. Green Bay Packers (5-2)

The Packers are in third place in the NFC South, but sit as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

7. Chicago Bears (4-2)

The Bears hold the final playoff spot in the NFC based on having a better conference record (2-0) than the Eagles (3-2).

8. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)

The Eagles are the No. 8 seed in the NFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Bears.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3)

The Buccaneers hold the No. 9 seed in the NFC with a 4-3 record, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons (Atlanta beat Tampa Bay in Week 5).

10. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

The Cowboys are the No. 10 seed in the NFC, trailing the Commanders by a game in the loss column for the division lead.

11. Arizona Cardinals (3-4)

The Cardinals sit at No. 11 in the NFC, trailing the Seahawks by a game for the division lead. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers based on Arizona's win over San Francisco in Week 5.

12. San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

The No. 12 seed in the NFC, the 49ers lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Cardinals based on their loss to Arizona in Week 5.

13. Los Angeles Rams (2-4)

The Rams have the No. 13 seed in the NFC, trailing the Seahawks by one game in the loss column for the division lead.

14. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

The Saints are the No. 14 seed, holding the conference-record tiebreaker (2-3) over the Giants (1-4).

15. New York Giants (2-5)

The Giants sit at the No. 15 seed in the NFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Saints.

16. Carolina Panthers (1-6)

The Panthers are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-6, and last in the NFC.